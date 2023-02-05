St. Helena family loses mobile home to fire Saturday night, fire officials say

A family of two on St. Helena Island is being helped by the American Red Cross after their home was damaged by a fire Saturday night, according to the Lady’s Island-St. Helena Fire District.

Firefighters got the call about a fire at a mobile home on Capers Island Road around 10:52 p.m., said Scott Harris, a spokesperson for the district. Neighbors who were having an oyster roast that night heard a “pop” and saw the single-wide mobile home engulfed in flames, Harris said.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire by 1 a.m. but the home was severely damaged.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.