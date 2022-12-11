St David's Hall: Private money can protect services - Cardiff leader

The council says "millions of pounds" in maintenance work is needed at St David's Hall

Money from private companies must be an option for councils to protect crucial services, the Labour leader of Wales' biggest local authority has said.

Huw Thomas spoke as Cardiff council considers leasing St David's Hall to the Academy Music Group (AMG), which runs concert venues across the UK.

There is opposition, with musicians speaking out, and a petition launched.

But the council leader said private sector deals are a tool which local authorities need to consider.

"We have had 12 years of austerity, which for Cardiff council means one-third of a billion pounds reduction in our spending power, but we have objectives we want to achieve, so we have to think very creatively," he told BBC Radio Wales' Sunday Supplement.

"In some cases, that means involving the private sector, which allows us to focus on the other areas of our work where the private sector won't do it, such as schools.

'Quick fix' claims

"If it allows us to protect not only that service, but in turn other services, then it is incumbent on us, I believe, to consider those options."

Former and current venue staff are among those opposing the plans, citing "loss of cultural output" as a key factor.

Some have accused Cardiff council of seeking a "quick fix", after Labour councillors voted down a Liberal Democrat motion to hold a consultation specifically on the AMG proposals for the hall.

Instead, the authority has opted to include the future of the venue in its overall budget consultation before it is officially agreed in March, if the plans are accepted in principle.

Pop and rock

Mr Thomas said the plans have been included in previous consultation too, as the concert hall lost its Arts Council funding in 2014 and the authority has had to look at "alternative models" to make up the approximately £1m a year costs.

He added that a lot of the types of events run by AMG are similar to those currently hosted at the hall, adding that "the pop and rock genre offering would be a significant improvement".

Story continues

Huw Thomas says councils must think "creatively" to protect key services

He said: "We have been very clear throughout this process - which has been going on for eight years - that our key thing is about protecting the status of the concert hall, and protecting their programme".

He said he felt the parts of the petition were "utterly misleading", such as the implied risk to events including the Welsh Proms and Festival of Remembrance.

Mr Thomas added that cultural offering remained high on the authority's plans, referencing a proposal for an outdoor swimming pool and other visitor attractions at Cardiff Bay reported by WalesOnline.

With significant budget gaps forecast for many local authorities over the coming few years, Mr Thomas said the council is "very conscious" of the impact of the cost of living crisis and "significant rises in council tax are not really on the agenda".