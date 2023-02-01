St. Brendan girls’ soccer wins first district title. Monarch boys win, too. Plus more results

The St. Brendan girls’ soccer team defeated MAST 3-1 to win the District 16-4A title.

It marks the first district title in girls’ soccer in the school’s history.

Kyara Ormazabal scored twice, and Gabriela Page added a goal.

The region-advancing Sabres are 8-7-3. Power rankings will determine if MAST (9-8) qualifies for regionals, too.

In boys’ play, Monarch (11-6-2) won the District 13-7A championship, beating Stoneman Douglas 2-0.

Ruddy Augusto and Joseph Magallanes each scored, and Daniel Noguera had an assist. Keeper Alexander Jimenez, who recorded the shutout, made 14 saves.

In November, Monarch defeated Douglas 3-1. Douglas (11-3-3) may be heading to regionals, also, based on power rankings.

More Soccer Playoffs

GIRLS: District 14-7A Semifinals: Cypress Bay 6, Flanagan 0; West Broward 3, Western 1: Cypress Bay (14-2) and West Broward (10-3-2) meet in the district finals.

WB: Isabella Rychel 3 goals; Sianna McLeod 3 assists.

GIRLS: District 16-6A Semifinals: Lourdes 8, Miami Beach 0; Southwest 6, Varela 0: Lourdes (13-1-2) and Southwest (7-6-1) battle in the district finals.

Lour: Tessa Abreu 3 goals, 1 assist; Coco Aguilar 1 goal; Alexandra Diaz 1 goal; Lorena Alvarez 2 goals; Sienna Aviles 1 goal, 1 assist; Nicole Lee 1 assist; Lauren Cancio 1 assist; Antonella Monsalve 1 assist; Gkp Stephanie Victoria Wyszkowski shutout.

SW: Luciana Mejia 2 goals; Anais Segovia 2 goals; Kylee Gonzalez 1 goal; Roselyn Morales 1 goal;

GIRLS: District 14-6A Semifinals: St. Thomas Aquinas 8, Nova 0; South Plantation 3, Piper 2: St. Thomas Aquinas (11-3-2) and South Plantation (6-8-2) face off in the district finals.

STA: Isabella Ruffolo 2 goals; Isabella Kleva 2 goals; Rachel Pellisery 2 goals; Giuliana Kostick 1 goal; Valeria Zapata 1 goal; Gkp Camryn McEwen shutout.

GIRLS: District 13-6A Semifinal: Blanche Ely 5, Deerfield Beach 1: The Tigers (4-12) play Fort Lauderdale (9-6-3) in the district finals.

GIRLS: District 15-5A Semifinal: Pembroke Pines Charter 8, American 0: Madison Martone 2 goals; Bella Mendez 1 goal, 1 assist; Carie Pou 1 goal, 1 assist; Jocelyn Garcia 1 goal; Marissa Martin 1 goal; Madison Casanova 1 goal. PPC (8-4-2) plays Archbishop McCarthy (18-1) in the district finals.

GIRLS: District 16-3A Semifinals: Palmer Trinity 8, Marathon 0; Coral Shores 3, Somerset Academy South-Homestead 2: The Falcons (11-2-1) and Coral Shores (10-4) battle in the district finals.

GIRLS: District 16-2A Semifinal: True North Classical Academy 6, Westwood Christian 0: Camryn Corwin 2 goals; Sofia Vega 2 goals, 1 assist; Sofia Hung-Salazar 1 goal,; Kristen Olsen 1 goal; Aliyana Henry 2 assists; Cassidy Fabian 1 assist. TN (11-2).

The True North girls’ soccer team.
GIRLS: District 16-2A Semifinal: Archbishop Carroll 1, Archimedean 0: Isabella Marin winning goal; Rachel Bellis assist; Gkp Ashley Gomez 3 saves, shutout. The Bulldogs (10-1) versus True North for the district title.

BOYS: District 15-5A Semifinal: Pembroke Pines Charter 5, American 0: Ryan Palelis 1 goal, 1 assist; Santiago Torres 1 goal, 1 assist; Rafael De Almeida 1 goal; Daniel Quintana 1 assist; Marko Jaric 1 assist; Gkps Massimo Lopez-Malo (1 save) and Ryan Romero (1 save) combined shutout. PPC (13-1-1).

BOYS: District 16-4A Semifinal: St. Brendan 1, Key West 0: Alex Rodriguez winning goal; Gustavo Matheus assist; Gkp Adrian Fresen 1 save, shutout. StB (10-0-2).

BOYS: District 13-3A Semifinal: NSU University School 8, Coral Springs Charter 0: Rafael Guerra 4 goals; Martino Ferro 2 goals; Nico Marques 1 goal; Saul Lozano 1 goal; Gkp Nikolas Ricardo 12th shutout. Univ (14-1-1).

The NSU University School boys’ soccer team.
BOYS: District 13-3A Semifinal: Pine Crest 3, Calvary Christian 2 (OT): The Panthers (16-4) play NSU University in the district finals.

BOYS: District 15-2A Semifinal: Avant Garde Academy 2, David Posnack Jewish Day School 1 (SO): The Sharks (8-1-2) advance to the district finals.

BOYS: District 14-2A Semifinals: Westminster Academy 3, South Florida HEAT 0; Highlands Christian 1, Donna Klein Jewish Academy 0: The Lions (3-9-3) and Highlands Christian (8-9) advance to the district finals.

WA: Josiah Owens 2 goals, 1 assist; Michael Montidoro 1 goal, 1 assist; Huntley Shelton 1 assist; Gkp Nathan Schwart shutout.

NOTE: District winners automatically qualify for regionals. Power rankings will determine which other teams advance to regionals.

Basketball

Senior guard Daniel Ribeiro set a school record by scoring 53 points as the Ransom Everglades boys’ basketball team defeated Downtown Doral 78-62.

He narrowly bested the mark set by Trey Morning (52 points in a game during the 2013-14 season).

Ribeiro sank four 3-pointers, grabbed 11 rebounds, made four steals and recorded four assists.

Daniel Ribeiro of the Ransom Everglades boys’ basketball team.
The Raiders improved to 9-12.

More Basketball

BOYS: Belen Jesuit 80, Westwood Christian 51: WC: Jason Martinez 21 pts (7-of-7 3-ptrs), 11 rebs, 2 stls; Gabriel Gallego 15 pts, 4 rebs, 5 asts, 3 stls; Michael Chigozie 10 pts, 14 rebs, 5 blks. WC (7-8).

BOYS: Braddock 72, Coral Park 61: Brd: Suarez 17 pts, Zenck 14, Sanchez 13, Perez 9, Hernandez 5, Barzaga 4, Soto 4, A.Lopez 3, V.Lopez 3. CP: Rodriguez 26 pts, J.Jimenez 13, B.Jimenez 7, Lee 7, Paret 4, Brito 3. 3-ptrs: Zenck 2, Sanchez 2, Suarez 1, Perez 1. Rebs: Perez 15, V. Lopez 9, Sanchez 5, Suarez 5. Asts: Sanchez 7. Stls: Sanchez 4. Half: Brd 39-24. Brd (14-6).

BOYS: Coral Reef 83, Varela 79: Hunter Bostick 28 pts (4-6 3-ptrs), 6 rebs, 4 asts, 2 stls, 2 blks; Gabriel Castro 23 pts (5-8 3-ptrs), 5 rebs, 2 asts, 2 stls; Marcos Duro 11 pts, 4 rebs; Jaden Autar 11 pts, 2 rebs. CR (11-10).

BOYS: Gulliver Prep 63, Westminster Christian 50: Senior Night: Senior Jordan Bankson game-high 18 points, 8 rebounds; Senior Ray Allen 9 points, 5 rebounds 5 assists; Sophomore Jacob Marquez 9 points in fourth quarter (7-of-7 FT). GP (15-8).

Hall of Fame

The new Southwest High School Sports Hall of Fame inducts its class of honorees, which includes Andre Dawson and Don Soldinger, during a dinner on the Southwest campus at 7 p.m. Feb. 25.

The event is open to the public. The full list of inductees can be found at sweaglessports.com/HOF/Inductees, and the link to purchase tickets is www.eventcreate.com/e/swhof.

Submit sports results

For high schools in Broward and Miami-Dade, if you have Winter varsity results along with top performers and their stats for this column, email hssports@miamiherald.com.

Basketball, soccer, wrestling.

They will run in the newspaper and online. Photos accepted, too. No deadline. Send after the game, the next day or weekly. You will be alerted when it will appear in the newspaper and online.

Roundup compiled by Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com

