St. John Bosco routs Allen in Texas-sized mismatch

Eric Sondheimer
·5 min read

As if right on cue in the state where "Friday Night Lights" was turned into a book, a movie and a TV series, the sky opened up with pouring rain as the kids from California who rarely see rain, Bellflower St. John Bosco High players could only smile while glancing up at a scoreboard that showed the Braves pouring it on the Allen Eagles.

In a $60-million stadium that seats 18,000 and was filled, St. John Bosco became the second consecutive top team from California to come to Texas and inflict a thorough beating on one of Texas' top 6A teams with a 52-14 victory Friday.

"It was amazing," St. John Bosco safety Ty Lee said when the downpour happened in the second quarter. "It's probably my best experience playing football. It was just fun."

The lead was 38-7 at halftime and the warm rain came down with such fury that it forced Allen's band of more than 800 members to cancel its halftime show. The loyal Allen students dressed in white T-shirts refused to budge from the student section, standing in their soaking shirts. Now that's school spirit.

St. John Bosco came away with a convincing season-opening victory playing in the first of what could be four games in out-of-this-world stadiums that few high school athletes have ever experienced. The Braves still have a road game at Autzen Stadium in Oregon, are expected to play Santa Ana Mater Dei on Oct. 7 at SoFi Stadium, and if they reach the Southern Section Division 1 final, they can play at the Rose Bowl on Nov. 25. Somebody better be taking photos on their 2022 journey.

The Braves certainly looked the part of the No. 2-ranked team in Southern California.

Matayo Uiagalelei, a 6-foot-5, 267-pound senior, caused his usual havoc at defensive end and caught a seven-yard touchdown pass. DeAndre Moore had a 55-yard touchdown reception for St. John Bosco's first touchdown, using his speed to turn a short pass from quarterback Pierce Clarkson into a big play. Clarkson passed for three touchdowns and ran for another.

In a development that could help the Braves, their special teams play was also good. New punter Marcus Lee twice put punts inside the 10-yard line that led to a safety and a touchdown.

The defense kept making big plays, from Lee blitzing to record an 11-yard sack to lineman Vaka Hansen making an interception. Washington-bound linebacker Deven Bryant also was impressive with his fundamentally sound tackling.

"We were so suffocating on defense," St. John Bosco coach Jason Negro said.

It was eight hours before the season-opening kickoff for Texas high school football, and Brandon Weber of Allen Eagle Nation was showing off "dripping brisket" wrapped in foil after cooking all night with hickory and pecan wood. He was in the events center parking lot preparing to feed hungry Allen High tailgaters when they start showing up at 5:30 p.m. for a 7 o'clock kickoff.

"This is Texas," he said sweating through his shirt in the Texas heat. "We don't mess around with our tailgates."

It's not only the barbecue that gets visitors excited. One look at the nearest gas station and a Los Angeles native might immediately slam the brakes because the price for one gallon of regular unleaded showed $2.99.

St. John Bosco took a 5 a.m. flight from LAX on Wednesday to Dallas and practiced at SMU. On Thursday, the team boarded three trolley buses for a 70-minute tour of Dealey Plaza and the motorcade route where President Kennedy was assassinated on Nov. 22, 1963. Later, they went to a barbecue restaurant to feast on brisket and chicken.

"The brisket was good," equipment manager Burrel Lee said. "I can’t say anything more because I have friends with a barbecue shop back home."

Last year, Mater Dei made the same trip to Dallas and came away with a 45-3 win over Duncanville on the way to a 12-0 record. Allen, about 25 miles from Dallas, is where Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray went to school. More than 500 students are playing football with four freshman teams and three JV teams.

It was the first high school football game in California history in which a group of players was paid as part of a name, image and likeness deal with a Texas sports performance company. Negro said that 57 players agreed to participate and checks of $200 were given out on Thursday night. They could make $400 for the agreement. It might be a bargain considering where the Braves might be headed this season.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Women's professional hockey growing in North America, but in parallel universes

    Women's professional hockey is expanding in North America, but remains divided. The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association (PWHPA) possessing the bulk of player star power in Canada and the United States has a league in development with Billie Jean King and Mark Walter, co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, as potential backers. The Premier Hockey Federation increasing salaries and teams in North America in its eighth season, and recruiting recognizable names in Canadian hockey into man

  • Bob Baffert among those to congratulate Attard following Queen's Plate win

    TORONTO — Bob Baffert provided a storybook ending to trainer Kevin Attard's first $1-million Queen's Plate victory. Shortly after filly Moira's record-setting win Sunday in the opening leg of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown at Woodbine Racetrack, co-owner Donato Lanni passed his phone to Attard. On the other end was none other than Baffert, the celebrated conditioner of American Triple Crown winners American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018). "I know Donato has a great relationship with him but I

  • Islanders sign defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov

    EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov to three-year contracts. The Islanders also announced Monday the signing of forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year deal. All three were restricted free agents. Contract terms were not immediately available. Dobson led Islanders' defencemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. The 22-year-old, who was a first-round pick in 2018, also led the tea

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • By design, Nazem Kadri's Stanley Cup celebration will star the Muslim community in London, Ont.

    Nazem Kadri will walk through the doors of the London Muslim Mosque in southwestern Ontario with the Stanley Cup this weekend as part of a hometown celebration the 31-year-old NHL star wanted by design. Kadri, the only son of five children born in London to Lebanese parents, is believed to be the first Muslim player to win an NHL championship. It happened in June, when his then team, the Colorado Avalanche, beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the playoffs in June. After a long career with

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • New commissioner Mark Noonan excited about Canadian Premier League’s potential

    While working in Ghana, Mark Noonan wanted to purchase land for a new soccer training ground. To close the deal, Noonan had to supply two bottles of peppermint schnapps, a case of beer, two canvas bags filled with cash and arrange for a cow to be delivered once a year. Noonan’s time as the chief executive officer of Hearts of Oak, Ghana’s oldest and best supported club, plus his experience working for Major League Soccer and other sports properties helped prepare him for his latest job. He was i

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • CF Montréal heads to Chicago looking to extend three-game road winning streak

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's form on the road battle is a major reason why the Major League Soccer club is battling for top spot in the Eastern Conference. With identical 7-4-2 records both at home and away, Montreal has established itself a consistent performer regardless of where it plays. That kind of consistency will be crucial as Montreal (14-8-4) heads to Soldier Field to take on Chicago Fire (8-12-6) Saturday evening. Montreal heads to Chicago on a seven-game unbeaten run (5-0-2) and a three-

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Quarterbacks O'Connor, Fajardo in the spotlight as Riders visit Lions

    VANCOUVER — Three months after Nathan Rourke silenced skeptics with a breakout start to the season, the B.C. Lions will have another Canadian quarterback under centre when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. But Lions head coach Rick Campbell isn't expecting lightning to strike twice. Michael O’Connor will make his first career start in place of the injured Rourke as the Lions (8-1) look to stretch their winning streak to six games. While Campbell is keen to see what the pivot from

  • Twelve-year-old Lucy Lin among CP Women's Open qualifiers

    OTTAWA — Twelve-year-old Lucy Lin of Vancouver earned one of four spots into this week's 2022 CP Women's Open with a steady round of golf in Monday's final qualifier at the Marshes Golf Club. Lin, the youngest player to ever qualify for the prestigious Canadian tournament, shot a 2-over-par 74, two shots behind top qualifiers Michelle Liu of Vancouver and Gianna Clemente of Estero, Fla. Vanessa Zhang of Vancouver was one shot back. The final qualifier consisted of 22 golfers playing one round wi

  • Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a stateme

  • Ross Stripling could be pricing himself out of Blue Jays' future

    Ross Stripling has been one of the best pitchers in the American League since joining the Blue Jays' rotation. Will Toronto be able to afford him this winter?

  • Team Canada's Sarah Nurse makes history as 'NHL 23' cover athlete

    The Canadian hockey star will be the first woman ever featured on the cover of the popular NHL video game franchise.

  • Joy Drop: If you can see it, you can be it

    Hello, friends, so much joy and delicious happiness to share this week. And I hope this humble online notebook entry brings you a grin! One of our favourite hockey players, Sarah Nurse, becomes the first woman to grace the cover of an EA Sports NHL game. The 2023 version features Nurse alongside Trevor Zegras. Just as the IIHF Women's Hockey Worlds began in Denmark, we were blessed to see a woman on the cover of one of the most popular games out there. Recognizing women's sports can come in many

  • Fantasy Football: Top 3 sleeper quarterback candidates

    Here are the quarterbacks fantasy football managers should target in the later rounds of their 2022 drafts.

  • Unvaccinated Djokovic out of US Open; can't travel to States

    NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States. Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours before the draw for the event was revealed. “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote, wishing luck to his fellow players, and said he would “keep in good shape and positive s