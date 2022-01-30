St. John's bookstore owner opens café — and hopes to turn the page on the pandemic

Elaine Janes owns Elaine's Books and Café in St. John's. (Submitted by Elaine Janes - image credit)

Elaine Janes has spent the last two years looking for ways to make sure her bookstore, Elaine's Books in downtown St. John's, survives the pandemic.

So, last fall, she opened a café next door — hoping to bring in more customers.

"I actually thought, 'What a brilliant idea. Just like Chapters and Starbucks.' I thought if Elaine's Books had its own café then people would come in, browse, buy their books, go next door, get a coffee, sit down and read," said Janes.

Then another COVID-19 wave hit.

"People are staying home right now because of Omicron, I think," she said.

The café dream

When she first thought about opening a bookstore — 20 years ago — she dreamed it would have a café.

Rent on Water Street was too high, so she found a spot on Duckworth Street — but there was only room for the bookstore, which she opened in 2016.

Then, last summer, she saw a chance to open her long-dreamt-of café, when it looked as if the pandemic might be easing up, and she approached the landlord of the empty storefront next to her at 206 Duckworth St.

"I thought, 'This is my chance. This is my opportunity to make a little investment and see how it goes,'" said Janes.

She opened the café in late October, serving Bonavista Coffee Company brew and baked goods from St. John's baker Jane Halliday.

But since December, and the Omicron surge, downtown St. John's has been a ghost town, she said, and she's had to cut down on staff and hours at the café.

While it hasn't been the hit she was hoping for, Janes said it can take time to build up a clientele.

"It's kind of a wait-and-see-game right now," she said.

Long time coming

This isn't the first time Janes has had to pivot her business.

In the first few years, she said, business was good but then the pandemic hit Newfoundland and Labrador, and she had to shut down in-person shopping.

During the first lockdown, she launched a website where clients could order books from her store.

Elaine's Books now has between 4,000 and 5,000 books listed online store, she said, but sales through the site have been pretty modest, with only 15 orders a month.

"I'm hoping for the best, crossing my fingers, for the bookstore and the café. And I know times are tough for everyone, it's not just the book business. And I really hope that this too passes in short order," she said.

"If I can make it through this winter, I'll be a happy camper. I'm not saying that things are that dire but I am saying that things are pretty slow right now and the café needs to pick up and the idea of the café needs to get out there," she said.

Business has been down in the last two years, she said, explaining she usually gets a bump from summer tourists that helps her get through lean winters.

But, she said, she still has her loyal customers and her most sought-after items are nonfiction and fiction Newfoundland books, including ones that are out of print.

"When times get rough, I stop buying books but I never stop buying Newfoundland books. Because if someone calls me and they've got Newfoundland books for sale I buy them because they are my best sellers."

