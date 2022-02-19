St. Anthony Gold Corp. Announces First Closing of Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2022 / St. Anthony Gold Corp. ("St. Anthony" or the "Company") (CSE:STAG)(FSE:M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) announces it has completed a first closing of a non-brokered private placement of up to $750,000. The Company accepted subscriptions for 4,700,000 units at a price of $0.08 per unit, for gross proceeds of $376,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.15 for a period of two years from the date of closing. Securities issued on this closing are subject to a statutory hold period until June 18, 2022.

An insider of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of 625,000 common share units of the Company. The Company has relied on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of such insider participation.

The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds for general working capital and expansion drilling at St. Anthony Mine and exploration activities on Panama lake property.

Qualified finders will receive finder's fees of 7% in cash and 7% in broker warrants, with the broker warrants having the same terms as those above.

About St. Anthony Gold Corp.
St. Anthony Gold Corp., a Canadian-based mineral exploration corporation, is focused on identifying and advancing high-value mineral properties.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION SEE THE COMPANY'S WEBSITE AT

https://stanthonygoldcorp.com

Email to info@stanthonygoldcorp.com

Contact: Peter Wilson CEO - 604-649-0945

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Further information about the Company is available on www.SEDAR.com under the Company's profile.

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking information") as those terms are used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar Canadian laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", "anticipates" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the business of the Company, the Property, financing and certain corporate changes. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: St. Anthony Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/689553/St-Anthony-Gold-Corp-Announces-First-Closing-of-Financing

