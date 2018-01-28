St. Francis (PA) outlast Sacred Heart with 72-71 win

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) -- Jamaal King scored 21 points and fed Scott Meredith for a 3-pointer with three seconds left to give St. Francis (PA) a 72-71 win over Sacred Heart on Sunday.

King fouled Chris Robinson before the ball was inbounded, sending Robinson to the line with .6-seconds left. Robinson made the first of two free throws and Keith Braxton secured the rebound of the miss on the second to end the game. It was Robinson's only miss in four attempts.

Joseph Lopez and De'von Barnett made consecutive layups for a 70-65 Sacred Heart lead.

King countered with a pair of layups, and with 47 seconds left, Barnett missed a jumper. Robinson grabbed the offensive rebound but Charles Tucker Jr., was whistled for a foul with 19 seconds left turning it over to the Red Flash setting up Meredith's 3.

Andre Wolford scored 17 points for St. Francis with four 3s and Braxton scored 11 with 12 rebounds.

Barnett led Sacred Heart (7-16, 2-8) with 18 points, Kinnon LaRose, 11, Tucker scored 10 with seven assists and Lopez had 11 rebounds.