St. Francis Brooklyn holds off Fairleigh Dickinson 76-70

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) -- Rasheem Dunn scored 18 points with six rebounds and six assists, Chauncey Hawkins added 16 points with three assists and St. Francis Brooklyn held off Fairleigh Dickinson 76-70 Thursday night, winning its third straight.

Dunn and Hawkins teamed up on a key basket for St. Francis (9-12, 6-3 Northeast Conference) late in the game as Fairleigh Dickinson made a charge.

Kaleb Bishop scored nine of his 13 points in an eight-minute span of the second half as the Knights rallied from 14 points down to come as close as 68-65 with 3:40 remaining. A minute later, Hawkins swiped the ball from Fairleigh Dickinson's Mike Holloway and found Dunn for a fast-break layup as the Terriers held on.

Josh Nicholas added 11 points for St. Francis and D.J. Porter 10. The Terriers remain in the mix atop the Northeast, a half-game behind Robert Morris and Wagner.

Darnell Edge led Fairleigh Dickinson (6-14, 3-6) with 18 points, Jahlil Jenkins added a career-best 17 and Holloway 14.