St. Alberta McDonald's employee tests positive for COVID-19

A McDonald's employee in St. Albert tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from the company.

On Sunday, an employee from the McDonald's on 369 St. Alberta Trail in St. Albert, Alta. reported that they tested positive for COVID-19. All the other employees that may have been in close contact with the person have been asked to self-quarantine and the restaurant has been shut.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party," the release states.

The employee worked their last shift on Aug. 8 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone who may have visited the McDonald's during that time period should follow the appropriate procedures as directed by Alberta Health Services.