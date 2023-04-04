St George’s Day 2023: When is it and who was England’s patron saint?

This year will be a stripped back version of St George's Day amid the lockdown (Getty Images)

A day commemorating (supposed) dragon slaying and tales of knighthood - it’s only St George’s Day.

The national day is acknowledged by many Christian churches and dedicated to the patron saint of England, St George.

This springtime celebration, also known as The Feast of George, is the perfect opportunity to fly your English flag - literally and figuratively.

It is not quite a holiday from work but you can still celebrate the anniversary of St George’s historic triumph this April.

Here's everything you need to know about St George's Day:

When is St George's Day?

St George’s Day is typically celebrated on April 23 - the day of the patron saint’s death in 303 AD.

The UK does not hold a bank holiday on St Georges Day but as it falls on a Saturday this year, many will have the day off.

What is St George's Day?

St George's Day is a Christian feast day commemorating Saint George of Lydda, who was executed by the Romans on April 23 more than 1,000 years ago.

According to legend, St George was born in Cappadocia, in what is now modern day Turkey. Once a soldier in the Roman army, he rose up the ranks to become a member of the Praetorian Guard for the Emperor Diocletian.

However, the tale goes that St George was tortured and later executed by the Romans for refusing to renounce his Christian faith. He became a martyr for early Christians, who later venerated him as a saint.

Why do we celebrate St George's Day in England?

St George is England's patron saint, shared with other places such as Ethiopia, Catalonia, Aragon, Bulgaria, Russia and Portugal.

He was widely celebrated as a warrior saint, but in 134 his position was elevated to patron saint after his recounted intervention at the Battle of Crécy.

In 1552 all religious banners were abolished, except for those of St George.

The myth of Saint George was further popularised in the 13th century when it was published in a manuscript called The Golden Legend, that traced the lives of various saints.

According to the hagiography (saint story), George heroically slayed a dragon and rescued a princess from being eaten. In their gratitude, the people of the town converted to Christianity.

The anniversary of his execution, on April 23, is now celebrated as England's national day.

What are some St George's Day traditions?

Unfortunately, St George's Day is no longer a public holiday in England, unlike our Scottish (St Andrew's Day) and Irish (St Patrick's Day) cousins.

While it used to be observed much like Christmas, celebrations started to wane in the early 18th century. However, there are calls for it to be observed as a national holiday.

Celebration often includes a feast hosted by the Church of England. You can hold your own with traditional English foods such as Yorkshire puddings, cottage pie, mushroom and stilton tarts, kedgeree, shepherd’s pie, and fish cakes.

Or don a red rose - if you believe the tale where St George gifted the princess a flower upon saving her.