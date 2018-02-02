St. Francis (Bkn) staves off upset-minded Bryant, 73-69

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) -- Glenn Sanabria scored 21 points and converted 3 of 4 from the free throw line in the final 22 seconds as St. Francis-Brooklyn came from three-points down in the final two minutes to stave off upset-minded Bryant, 73-69 in a Northeastern Conference battle Thursday night.

The teams traded the lead several times late and the Terriers trailed 66-63 after Sabastian Townes hit two free throws to give the Bulldogs the lead with 1:45 left. Sanabria answered with a layup and the Terriers closed the game by hitting 8 of 10 from the line.

St. Francis had its three-game win streak snapped Saturday at Mount St. Mary's and entered the game tied with St. Francis (PA) and the Mountaineers for third place and all three teams moved into a four-way tie for second in league after Mount St. Mary's beat Robert Morris, 67-42.

Rasheem Dunn finished with 16 points and dished six rebounds for St. Francis (10-13, 7-4). Milija Cosic hit 3 of 3 from distance and added 13 points.

Townes scored 23 points to lead Bryant (2-22, 1-10), with Adam Grant adding 18 points and Ikenna Ndugba 11.