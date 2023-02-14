St. Brendan boys’ basketball wins first district title. Plus district girls’ wrestling and more

Marjorie Stoneman Douglas was runner-up at the FHSAA District 14-1A Girls’ Wrestling Championships at Wellington High School.

The Stoneman Douglas girls’ wrestling team.

Mia Velazquez, Grace McKenzie, Gabriela Caro, and Jessica Rice of Douglas, Rosie Klein and Payton Moyer of Monarch, and Jamie Thomas of Deerfield Beach won district titles.

Regionals are next.

Team: 1. Wellington 161; 2. Marjorie Stoneman Douglas 133; 3. Monarch 53; 4. Suncoast-Riviera Beach 49; 5. Jensen Beach 41; 6. Deerfield Beach 40; 7. Santaluces 23; 8. South Fork 18; 9. Boca Raton and John I. Leonard-Lake Worth 12; 11. St. Andrews-Boca Raton 10; 12. Seminole Ridge 7.

Individuals (Broward wrestlers): 100 lbs: 1. Rosie Klein (Monarch). 105: 1. Mia Velazquez (MS Douglas). 110: 1. Grace McKenzie (MS Douglas). 115: 3. Haasini Vattikuti (MS Douglas). 120: 2. Mickayla Sugrano (MS Douglas), 4. Bethsaida Nina (Deerfield Beach). 125: 1. Gabriela Caro (MS Douglas). 130: 5. Given Spong (MS Douglas). 135: 2. Maya Yenor (MS Douglas), 3. Rachell Chacon (Monarch). 140: 3. Nadia Chavez (MS Douglas). 155: 1. Jamie Thomas (Deerfield Beach). 190: 1. Payton Moyer (Monarch), 2. Orissa Sands (Deerfield Beach). 235: 1. Jessica Rice (MS Douglas).

In playoff hoops, St. Brendan won its first district title in boys’ basketball, edging Gulliver Prep. On the girls’ side, Palmer Trinity’s Emily Montes scored her 2,000th career varsity point.

Emily Montes of the Palmer Trinity girls’ basketball team.

In playoff soccer, Cardinal Gibbons boys and Westminster Christian’s girls won close battles.

Water polo, Juan Carlos Franco of Belen Jesuit scored the most goals in the Forza Stefano Tournament in Pembroke Pines with 16.

Basketball playoffs

BOYS: District 16-4A Championship: St. Brendan 76, Gulliver Prep 73: StB: Duque 20 pts; Gutierrez 19 pts; Alicea 16 pts; Alvarez 7 pts; Villabla 5 pts; Navarro 4 pts; Rodriguez 2. GP: Mansfield 17 pts, 5 rebs; Marquez 16 pts, 2 stls; Allen 14 pts, 15 rebs; Backston 9 pts; Sanders 8 pts; Arnum 7 pts. 3-pters: Duque 5, Gutierrez 5, Alicea 3, Alvarez 1. StB (19-7), GP (17-11).

BOYS: District 15-4A Championship: Booker T. Washington 48, Monsignor Pace 43: P: Jeff Desamour 12 pts, 4 rebs, 2 asts, 2 stls; Jabari Dukes 11 pts, 4 rebs. BTW (14-5), P (12-16).

BOYS: District 14-4A Championship: Mater Lakes Academy 66, Hallandale 54: Hal: Anthony Floyd 20 pts, 3 stls; Kikland Sands 12 pts, 3 blks; Woolben Raymond 10 pts, 2 rebs, 2 stls. MLA (23-3), Hal (18-7).

BOYS: District 13-4A Championship: North Broward Prep 72, Somerset Academy-Boynton Beach 51: NBP (20-7), Som (19-6).

BOYS: District 16-3A Championship: Riviera Prep 82, Keys Gate 43: RP (22-6), KG (18-10).

BOYS: District 15-3A Championship: Divine Savior 80, Hialeah Educational Academy 78: DS (20-6), HEA (19-9).

BOYS: District 14-3A Championship: Westminster Academy 75, Miami Country Day 67: WA (19-7), MCD (17-11).

BOYS: District 16-2A Championship: True North Classical Academy 76, Miami Christian 67: Jasen Lopez 22 pts, 8 rebs, 4 asts, 4 stls, 2 blks; Boosie Swan 18 pts, 5 rebs, 5 asts, 5 blks; Jermaine Freeman 16 pts, 15 rebs, 4 stals, 2 blks; Ryan Rodriguez 12 pts, 3 rebs, 2 asts, 2 stls. TN (23-5), MC (15-10).

BOYS: District 15-2A Championship: Sagemont 61, Dade Christian 54: Sage (24-4), DC (21-5).

BOYS: District 15-7A Championship: Doral Academy 51, Hialeah Gardens 41: Gabe Hernandez 27 pts (3-8 3-ptrs), 2 asts, 2 stls; Maximo Ortega 12 pts, 5 rebs; Santiago Ortega 6 pts, 9 rebs. Dor (19-6), HG (16-7).

BOYS: District 14-7A Championship: Coral Glades 45, Cypress Bay 41: CG (18-9), CB (14-7).

BOYS: District 13-7A Championship: Deerfield Beach 81, Stoneman Douglas 80: DB (22-4), SD (19-7).

BOYS: District 16-6A Championship: Southridge 73, Miami Beach 60: Srd (20-6), MB (19-5).

BOYS: District 15-6A Championship: South Plantation 52, Pines Charter 43: Omarri Wallace 17 pts (2-3 3-ptrs), 8 rebs, 2 asts, 2 blks; Jevante Gibson 11 pts, 14 rebs, 2 stls; Kaiden Francis 11 pts, 5 asts. SP (24-4), PC (14-10).

BOYS: District 14-6A Championship: St. Thomas Aquinas 57. Boyd Anderson 46: STA: Drake DJ Sandi 18 pts, 5 stls, 4 rebs; Zakaih Saez 13 pts, 10 rebs, 4 stls; Ayden AJ Ambrose 10 pts, 3 rebs, 2 stls. BA: William Gray 10 pts; Cortez Abel 9 pts, 16 rebs; Kellen Cashman 8 pts, 7 asts. STA (22-3), BA (17-11).

BOYS: District 13-6A Championship: Dwyer-West Palm Beach 80, Blanche Ely 65: Dwy (24-1), Ely (9-12).

BOYS: District 16-5A Championship: Belen Jesuit 62, TERRA 55: T: Isaiah Hernandez 21 pts; Ramiro Pando-Tristan 11 pts. Bel (23-4), T (18-8).

BOYS: District 15-5A Championship: Norland 67, Archbishop McCarthy 63: Carl Parrish 19 pts, 3 asts, 3 stls; Triston Wilson 18 pts, 9 rebs, 2 asts; Karon Hill 8 pts, 11 rebs. Nor (19-7), AM (18-10).

BOYS: District 14-5A Championship: Suncoast-Riviera Beach 72, Stranahan 55: Sun (21-5), Str (17-10).

GIRLS: Region 4-3A Quarterfinal: Somerset Academy-North Lauderdale 50, Palmer Trinity 45: Emily Montes reached the rare milestone of eclipsing 2,000 varsity points, but Palmer Trinity fell short to No.8 ranked Somerset. Montes 12 pts, Leon 7 pts, Alibhai 8 pts, Deleon 10 pts, Veloso 5 pts, Esparza 3 pts. 3-ptrs: Deleon 1, Veloso 1, Esparza 1. Rebs: Montes 18. Stls: Montes 4. Asts: Montes 5. Som (19-8), PT (17-10).

Soccer playoffs

BOYS: Region 4-4A Semifinal: Cardinal Gibbons 2, St. Brendan 2 (Gibbons wins 5-4 in PKs): CG Goals: Felix Azpurrua, Deven Garcia. Assists: Alejandro Herrera, Dylan Moore. Penalty Kicks: Danny Perret-Gentile, Jason Trujillo, Alejandro Herrera, Felix Azpurrua, Eugene Gibbons. The Chiefs (13-4-4) play Gulliver Prep for the region title on Wednesday. The Raiders (13-4-2) also won on PKs.

BOYS: Region 4-4A Semifinal: Gulliver Prep 2, Key West 2 (Gulliver wins in PKs): Mateo Acosta Rubio 1 goal; Joaquin Beker-Flah 1 assist; Cosme Salas 1 goal; Alex Meza clinching PK.

GIRLS: Region 4-5A Semifinal: American Heritage-Plantation 2, Merritt Island 0: Camila Domine 1 goal; Sami Villaverde 1 goal; Gkp Jillian Miliffe shutout. AH (15-2-2) plays Archbishop McCarthy on Tuesday for the region title and a trip to state. The Mavericks (21-1) won another close battle with Pembroke Pines Charter.

GIRLS: Region 4-3A Semifinal: Westminster Christian 1, Palmer Trinity 0: Caro Monterrey winning goal; Gkp Sara Boulris shutout . The Warriors (9-6-1) advanced to the regional finals where they will play at University School on Tuesday. Palmer Trinity finishes 13-3-1.

Water polo

BOYS: Forza Stefano Tournament in Pembroke Pines: Belen Jesuit 19, South Broward 1: Antonio Franco 7 goals; Lucas Levy 4 goals; Juan Franco 3 goals; Goalie Bryan Weglarz 1 goal allowed. Bel (1-0).

BOYS: Forza Stefano Tournament: Belen Jesuit 19, Gulliver Prep 15: Juan Franco 6 goals; Antonio Franco 3 goals; John Costello 2 goals. Bel (2-0).

BOYS: Forza Stefano Tournament: Belen Jesuit 13, West Orange 8: Juan Carlos Franco 6 goals. Bel (3-0)

BOYS: Forza Stefano Tournament: Belen Jesuit 20, Mater Lakes Academy 15: Lucas Levy 5 goals; Andre de Leon 5 goals; Antonio Franco 5 goals. Bel (4-0).

BOYS: Forza Stefano Tournament: Gulliver Prep 20, South Broward 1: Gkp Leo Isom 8 blocks, 1 goal allowed; Captain Sr. Daniel Preston 4 goals, 1 assist; Jr. Tobias Schoenwald 3 goals, 1 assist. GP (5-2-1).

BOYS: Forza Stefano Tournament: Gulliver Prep 18, Mater Lakes Academy 8: Sr. Captain Daniel Preston 7 goals, 4 assists, 3 steals; Sr. co-captain Harry Sharma 3 goals,1 assist, 2 exclusions earned; Jr. Gabe Lewis 2 goals; Mateo Ballestra 2 goals. GP (4-2-1).

GIRLS: Forza Stefano Tournament in Pembroke Pines: Gulliver Prep 15, Miami Country Day 3: Captain Sr. Gaby Montalvo 5 goals, 4 steals, 1 assist; Sophomore Kathleen Serig 5 goals,1 steal, 3 assists; Jr. Gkp Alyssa Ruiz 9 saves, 1 steal. GP (7-0).

GIRLS: Forza Stefano Tournament: Ransom Everglades 9, Gulliver Prep 8: GP (7-1).

GIRLS: Forza Stefano Tournament: Gulliver Prep 21, South Broward 3: Sr. Captain Gabby Montalvo 8 goals, 2 assists,7 steals; Soph. Kathleen Serig 6 goals, 2 assists, 1 steal; Sr. Aria Torretta 3 goals, 2 assists, 3 steals; Golie Jr. Alyssa Ruiz 10 saves. GP (6-0).

Tennis

GIRLS: Riviera Prep 7, Palmer Trinity 0: No.1 Sasha Kilgour (Fr) won 8-1; No.2 Milagros Lardiez (Sr) won 8-2; No.3 Leyla Kilgour (8th grade) won 8-1; No.4 Maria De La O (Soph) won 8-0; No.5 Isabella Paradisi (Fr) won 8-0. RP (1-0), PT (0-2).

Roundup compiled by Jim Varsallone

