St-Hilaire earns shutout as Sherbrooke downs Rimouski in QMJHL action

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Samuel St-Hilaire made 26 saves for the shutout as Sherbrooke downed Rimouski 5-0 on Thursday night.

Hugo Primeau, Jean-Félix Lapointe, Lewis Gendron, Jakub Hujer and Mavrick Lachance all scored for Sherbrooke.

Océanic netminder Cédric Massé had 30 saves.

DRAKKAR 6 SEA DOGS 2

BAIE-COMEAU - Justin Gill scored three goals as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar defeated the Saint John Sea Dogs.

Raoul Boilard scored twice while Jules Boilard scored once for Baie-Comeau.

Eriks Mateiko and Nicolas Bilodeau tallied for Saint John.

SAGUENÉENS 4 OLYMPIQUES 1

CHICOUTIMI - Alexis Morin scored a goal and an assist as the Chicoutimi Saguenéens downed the Gatineau Olympiques.

Maxim Massé, Peteris Bulans and Nathan Lecompte had the other goals for Chicoutimi. Jérémie Minville replied for Gatineau.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2023.

The Canadian Press