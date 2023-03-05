St. Anne-Pacelli loses state championship in heartbreaker against Stratford Academy

Micah Johnston
·2 min read
Mark Powell/For The Telegraph

The St. Anne-Pacelli basketball team that had one of the best seasons in recent program history will have to wait for a championship coronation. The Vikings lost the GIAA 4A state championship to the Stratford Eagles 65-64 Saturday night at Hawkins Arena in Macon.

St. Anne-Pacelli, in the middle of a program resurgence under coach Corry Black just six seasons after finishing 0-22, reached the title game with a 22-5 record. They lost in heartbreaking fashion, thanks to a last-second layup and free throw from Stratford star Khalil Green.

“He’s been the best player on the floor, you could argue, all year for us,” Stratford head coach Jarvis Smith said of Green after the game. “He’s been the guy for us all year, we took that timeout before the shot and we told him… And he did it for us.”

The Vikings fought all game, swapping leads with Stratford several times. Freshman Jayddence Ford led Pacelli down the stretch with bucket after bucket, but missed a game-tying free throw with seconds left to play.

The win marked Stratford’s first title since 2014. The Eagles came into the title game with the #1 seed and a 26-2 record, the favorite in a heated matchup against St. Anne-Pacelli. The Eagles ended their season on an appropriate note and gave head coach Jarvis Smith a title in his very first season with Stratford.

“Any championship feels good,” Smith said. “But it’s that much more special when it’s in your first year. We battled all year long, they did a great job. The boys pulled us through.”

Stratford dominated for most of the first quarter, finishing the quarter with a 20-7 lead. The Vikings roared back in the second period, reclaiming the lead thanks to a trio of long-distance three-pointers from TJ Smith.

An acrobatic jumper turned three-point play by Ford put an exclamation point on St. Anne-Pacelli’s comeback. The Vikings led 37-29 at half, nearly equaling the 13-point deficit they erased in the second quarter.

Both squads traded big blows in the third quarter, including a sequence of threes from both teams that brought the crowd to life. Pacelli barely held onto the lead through the third, entering the final period up 50-48.

The fourth quarter went down to the wire, with Stratford freshman Josh Jackson providing one of the most intense moments of the game thanks to a jumper that drew a foul. His free throw put the Eagles within two with just a minute to play.

After Pacelli went up by two, Green called game with his layup. Pacelli had a chance to score, but a missed free throw marked the end of a dramatic game.

