St John’s Wood fire: 60 firefighters tackle blaze at flat on Abbey Road

Sixty firefighters called to flat fire on Abbey Road (PA Archive)

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters have been called to a flat fire on Abbey Road in St John’s Wood.

Part of a four-roomed flat on the fourth floor of the building is alight.

The London Fire Brigade said it was called at just before 5pm on Saturday.

Fire crews from West Hampstead, North Kensington, Willesden, Paddington, Kentish Town and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Roads which surround Abbey State Tower have been closed after a fire was reported.

The B507 Abbey Road (NW6/NW8) in both directions is closed from the junction of Belsize Road.

