St. John's family struggling to get mentally ill man transferred out of squalid conditions

A St. John's woman is in the fight of her life to get her mentally ill brother out of what she calls unhealthy living conditions.

Dolores Moore said the bathroom in her brother's apartment on Bay Bulls Road should be condemned.

"It's inhumane, actually," she said in an interview from her backyard in St. John's.

"There's mould up to the ceiling, and it's not just black mould, it's got dots and spores and goes right around. You close the bathroom door, [and] it's on the bathroom door. It's on the vanity on the side. It's all over the place," she said.

Her 63-year-old brother, Bob Moore, who lives in an apartment building at 107 Bay Bulls Rd., suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and is unable to work.

His younger sister said his bathroom also has a leaking toilet, a rusted-out bathtub overflow drain, and a leaking ceiling.

It's been getting worse and a bedbug infestation this summer was the last straw for her.

"With the mental illness that he has, with a room in a bed with bugs crawling on him? It's a form of torture," she said.

View photos Submitted by Dolores Moore More

Moore said the problems have been ongoing for years and her brother tried unsuccessfully to get them fixed — a claim that's denied by the owner of the building, Killam Properties, which says it became aware of problems only within the past month.

In early August, Bob Moore applied to the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation, which pays three-quarters of his rent, for a transfer to the east end of St. John's where he grew up.

The transfer was denied.

His sister was outraged that the letter said the application "did not meet the eligibility criteria for a transfer" and was "not justified … because you are adequately housed."

View photos Submitted by Dolores Moore More

Moore said that wasn't good enough.

"They did an investigation. They never spoke to Bob. They never spoke to me. They came to a conclusion without asking the person who put in the complaint about it what they thought."

Undeterred, Moore continued her campaign, writing to the housing corporation and politicians, complaining about the state of his living conditions. His psychiatrist also wrote, saying his current living conditions were harming his mental health.

Then, some progress.

Nearly three weeks after the rejection letter Bob's transfer was approved in a letter from the housing minister.

Story continues