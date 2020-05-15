St John Ambulance preparing to make 250 staff redundant as charity loses £1.4 million a week

St John Ambulance worker - REUTERS/Lee Smith

St John Ambulance is preparing to make more than 250 staff redundant as the charity loses £1.4 million a week in revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The charity’s chief executive, Martin Houghton-Brown said the decision has been made “in order to secure our survival and continue serving communities in future.”

As well as offering workplace training, the charity provides first aid cover at thousands of public events and supports the emergency services.

Last month, Mr Houghton-Brown wrote to Premier League clubs asking for financial support, but received no help.

The charity is currently providing manpower to prop up the NHS. It has already given more than 25,000 hours of care already during the coronavirus crisis and saw more than 1,300 patients in London alone in the first 20 days of the pandemic.

St Johns Ambulance staff leave the NHS Nightingale hospital at the Excel - Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

St John Ambulance relies on funding from sport and payments from private companies in return for providing first aid training for staff. Both have dried up and apart from donations, the charity is relying on its cash reserves.

The charity confirmed it currently predicts a net loss of £25 million in 2020 and £20 million in 2021.

Already, around half of its staff have been furloughed.

The redundancies will not affect the charity's volunteers or their ability to support hospitals and ambulance services.

Chief executive Martin Houghton-Brown said: "St John Ambulance is playing an important role in supporting hospitals and ambulance services with the national fight against Covid-19.

"However, we are a charity and have seen major sources of income dry up over recent months.

"The extent of this economic impact means we currently estimate that we need to make around 250 posts redundant in order to secure our survival and continue serving communities in future.

"We have benefited from government support as well as the furlough scheme but it is clear that we need to act sooner rather than later to protect our charity.

"We want to ensure that those affected are dealt with fairly and transparently, and will seek to minimise the impact of this as much as we can."