SSR Mining Provides Exploration Update

CNW Group

VANCOUVER, May 14, 2020 /CNW/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM - News) (TSX:SSRM - News) ("SSR Mining") provides an update on exploration activities and results at our Marigold mine in Nevada, U.S., Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada and Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina for the period from June 1, 2019 to April 30, 2020 (the "Exploration Period").

Paul Benson, President and CEO said, "We are very pleased to report positive exploration results from our recent drill programs at Marigold and the Seabee Gold Operation. For 2020, we are planning significant investment in our exploration and the results reported here justify the investment.

The exploration drilling on the recently acquired Trenton Canyon property at Marigold has yielded exciting high-grade gold results from newly discovered sulphide mineralization in a geologic setting analogous to other high-grade underground gold mines in Nevada. These intercepts are just north of one of the historic pits at Trenton Canyon, and we are evaluating the impact they may have on Mineral Resources. Our work to confirm and validate Trenton Canyon's historic drill results has progressed according to plan, and we look forward to reporting Mineral Resources when reported at year-end 2020.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

We continue to enjoy exploration success at Seabee with positive drill results from Santoy Gap Hanging Wall area where we are upgrading and expanding the Mineral Resources to extend Santoy's mine life. Finally, we also had encouraging exploration results on early stage targets with several holes returning high-grade gold results at Batman Lake and on the Fisher property."

Highlights:

At Marigold our Trenton Canyon exploration drilling has returned better than expected results from four holes completed 300 meters north of the South Pit in a newly discovered sulphide zone hosted by carbonaceous mudstone located immediately beneath Valmy Formation quartzite. We are evaluating the significance and impact of these sulphide intercepts which are listed below on Mineral Resources.

  • MRA7178 returned 5.19 g/t gold over 94.5 meters including 44.68 g/t gold over 7.6 meters and 6.68 g/t gold over 6.1 meters.

  • MRA7176 returned 1.98 g/t gold over 82.3 meters including 6.11 g/t gold over 13.7 meters.

  • MRA7148 returned 0.97 g/t gold over 99.1 meters including 4.34 g/t gold over 9.1 meters.

  • MRA7097 returned 1.57 g/t gold over 77.7 meters including 7.89 g/t gold over 9.1 meters and 3.85 g/t gold over 9.1 meters.


Trenton Canyon confirmation drilling for oxide mineralization also returned positive results, as highlighted below, that may contribute to our Mineral Resources estimate at year-end 2020:

  • MRA7141 returned 1.94 g/t gold over 50.3 meters from surface and 1.08 g/t gold over 21.3 meters as oxide plus a transitional intercept of 1.38 g/t gold over 15.2 meters.

  • At West Pit, drillhole MRA7092 returned 7.27 g/t gold over 30.5 meters from 274.3 meters leading to the discovery of gold mineralization that is transitional oxide.

  • At Relay Ridge, drillhole MR7084 returned 3.13 g/t gold over 108.2 meters from 27.4 meters including 12.73 g/t gold over 21.3 meters.


At the Seabee Gold Operation, brownfields drill results for the Santoy Gap Hanging Wall ("Gap HW") are expected to increase Mineral Resources at year-end 2020. Drill results include:

  • Drillhole SUG-20-911 intercepted 14.75 g/t gold over 7.64 meters true width.

  • Drillhole JOY-20-914 intercepted 28.92 g/t gold over 2.62 meters extending mineralization 210 meters beyond the year end 2019 Mineral Resource limits.


Also, at Seabee, greenfields exploration intercepted a new gold mineralized zone at the Batman Lake area, where we targeted a new gold discovery. Drill results include:

  • Drillhole BAT-20-013 intercepted 37.95 g/t gold over 3.6 meters.


At the Fisher project, drill results for the Mac North and Yin targets intercepted visible gold occurrences, where we targeted a new gold discovery. Drill results include:

  • Drillhole FIS-20-053 intercepted 9.1 g/t gold over 1.92 meters

  • Drillhole YIN-20-004 intercepted 13.74 g/t gold over 2.29 meters, including 55.50 g/t gold over 0.53 meters.


Marigold mine, U.S.

At the Marigold mine, our exploration plan for 2020 focusses on the discovery of additional Mineral Resources south of the currently producing Mackay Pit, including Trenton Canyon, Valmy, East Basalt and Crossfire. A limited amount of reverse circulation ("RC") drilling for additional Mineral Reserves at Mackay Pit and extensions at Red Dot is underway. 

With the acquisition in 2019 of adjacent claims south and west of our mining activities, such as Trenton Canyon, we nearly doubled our land position. The additional mineral claims provide latitude to systematically explore for extensions to existing near-surface oxide deposits similar to those mined at Marigold, and for higher-grade sulphide deposits associated with deep fault structures, intrusive rocks and favourable Comus Formation sedimentary rocks similar to those hosting the deposits at the near-by Turquoise Ridge Mine. Our exploration plan for high-grade, sulphide gold mineralization in 2020 includes 4,300 meters of core drilling supported by seismic and gravity geophysical surveys.

A total of 70,304 meters in 210 RC and core drillholes were completed during the Exploration Period with drill locations shown in Figures 1 and 2. Table 1 highlights mineralized intercepts from Trenton Canyon, Mackay Pit, Red Dot, East Basalt, Valmy, and Crossfire. Results at Trenton Canyon were successful on two objectives: i) we have confirmed the position and grade of historic gold-mineralized intercepts; and ii) we have discovered a new tabular zone of potentially continuous sulphide mineralization requiring further investigation. Drill results at Valmy and Trenton Canyon successfully extended gold mineralization for potential additions to Mineral Resources estimates from December 31, 2019.

At Trenton Canyon exploration drilling shown in Figure 2 includes a sulphide intercept of 5.19 g/t gold over 94.5 meters including 44.68 g/t gold over 7.6 meters and 6.68 g/t gold over 6.1 meters from drillhole MRA7178. Importantly, the drillhole ended in gold mineralization as shown in Figure 3. The mineralized interval in MRA7178 shows continuity to the next section south located 30 meters away where three drillholes all returned positive results including 1.98 g/t gold over 82.3 meters, 1.57 g/t gold over 77.7 meters and 0.97 g/t gold over 99.1 meters shown in Figure 4 in drillholes MRA7176, MRA7097, and MRA7148 respectively. The mineralized zone measures 150 meters on dip with an orthogonal thickness of 50 to 70 meters with the potential to expand as gold mineralization is open down dip to the east, and to the north of MRA7178, and to the south. These results demonstrate width and grade conditions similar to operating underground gold operations elsewhere in Nevada. As a result of ongoing positive exploration results, we will continue to test and expand this new zone of gold mineralization.

At Trenton Canyon confirmation drilling at Relay Ridge shown in Figure 2, includes 3.13 g/t gold over 108.2 meters starting at 27.4 meters from surface including 12.73 g/t gold over 21.3 meters from drillhole MR7084. In addition, we encountered 1.94 g/t gold over 50.3 meters from exploration drillhole MRA7141 with the new zone starting at surface as shown in Figure 5. Both drillholes returned zones of oxide gold mineralization similar to that mined at Marigold. Drillhole MRA7092 intercepted 7.27 g/t gold over 30.5 meters starting at 274.3 meters in transitional material, which is new, high-grade gold sulphide mineralization associated with a fault structure related to the West Pit fault, as shown in the deeper intercept in Figure 6.

Results from Valmy in the first quarter of 2020 included 0.92 g/t gold over 39.6 meters in drillhole MR7128 and 0.66 g/t gold over 50.3 meters from MR7129. These results are expected to further expand Mineral Resources at Valmy when reported at year-end 2020.

During the third and fourth quarter of 2019, we completed detailed field mapping and sampling of the Trenton Canyon area covering approximately 570 hectares surrounding the historic pits and exploration areas. We have identified the fault and stratigraphic controls to gold mineralization exploited in historic pits and have recognized several new-near surface targets. This work supports the development of targeting concepts as we explore for high-grade sulphide deposits at Trenton Canyon and Marigold. 

During the Exploration Period, one core hole was completed at Trenton Canyon which encountered Lower Plate Comus Formation lithologies at 300 meters from surface. This is significant as the favourable Comus Formation sedimentary rocks can be more efficiently explored for high-grade, sulphide deposits at relatively shallow depths. The Comus Formation is the sulphide ore-hosting rock unit encountered at the high-grade Turquoise Ridge Mine.

Looking ahead, we have received approvals to build roads and construct drill sites along the identified mineralized corridors at Trenton Canyon. We anticipate moving the RC drill rigs to exploration areas in the second quarter of 2020. Core drilling is planned to follow up on sulphide mineralization intercepted in MRA7178 and MRA7092 and targets anticipated from the upcoming seismic geophysical studies. Timing to initiate this exploration activity may be impacted by State of Nevada COVID-19 quarantine restrictions.

Seabee Gold Operation, Canada

At the Santoy mine complex, drilling throughout the Exploration Period focused on increasing Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves at the Gap HW, Santoy 8A and Santoy 9A and 9C zones, and nearby Batman Lake target. Over the Exploration Period a total of 50,114 meters of core drilling was completed in underground and surface programs in 166 holes. The locations are shown relative to the year-end 2019 Mineral Resources outlines in Figure 7 together with highlights from the Exploration Period.

The Gap HW drill program comprises two-thirds of the Seabee drilling for the Exploration Period and contributed to our Mineral Resource estimate for year-end 2019 announced on February 20, 2020. Infill and step out drilling shown in Figure 8 continued through the first quarter of 2020 leading to positive results as outlined below.

Drilling at Gap HW has identified three stacked zones (A, B and C) that occur between one and ten meters apart that are associated with quartz veining and visible gold. This mineralization has comparable processing characteristics to the ore from our Santoy mine currently being mined. Selected drillhole results include 14.75 g/t gold over 7.64 meters and 28.92 g/t gold over 2.62 meters in underground hole SUG-20-911 and surface hole JOY-20-914, respectively. Notably, the JOY-20-914 intercept is 210 meters down plunge from the nearest Inferred Mineral Resources at Gap HW, implying that Mineral Resources may extend to these depths, potentially adding 20% to the Gap HW plunge length. Table 3 presents the highlights of 47 Gap HW intercepts with gram-meter products exceeding 9.0. We expect these new first quarter 2020 results to further expand Mineral Resources at Gap HW when estimated at year-end 2020.

Infill and step-out drilling at Santoy 8A identified extensions to Mineral Resources from higher-grade intercepts including 20.14 g/t gold over 6.23 meters and 19.81 g/t gold over 5.83 meters in underground holes SUG-19-307 and SUG-19-928, respectively. These high-grade results were incorporated in the Santoy 8A Mineral Resources estimate for year-end 2019 reported on February 20, 2020. Table 3 presents selected highlights of 16 intercepts from the Exploration Period that achieved resource grade and width conditions. 

Infill and step-out drilling was completed during the Exploration Period at Santoy 9A through 9C with six holes achieving Mineral Resource grade and width conditions. Two selected holes include 21.04 g/t gold over 1.57 meters in SUG-20-302 and 28.67 g/t gold over 0.73 meters in SUG-20-300. These two narrow width high-grade intercepts were received in January 2020 from Santoy 9A, which, taken together with existing infrastructure and Mineral Resources, are expected to expand Mineral Resources in the upper reaches of Santoy 9A.

The location of district-scale greenfield drilling conducted in the first quarter of 2020 is shown in Figure 9. At the Batman Lake area located 650 meters south of Santoy 8 underground workings, we tested several previously un-drilled targets and have completed 13 drill holes totaling 3,457 meters during the Exploration Period. This drilling, illustrated in Figure 10, tested the Riddler and Joker zones defined by surface soil and grab sample anomalies from the 2019 summer field program.  Drillhole BAT-20-013 returned 37.95 g/t gold over 3.6 meters, including 117.20 g/t gold over 1.0 meter, from a shallow diorite-hosted sheeted quartz vein zone with minor sulphides and visible gold at the Joker target.  Drill hole BAT-20-007 was drilled approximately 150 meters down plunge and intercepted 1.23 g/t gold over 1.5 meters in a 7.5-meter zone of vein quartz and diopside-actinolite altered diorite. These intercepts demonstrate the near-surface Mineral Resource potential of the Santoy mine complex proximal to existing mine infrastructure.

At the Fisher project our 2020 primary exploration objective is to discover a new zone with potential for Inferred Mineral Resources from targets developed during the 2019 summer field program. Exploration drilling during the Exploration Period focused on the Mac North, Yin, Abel Lake, and Aurora targets, where we completed 31 drill holes totaling 9,463 meters.

At Mac North we drilled 5,547 meters in 13 holes following up on drillhole FIS-19-035 that intersected 3.76 g/t gold over 4.18 meters while exploring a longitudinal section measuring 1,000 meters by 450 meters deep. Four holes explored the area adjacent to FIS-19-035 as shown in Figure 11 and encountered visible gold with one drill hole providing a resource grade and width intercept of 9.1 g/t gold over 1.92 meters in FIS-20-053. At Yin we drilled five holes over a 500-meter strike length of anomalous soil samples overlying interleaved metavolcanic rocks and diorite. Drill hole YIN-20-004 intercepted two results of 11.93 g/t gold over 0.5 meters and 13.72 g/t gold over 2.29 meters including 55.5 g/t gold over 0.53 meters requiring follow up during our summer 2020 drilling program.

Exploration activities were complete in late-March 2020 and coincided with our voluntary suspension of operations at Seabee in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect to resume our Seabee and Fisher project exploration activities once a safe re-start of operations at Seabee allows for added exploration personnel on site.

Puna Operations, Argentina

In January we concluded a 3,430-meter core drill program on the Granada target at the Pirquitas property. The drilling explored the projected intersection of the historically mined, high grade Potosi vein and the Cortaderas vein breccia, which already contributes to Mineral Resources at the Pirquitas Underground area. Three holes were completed to depths ranging from 1,010 to 1,220 meters. One drill hole intercepted a near ore-grade intercept containing gold and silver over 4.3 meters at a depth of 1031.15 meters. The occurrence of elevated gold grades requires follow up as it is not historically present in Mineral Resources estimated at Pirquitas. No further work is planned on the target for 2020.

Figure 1. Drillhole location plan map for the exploration drill programs at the Marigold mine, Nevada, U.S. during the Exploration Period. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)
Figure 1. Drillhole location plan map for the exploration drill programs at the Marigold mine, Nevada, U.S. during the Exploration Period. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)
Figure 2. Drillhole location plan map for the exploration drill programs at Trenton Canyon, Nevada, U.S. during the Exploration Period. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)
Figure 2. Drillhole location plan map for the exploration drill programs at Trenton Canyon, Nevada, U.S. during the Exploration Period. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)
Figure 3. Drill cross section along B-B’ highlighting drillholes MRA7178 and MRA7177 at Trenton Canyon, Nevada, U.S. Drillhole MRA7178 ended in mineralization. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)
Figure 3. Drill cross section along B-B’ highlighting drillholes MRA7178 and MRA7177 at Trenton Canyon, Nevada, U.S. Drillhole MRA7178 ended in mineralization. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)
Figure 4. Drill cross section along C-C’ highlighting drillholes MRA7097, MRA7148, and MRA7176 at Trenton Canyon, Nevada, U.S. All labelled drillholes ended in mineralization. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)
Figure 4. Drill cross section along C-C’ highlighting drillholes MRA7097, MRA7148, and MRA7176 at Trenton Canyon, Nevada, U.S. All labelled drillholes ended in mineralization. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)
Figure 5. Drill cross section along D-D’ highlighting drillhole MRA7141 at Trenton Canyon, Nevada, U.S. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)
Figure 5. Drill cross section along D-D’ highlighting drillhole MRA7141 at Trenton Canyon, Nevada, U.S. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)
Figure 6. Drill cross section along A-A’ highlighting drillhole MRA7092 at Trenton Canyon, Nevada, U.S. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)
Figure 6. Drill cross section along A-A’ highlighting drillhole MRA7092 at Trenton Canyon, Nevada, U.S. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)

Figure 7. Longitudinal section for the exploration drill program at the Santoy mine complex, Seabee Gold Operation, Saskatchewan, Canada during the Exploration Period. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)
Figure 7. Longitudinal section for the exploration drill program at the Santoy mine complex, Seabee Gold Operation, Saskatchewan, Canada during the Exploration Period. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)
Figure 8. Cross section for the exploration drill program, looking mine grid west, at the Santoy Gap Hanging Wall, Seabee Gold Operation, Saskatchewan, Canada during the Exploration Period. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)
Figure 8. Cross section for the exploration drill program, looking mine grid west, at the Santoy Gap Hanging Wall, Seabee Gold Operation, Saskatchewan, Canada during the Exploration Period. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)
Figure 9. Drillhole location plan map for the greenfield exploration drill programs at Seabee Gold Operation and Fisher property, Saskatchewan, Canada during the Exploration Period. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)
Figure 9. Drillhole location plan map for the greenfield exploration drill programs at Seabee Gold Operation and Fisher property, Saskatchewan, Canada during the Exploration Period. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)
Figure 10. Longitudinal section for the exploration drill program at the Riddler and Joker target, Saskatchewan, Canada. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)
Figure 10. Longitudinal section for the exploration drill program at the Riddler and Joker target, Saskatchewan, Canada. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)
Figure 11. Longitudinal section for the exploration drill program at the Mac North target, Saskatchewan, Canada. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)
Figure 11. Longitudinal section for the exploration drill program at the Mac North target, Saskatchewan, Canada. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)

 

Table 1. Selected drillhole results from the Marigold mine, Nevada, U.S. for the Exploration Period.

Hole ID

From

(meters)

To

(meters)

Width

(meters)

Gold

(g/t)

Ore Type

Area

MRA6966

0.0

21.3

21.3

1.17

Oxide

Crossfire

MRA6987

0.0

67.1

67.1

0.64

Oxide

East Basalt

MRA6999

80.8

137.2

56.4

0.71

Oxide

East Basalt

(including)

82.3

91.4

9.1

2.31

Oxide

East Basalt

and

262.1

318.5

56.4

0.69

Oxide

East Basalt

MRA7003

106.7

134.1

27.4

0.77

Oxide

Crossfire

MRA7006

170.7

211.8

41.1

0.79

Oxide

Mackay Pit

(including)

189.0

199.6

10.7

2.02

Oxide

Mackay Pit

MRA7007

184.4

234.7

50.3

0.49

Oxide

Mackay Pit

MRA7008

86.9

131.1

44.2

0.74

Oxide

Mackay Pit

MRA7009

47.2

108.2

61.0

0.53

Oxide

Mackay Pit

MRA7017

71.6

132.6

61.0

1.13

Oxide

Valmy

(including)

71.6

83.8

12.2

3.98

Oxide

Valmy

MRA7019

7.6

56.4

48.8

0.85

Oxide

Crossfire

(including)

36.6

45.7

9.1

3.33

Oxide

Crossfire

MRA7020

134.1

163.1

29.0

1.11

Oxide

Crossfire

(including)

135.6

147.8

12.2

2.11

Oxide

Crossfire

MR7023

288.0

326.1

38.1

1.48

Oxide

East Basalt

(including)

292.6

301.8

9.1

4.79

Oxide

East Basalt

DDH7027

269.8

287.9

18.1

2.13

Oxide

Red Dot

and

314.3

326.0

11.7

1.84

Oxide

Red Dot

and

329.3

351.8

22.5

1.43

Oxide

Red Dot

DDH7028

384.0

408.9

24.9

1.09

Oxide

Red Dot

MR7037

184.4

214.9

30.5

0.89

Oxide

Mackay Pit

MRA7040

240.8

312.4

71.6

0.39

Sulphide

Trenton Canyon

MRA7047

152.4

169.2

16.8

1.65

Oxide

Trenton Canyon

(including)

152.4

155.4

3.0

7.69

Oxide

Trenton Canyon

DDH7050

287.4

303.9

16.5

1.69

Oxide

Red Dot

and

329.3

353.4

24.1

0.88

Oxide

Red Dot

DDH7051

280.6

313.2

32.6

4.73

Oxide

Red Dot

and

314.1

347.8

33.7

2.52

Oxide

Red Dot

DDH7052

288.6

298.8

10.2

2.70

Oxide

Red Dot

MRA7055

88.4

108.2

19.8

2.32

Oxide

Trenton Canyon

(including)

88.4

100.6

12.2

3.65

Oxide

Trenton Canyon

and

157.0

181.4

24.4

1.17

Oxide

Trenton Canyon

and

181.4

192.0

10.7

2.59

Transitional

Trenton Canyon

MRA7056

74.7

118.9

44.2

0.67

Oxide

Trenton Canyon

MRA7057

33.5

44.2

10.7

1.89

Oxide

Trenton Canyon

and

112.8

144.8

32.0

0.70

Oxide

Trenton Canyon

DDH7058

264.3

281.9

17.7

1.72

Oxide

Red Dot

DDH7059

252.2

271.3

19.1

1.08

Oxide

Red Dot

and

323.7

343.5

19.8

3.79

Oxide

Red Dot

and

348.3

357.2

8.9

3.19

Oxide

Red Dot

DDH7060

283.0

302.4

19.4

2.13

Oxide

Red Dot

MRA7063

94.5

114.3

19.8

1.53

Oxide

Trenton Canyon

MRA7064

196.6

222.5

25.9

3.62

Transitional

Trenton Canyon

(including)

198.1

214.9

16.8

5.41

Transitional

Trenton Canyon

and

274.3

306.3

32.0

1.47

Transitional

Trenton Canyon

(including)

274.3

278.9

4.6

5.96

Transitional

Trenton Canyon

MRA7083

50.3

68.6

18.3

1.32

Oxide

Trenton Canyon

MR7084

27.4

135.6

108.2

3.13

Oxide

Trenton Canyon

(including)

51.8

73.2

21.3

12.73

Oxide

Trenton Canyon

and

99.1

108.2

9.1

4.00

Oxide

Trenton Canyon

MRA7085

185.9

193.5

7.6

5.43

Transitional

Trenton Canyon

MRA7087

257.6

266.7

9.1

4.12

Sulphide

Trenton Canyon

(including)

257.6

260.6

3.0

10.68

Sulphide

Trenton Canyon

MRA7090

236.2

253.0

16.8

2.18

Oxide

Trenton Canyon

MRA7092

167.6

187.5

19.8

2.03

Transitional

Trenton Canyon

(including)

167.6

172.2

4.6

6.34

Transitional

Trenton Canyon

and

259.1

265.2

6.1

3.65

Transitional

Trenton Canyon

(including)

260.6

263.7

3.0

7.13

Transitional

Trenton Canyon

and

274.3

304.8

30.5

7.27

Transitional

Trenton Canyon

(including)

278.9

291.1

12.2

17.23

Transitional

Trenton Canyon

MRA7096

135.6

152.4

16.8

2.23

Transitional

Trenton Canyon

MRA7097

199.6

277.4

77.7

1.57

Sulphide

Trenton Canyon

(including)

202.7

211.8

9.1

7.89

Sulphide

Trenton Canyon

(including)

231.6

240.8

9.1

3.85

Sulphide

Trenton Canyon

MRA7098

198.1

259.1

61.0

0.93

Sulphide

Trenton Canyon

(including)

198.1

202.7

4.6

7.25

Sulphide

Trenton Canyon

MRA7099

44.2

82.3

38.1

0.60

Oxide

Trenton Canyon

MRA7102

376.4

417.6

41.1

0.87

Sulphide

Trenton Canyon

MRA7103

266.7

288.0

21.3

1.05

Sulphide

Trenton Canyon

MRA7115

42.7

70.1

27.4

2.09

Transitional

Trenton Canyon

(including)

42.7

57.9

15.2

3.47

Transitional

Trenton Canyon

MRA7121

108.2

170.7

62.5

0.54

Transitional

Trenton Canyon

(including)

109.7

118.9

9.1

2.44

Transitional

Trenton Canyon

MRA7126

143.3

150.9

7.6

4.84

Sulphide

Trenton Canyon

and

227.1

259.1

32.0

0.73

Sulphide

Trenton Canyon

MR7128

195.1

234.7

39.6

0.92

Oxide

Valmy

MR7129

185.9

236.2

50.3

0.66

Oxide

Valmy

MRA7135

263.7

294.1

30.5

0.85

Sulphide

Trenton Canyon

(including)

265.2

280.4

15.2

1.55

Sulphide

Trenton Canyon

MRA7136

74.7

91.4

16.8

1.21

Oxide

Trenton Canyon

and

192.0

216.4

24.4

1.97

Sulphide

Trenton Canyon

(including)

196.6

210.3

13.7

3.29

Sulphide

Trenton Canyon

MRA7141

0.0

50.3

50.3

1.94

Oxide

Trenton Canyon

(including)

25.9

41.1

15.2

5.87

Oxide

Trenton Canyon

and

97.5

118.9

21.3

1.08

Oxide

Trenton Canyon

and

182.9

198.1

15.2

1.38

Transitional

Trenton Canyon

MR7145

80.8

102.1

21.3

1.42

Sulphide

Trenton Canyon

MRA7148

237.7

336.8

99.1

0.97

Sulphide

Trenton Canyon

(including)

237.7

246.9

9.1

4.34

Sulphide

Trenton Canyon

MRA7167

192.0

210.3

18.3

1.43

Transitional

Trenton Canyon

(including)

193.5

196.6

3.0

7.55

Transitional

Trenton Canyon

MRA7171

190.5

210.3

19.8

2.28

Sulphide

Trenton Canyon

(including)

199.6

204.2

4.6

6.01

Sulphide

Trenton Canyon

MRA7176

286.5

368.8

82.3

1.98

Sulphide

Trenton Canyon

(including)

297.2

310.9

13.7

6.11

Sulphide

Trenton Canyon

MRA7177

19.8

106.7

86.9

0.53

Oxide

Trenton Canyon

MRA7178

242.3

336.8

94.5

5.19

Sulphide

Trenton Canyon

(including)

245.4

253.0

7.6

44.68

Sulphide

Trenton Canyon

(including)

277.4

283.5

6.1

6.68

Sulphide

Trenton Canyon

MR7181

173.7

189.0

15.2

1.71

Oxide

Valmy

(including)

176.8

185.9

9.1

2.48

Oxide

Valmy

MR7184

195.1

213.4

18.3

1.60

Oxide

Valmy

Notes: Width in meters represents downhole intersected length, which may or may not be a true thickness of the mineralization. Drillholes presented in this table have gram-meter product greater than 20. "Width" may not equal the difference between "From" and "To" due to rounding.

Table 2. Collar locations from the exploration drill programs at the Marigold mine, Nevada, U.S. for the Exploration Period.

HOLE ID

UTM-N
(Nad27
Zone11)

UTM-E
(Nad27
Zone11)

Elevation
(masl)

Azimuth
(deg.)

Dip
(deg.)

Length
(meters)

Area

MRA6966

4504703

487645

1923

271

-65

419

Crossfire

MR6973

4503370

485884

1862

184

-90

367

East Basalt

MRA6980

4504770

487116

1855

270

-75

367

Valmy

MRA6981

4504770

487116

1855

269

-55

383

Valmy

MR6982

4505351

487292

1775

263

-90

367

Valmy

MRA6983

4505137

487300

1806

268

-50

361

Valmy

MR6984

4505046

487268

1819

111

-90

256

Valmy

MRA6985

4504244

487390

1912

268

-75

453

Valmy

MRA6986

4504244

487390

1912

273

-55

459

Valmy

MRA6987

4503407

485871

1850

269

-50

317

East Basalt

MRA6988

4503430

485879

1848

267

-55

277

East Basalt

MRA6989

4503397

485905

1861

90

-70

367

East Basalt

MRA6990

4503431

485924

1860

93

-75

367

East Basalt

MRA6991

4504921

487692

1823

270

-65

375

Crossfire

MRA6992

4504957

487590

1821

268

-65

459

Crossfire

MR6993

4503250

485948

1892

193

-90

398

East Basalt

MRA6994

4503250

485947

1892

272

-75

398

East Basalt

MRA6995

4503250

485946

1891

271

-60

276

East Basalt

MRA6996

4503220

485919

1881

88

-70

398

East Basalt

MR6997

4503281

485922

1884

99

-90

367

East Basalt

MRA6998

4503280

485925

1884

267

-70

367

East Basalt

MRA6999

4503280

485925

1884

269

-55

367

East Basalt

MRA7000

4503280

485924

1884

91

-75

367

East Basalt

MRA7001

4504860

487546

1860

273

-65

343

Crossfire

MRA7002

4504776

487734

1866

269

-65

358

Crossfire

MRA7003

4504801

487767

1856

267

-65

334

Crossfire

MRA7004

4504774

487785

1867

267

-65

343

Crossfire

MRA7006

4507743

485348

1615

82

-60

306

Mackay Pit

MRA7007

4507743

485348

1615

81

-78

322

Mackay Pit

MRA7008

4507572

485452

1615

89

-60

184

Mackay Pit

MRA7009

4507575

485449

1615

88

-45

184

Mackay Pit

MRA7010

4507697

485328

1614

89

-45

276

Mackay Pit

MRA7011

4507728

485359

1615

87

-50

276

Mackay Pit

MRA7012

4507743

485349

1615

81

-45

276

Mackay Pit

MRA7013

4507697

485329

1614

89

-60

306

Mackay Pit

MRA7014

4504795

487663

1881

264

-65

459

Crossfire

MR7015

4504735

487147

1854

354

-90

306

Valmy

MR7016

4504712

487145

1853

88

-90

337

Valmy

MRA7017

4504527

487083

1860

268

-50

367

Valmy

MRA7018

4504743

487662

1904

274

-65

459

Crossfire

MRA7019

4504698

487709

1906

274

-65

386

Crossfire

MRA7020

4504659

487765

1910

268

-65

459

Crossfire

MR7021

4504552

487219

1869

182

-90

361

Valmy

MR7022

4499322

484780

2262

286

-90

306

Trenton Canyon

MR7023

4503643

485978

1861

340

-90

386

East Basalt

MRA7024

4503706

485899

1860

267

-60

367

East Basalt

MRA7025

4503830

485876

1855

266

-60

367

East Basalt

MRA7026

4498956

485034

2251

272

-75

306

Trenton Canyon

DDH7027

4507272

484675

1601

92

-70

442

Red Dot

DDH7028

4507272

484704

1601

90

-68

416

Red Dot

DDH7029

4507271

484860

1589

87

-77

409

Red Dot

DDH7030

4507271

484951

1594

87

-75

404

Red Dot

DDH7031

4507271

484893

1593

90

-73

413

Red Dot

MRA7032

4507742

485346

1615

254

-85

337

Mackay Pit

MRA7033

4507742

485345

1615

267

-75

306

Mackay Pit

MR7034

4508241

485338

1432

107

-90

123

Mackay Pit

MR7035

4504920

487691

1823

155

-90

306

Crossfire

MRA7036

4504921

487690

1823

266

-45

349

Crossfire

MR7037

4507787

485396

1615

189

-90

306

Mackay Pit

MRA7038

4507787

485399

1615

87

-70

276

Mackay Pit

MRA7039

4505216

487594

1763

86

-85

306

Crossfire

MRA7040

4499171

484978

2262

270

-45

312

Trenton Canyon

MRA7041

4499171

484979

2262

273

-80

410

Trenton Canyon

MR7043

4505059

487714

1796

149

-90

306

Crossfire

MR7044

4505378

487641

1764

273

-90

184

Crossfire

MR7045

4505378

487578

1746

144

-90

154

Crossfire

MRA7046

4498437

485263

2190

263

-65

271

Trenton Canyon

MRA7047

4499108

484999

2263

270

-60

306

Trenton Canyon

MRA7048

4499137

484993

2262

273

-80

459

Trenton Canyon

DDH7049

4507269

484758

1589

94

-70

424

Red Dot

DDH7050

4507211

484833

1591

95

-67

421

Red Dot

DDH7051

4507242

484690

1602

91

-75

435

Red Dot

DDH7052

4507241

484832

1590

91

-70

442

Red Dot

MRA7053

4507696

485326

1614

89

-75

276

Mackay Pit

MRA7054

4499079

484968

2265

265

-60

312

Trenton Canyon

MRA7055

4499079

484968

2265

267

-45

309

Trenton Canyon

MRA7056

4499013

484878

2278

270

-75

306

Trenton Canyon

MRA7057

4499013

484877

2278

268

-50

306

Trenton Canyon

DDH7058

4507303

484675

1600

86

-70

282

Red Dot

DDH7059

4507301

484715

1600

96

-70

429

Red Dot

DDH7060

4507303

484771

1588

93

-70

427

Red Dot

DDH7061

4507302

484828

1588

87

-70

427

Red Dot

MRA7062

4506722

484969

1616

89

-75

433

DG80

MRA7063

4498950

484828

2287

270

-70

306

Trenton Canyon

MRA7064

4498951

484827

2287

271

-45

306

Trenton Canyon

MRA7065

4498928

484824

2289

272

-55

306

Trenton Canyon

MRA7066

4506570

484818

1609

92

-70

404

DG80

MR7067

4508256

487266

1537

90

-90

152

CELL23

MR7068

4508357

487132

1533

90

-90

152

CELL23

MR7069

4508515

486905

1534

90

-90

152

CELL23

MRA7070

4500506

483548

1981

88

-75

306

Trenton Canyon

MRA7071

4498469

485280

2195

270

-65

280

Trenton Canyon

MRA7072

4498497

485292

2198

274

-45

306

Trenton Canyon

MRA7073

4498497

485290

2199

278

-60

306

Trenton Canyon

MRA7074

4500633

483692

1984

91

-55

306

Trenton Canyon

MRA7075

4500353

483588

2033

88

-75

306

Trenton Canyon

MRA7076

4500561

483740

2030

89

-40

306

Trenton Canyon

MRA7077

4500410

483528

1997

78

-75

306

Trenton Canyon

MRA7078

4500563

483617

1986

93

-50

306

Trenton Canyon

MRA7079

4499682

483843

2202

81

-55

366

Trenton Canyon

MRA7080

4499682

483841

2202

83

-75

306

Trenton Canyon

MRA7081

4498687

485229

2222

271

-45

337

Trenton Canyon

MRA7082

4498716

485219

2224

274

-45

337

Trenton Canyon

MRA7083

4500531

483750

2046

90

-70

306

Trenton Canyon

MR7084

4500412

483647

2048

61

-90

306

Trenton Canyon

MRA7085

4499506

484457

2256

272

-70

306

Trenton Canyon

MRA7086

4500352

483680

2068

83

-45

306

Trenton Canyon

MRA7087

4499535

484467

2258

272

-70

306

Trenton Canyon

MRA7088

4500507

483758

2060

85

-68

306

Trenton Canyon

MRA7089

4499567

484486

2259

270

-75

306

Trenton Canyon

MRA7090

4499567

484485

2259

263

-55

306

Trenton Canyon

MRA7091

4500622

483591

1964

83

-75

306

Trenton Canyon

MRA7092

4499596

484508

2261

271

-50

306

Trenton Canyon

MRA7093

4500321

483650

2062

84

-45

306

Trenton Canyon

MRA7094

4500322

483578

2041

88

-75

337

Trenton Canyon

MR7095

4500506

483668

2026

75

-90

303

Trenton Canyon

MRA7096

4499629

484567

2263

272

-75

306

Trenton Canyon

MRA7097

4499260

484894

2262

274

-75

300

Trenton Canyon

MRA7098

4499260

484894

2262

267

-60

337

Trenton Canyon

MRA7099

4499260

484892

2262

268

-45

248

Trenton Canyon

MRA7100

4500449

483539

1991

83

-75

300

Trenton Canyon

MRA7101

4500538

483539

1971

79

-75

306

Trenton Canyon

MRA7102

4499136

484994

2263

273

-60

459

Trenton Canyon

MRA7103

4499137

484993

2262

272

-45

440

Trenton Canyon

MRA7104

4500321

483648

2062

94

-75

184

Trenton Canyon

MRA7105

4500321

483578

2041

93

-55

184

Trenton Canyon

MRA7106

4500352

483587

2034

80

-55

160

Trenton Canyon

MRA7107

4500356

483648

2054

81

-70

160

Trenton Canyon

MRA7108

4500412

483648

2048

88

-70

184

Trenton Canyon

MRA7109

4500380

483587

2026

94

-60

184

Trenton Canyon

MRA7110

4500383

483567

2017

91

-60

184

Trenton Canyon

MRA7111

4498467

485089

2177

264

-65

229

Trenton Canyon

MRA7113

4498408

485120

2178

266

-65

215

Trenton Canyon

MR7114

4498408

485121

2178

202

-90

215

Trenton Canyon

MRA7115

4498713

484955

2222

271

-45

312

Trenton Canyon

MRA7116

4498713

484955

2222

267

-85

306

Trenton Canyon

MRA7117

4500572

483554

1967

93

-80

306

Trenton Canyon

MRA7118

4500598

483560

1962

88

-80

306

Trenton Canyon

MRA7119

4499205

484946

2262

273

-75

306

Trenton Canyon

MRA7120

4499205

484946

2262

256

-60

459

Trenton Canyon

MRA7121

4499205

484946

2262

252

-45

459

Trenton Canyon

DDH7122

4500682

484393

2032

177

-80

1433

Trenton Canyon

MRA7123

4506510

484792

1611

82

-70

390

DG80

MRA7124

4506418

484915

1624

87

-60

413

DG80

MRA7125

4506418

485006

1632

86

-60

398

DG80

MRA7126

4499598

484508

2261

100

-65

325

Trenton Canyon

MRA7127

4499598

484509

2261

282

-75

355

Trenton Canyon

MR7128

4504465

487249

1876

30

-90

337

Valmy

MR7129

4504436

487255

1880

168

-90

337

Valmy

MR7130

4504434

487222

1878

145

-90

337

Valmy

MRA7131

4499598

484508

2261

278

-65

367

Trenton Canyon

MRA7132

4499627

484524

2262

262

-55

398

Trenton Canyon

MRA7133

4499627

484523

2262

267

-45

398

Trenton Canyon

MR7134

4504403

487260

1885

28

-90

367

Valmy

MRA7135

4499230

484928

2261

270

-60

337

Trenton Canyon

MRA7136

4499230

484928

2261

270

-45

337

Trenton Canyon

MR7137

4504435

487304

1881

136

-90

337

Valmy

MR7138

4504437

487185

1877

132

-90

337

Valmy

MR7139

4504251

487434

1910

207

-90

337

Valmy

MRA7140

4504223

487485

1919

272

-70

378

Valmy

MRA7141

4499019

485016

2259

270

-70

306

Trenton Canyon

MRA7142

4499048

485008

2261

267

-55

306

Trenton Canyon

MRA7143

4499561

484476

2258

271

-45

367

Trenton Canyon

MR7144

4504250

487476

1915

152

-90

352

Valmy

MR7145

4499786

484394

2152

101

-90

337

Trenton Canyon

MR7146

4499750

484363

2155

1

-90

337

Trenton Canyon

MRA7147

4499507

484452

2256

265

-55

340

Trenton Canyon

MRA7148

4499261

484897

2261

79

-85

337

Trenton Canyon

MR7149

4499629

484564

2262

346

-90

367

Trenton Canyon

MRA7150

4499538

484467

2257

268

-45

352

Trenton Canyon

MRA7151

4506631

484763

1607

89

-70

428

DG80

MRA7152

4499595

484494

2260

273

-42

178

Trenton Canyon

MRA7153

4506602

484757

1608

93

-70

413

DG80

MRA7154

4499142

483924

2295

78

-45

337

Trenton Canyon

MRA7155

4499385

483931

2296

83

-45

337

Trenton Canyon

MRA7156

4499356

483917

2296

84

-65

337

Trenton Canyon

MRA7157

4499356

483918

2296

84

-45

337

Trenton Canyon

MRA7158

4506606

484811

1608

92

-70

337

DG80

MRA7159

4499963

484236

2107

269

-55

276

Trenton Canyon

MRA7160

4500054

484183

2097

272

-65

276

Trenton Canyon

MRA7161

4500054

484181

2097

271

-45

201

Trenton Canyon

MRA7162

4506084

484971

1640

90

-60

337

DG80

MRA7163

4506204

485034

1636

92

-60

337

DG80

MRA7164

4506204

484953

1638

92

-60

337

DG80

MRA7165

4499800

483845

2200

89

-45

306

Trenton Canyon

MRA7166

4499109

485001

2263

268

-75

306

Trenton Canyon

MRA7167

4499079

484970

2264

269

-80

306

Trenton Canyon

MRA7168

4506327

485019

1634

87

-60

337

DG80

MRA7169

4506339

484849

1615

91

-60

245

DG80

MRA7170

4506209

484823

1618

88

-60

373

DG80

MRA7171

4499048

485009

2261

270

-70

306

Trenton Canyon

MRA7172

4499018

485016

2259

273

-85

306

Trenton Canyon

MRA7173

4499018

485014

2259

273

-50

302

Trenton Canyon

MR7174

4504620

487182

1861

101

-90

337

Valmy

MR7175

4504556

487261

1878

166

-90

306

Valmy

MRA7176

4499262

484898

2261

85

-75

369

Trenton Canyon

MRA7177

4499292

484824

2264

90

-70

398

Trenton Canyon

MRA7178

4499291

484826

2262

91

-80

337

Trenton Canyon

MR7180

4504494

487234

1870

352

-90

337

Valmy

MR7181

4504407

487187

1888

240

-90

337

Valmy

MR7183

4504342

487199

1908

105

-90

367

Valmy

MR7184

4504346

487272

1899

324

-90

337

Valmy

MR7185

4504344

487349

1895

270

-90

337

Valmy

MRA7194

4504279

487455

1913

268

-70

410

Valmy

MRA7195

4504285

487555

1936

268

-70

398

Valmy

MR7196

4504440

486685

1903

90

-90

337

Valmy

MRA7198

4504497

486568

1887

270

-50

306

Valmy

MRA7199

4504496

486669

1901

270

-50

306

Valmy

MRA7200

4504527

486591

1893

270

-50

337

Valmy

MRA7201

4504587

486821

1891

270

-50

337

Valmy

Notes: The numerical gaps in the drillhole sequence result from drillholes reported previously or drillholes expected to be drilled in 2020.

Table 3. Selected drillhole results from Seabee Gold Operation, Saskatchewan, Canada for the Exploration Period.

Hole ID

From
(meters)

To
(meters)

Mine E
(midpoint)1

Mine N
(midpoint)1

Elevation
(midpoint)1

True
Width
(meters)

Gold
(g/t)2

Zone

JOY-19-904

60.7

70.0

4514.7

5121.0

-64.57

3.79

6.06

Gap HW

JOY-19-909

46.4

54.5

4483.0

5044.3

-39.24

7.65

4.31

Gap HW

SUG-19-014

247.0

251.0

4375.6

5195.5

-217.05

1.45

11.82

Gap HW

SUG-19-015

156.8

162.8

4460.6

5172.2

-138.47

4.22

4.15

Gap HW

SUG-19-017

179.5

184.5

4437.5

5179.3

-155.05

3.83

8.69

Gap HW

SUG-19-019

168.8

187.8

4477.0

5201.7

-93.6

16.31

5.97

Gap HW

SUG-19-021

143.0

148.0

4465.9

5143.7

-118.94

3.49

9.72

Gap HW

SUG-19-022

177.5

184.5

4428.2

5161.9

-161.21

3.62

11.00

Gap HW

SUG-19-603X

450.0

480.0

4060.2

5511.9

-489.58

2.88

3.71

Gap HW

SUG-19-024

315.7

323.0

4300.7

5193.7

-235.66

3.44

3.27

Gap HW

SUG-19-025

369.6

372.5

4260.8

5204.9

-279.19

1.14

28.81

Gap HW

and

378.0

380.5

4253.5

5207.9

-281.39

1.00

21.36

Gap HW

SUG-19-026

127.3

133.5

4481.6

5127.5

-106.34

5.62

8.14

Gap HW

SUG-19-028

234.5

244.0

4355.0

5117.5

-181.52

5.00

10.99

Gap HW

SUG-19-029

291.6

299.2

4304.5

5137.8

-208.94

3.47

10.45

Gap HW

SUG-19-034

346.5

351.5

4465.9

5368.4

-316.41

2.84

10.89

Gap HW

SUG-19-615

410.1

415.0

3911.0

5357.1

-592.88

2.33

29.74

Gap HW

SUG-19-038

216.5

220.5

4564.3

5290.3

-228.94

3.26

3.36

Gap HW

SUG-19-041

415.5

423.0

4396.8

5383.5

-377.03

2.95

21.36

Gap HW

SUG-19-042

370.8

378.5

4443.1

5380.0

-335.73

3.31

4.73

Gap HW

SUG-19-043

415.9

423.5

4454.1

5413.8

-370.2

6.25

9.37

Gap HW

SUG-19-948

155.7

166.7

4105.2

5411.6

-439.46

5.25

5.11

Gap HW

SUG-19-950

77.5

84.5

4159.5

5344.1

-421.79

3.78

6.30

Gap HW

SUG-19-952

99.4

106.5

4112.6

5318.7

-440.19

5.11

5.02

Gap HW

SUG-19-953

106.3

116.0

4103.2

5319.5

-453.71

6.08

4.24

Gap HW

and

116.0

126.0

4093.7

5322.0

-453.38

6.27

5.02

Gap HW

SUG-19-954

127.9

135.0

4084.6

5325.0

-471.1

4.72

6.58

Gap HW

and

135.0

141.6

4078.1

5326.9

-471.8

4.39

13.50

Gap HW

SUG-19-921

236.2

244.2

4432.3

5192.7

-508.71

4.39

6.64

Santoy 8A

SUG-19-923

274.4

279.3

4473.3

5193.7

-504.65

2.62

29.87

Santoy 8A

SUG-19-924

237.6

246.7

4436.9

5218.9

-531.97

5.00

12.37

Santoy 8A

SUG-19-928

311.7

323.6

4513.7

5178.3

-489.83

5.83

19.81

Santoy 8A

SUG-19-931

217.5

223.5

4294.0

5083.9

-407.71

3.48

4.47

Santoy 8A

SUG-19-932

193.6

201.7

4288.6

5103.7

-430.31

5.57

8.90

Santoy 8A

SUG-19-933

209.7

219.0

4319.7

5100.1

-420.11

5.25

20.56

Santoy 8A

SUG-19-935

290.3

292.1

4362.0

5046.0

-372.81

0.79

34.15

Santoy 8A

SUG-19-936

231.9

235.0

4353.0

5101.0

-411.02

1.65

6.65

Santoy 8A

SUG-19-937

221.4

225.7

4302.0

5083.8

-408.93

2.54

17.78

Santoy 8A

SUG-19-945

346.2

349.8

4526.4

5337.3

-606.88

1.03

21.62

Santoy 8A

SUG-19-304

19.6

21.9

3891.8

4852.5

-230.58

2.23

5.96

Santoy 9C

SUG-19-306

49.8

57.2

4308.3

5072.2

-396.18

7.06

4.11

Santoy 8A

SUG-19-307

52.0

58.6

4325.0

5085.1

-404.72

6.23

20.14

Santoy 8A

SUG-19-308

53.7

55.9

4327.9

5097.1

-395.53

2.17

10.35

Santoy 8A

SUG-19-310

58.6

60.8

4353.3

5082.1

-396.76

1.93

21.45

Santoy 8A

SUG-19-312

10.7

13.9

3680.0

4989.0

-446.84

1.97

24.00

Santoy 9B

SUG-19-314

12.0

14.5

3693.0

4988.0

-447.85

1.54

15.28

Santoy 9B

SUG-19-316

19.2

22.3

3705.2

4985.5

-455.33

1.94

5.29

Santoy 9B

SUG-20-300

42.0

43.2

3879.9

4782.3

-179.0

0.73

28.67

Santoy 9A

SUG-20-302

26.2

28.1

3891.7

4796.4

-191.2

1.57

21.04

Santoy 9A

SUG-20-309

75.7

87.8

4420.7

5238.7

-557.6

6.87

3.61

Santoy 8A

SUG-20-902

114.2

121.8

4103.2

5339.9

-453.1

4.78

5.71

Gap HW

SUG-20-904

66.5

72.9

4153.6

5326.0

-435.6

4.96

3.02

Gap HW

and

91.9

97.0

4133.9

5338.8

-428.1

3.95

3.17

Gap HW

SUG-20-905

61.8

68.8

4166.2

5325.6

-422.3

5.94

3.38

Gap HW

and

72.6

75.3

4160.5

5330.4

-417.8

2.29

7.70

Gap HW

SUG-20-906

135.9

147.0

4103.7

5378.8

-426.2

7.31

7.61

Gap HW

SUG-20-004

341.7

347.7

4559.2

5342.7

-388.4

3.59

3.19

Gap HW

SUG-20-907

96.2

101.4

4132.1

5350.9

-453.2

2.97

13.15

Gap HW

SUG-20-908

115.5

126.4

4115.6

5364.8

-466.6

4.79

13.72

Gap HW

SUG-20-911

87.5

96.4

4124.7

5299.4

-423.4

7.64

14.75

Gap HW

SUG-20-912

96.2

100.0

4114.1

5298.4

-439.2

3.00

7.08

Gap HW

and

106.0

110.0

4104.4

5299.3

-437.4

3.16

6.01

Gap HW

SUG-20-914

156.6

161.6

4052.7

5298.1

-474.2

2.12

5.34

Gap HW

SUG-20-915

83.2

86.5

4137.8

5299.2

-412.4

3.20

4.94

Gap HW

SUG-20-918

151.4

155.5

4067.3

5329.2

-495.0

1.59

6.47

Gap HW

and

170.0

178.8

4047.8

5334.4

-500.4

3.42

4.64

Gap HW

SUG-20-919

205.1

210.0

4026.9

5353.7

-528.7

1.44

22.26

Gap HW

JOY-20-914

769.0

771.9

3794.0

5544.6

-749.8

2.62

28.92

Gap HW

JOY-20-915

671.0

675.3

3823.7

5604.5

-637.6

3.18

3.55

Gap HW

BAT-20-013 3

31.7

35.3

600432.2

6168877.9

421

3.60

37.95

Joker

(including) 3

31.7

32.7

600432.8

6168878.0

422

1.00

117.20

Joker

FIS-20-042 3

94.5

96.0

601189.4

6166972.6

377

1.50

12.13

Abel Lake

FIS-20-041 3

472.1

472.6

603806.6

6161408.8

5

0.50

20.54

Mac North

FIS-20-053 3

253.6

255.6

603775.6

6161382.4

260

1.92

9.10

Mac North

(including) 3

255.1

255.6

603775.6

6161382.4

260

0.50

25.14

Mac North

YIN-20-004 3

98.1

100.4

601523.4

6166917.0

371

2.29

13.74

Yin

(including) 3

99.9

100.4

601523.9

6166917.0

370

0.53

55.50

Yin

Notes: Drillholes presented in this table have gram-meter product greater than 9. For the Joker, Abel Lake, Mac North and Yin areas, width in meters represents downhole intersected length, which may or may not be a true thickness of the mineralization.
1 Midpoints of the intercept determined where mineralized structure intersected. 
2 Gold values cut to 75 g/t.
3 Coordinates in UTM NAD83 Zone 13 Datum.

Sampling and Analytical Procedures

Drill samples in respect of the Marigold mine drilling program were sent for processing and analysis to the offices of American Assay Laboratories, Inc. ("AAL") in Sparks, Nevada which is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory independent from SSR Mining. Fire assay was completed on a 30-gram sample (AAL method code FA-PB30-ICP) with an Inductively Coupled Plasma finish after a two-acid digestion. Samples with assay results greater than 10 g/t gold were fire assayed on a 30-gram sample (AAL method code Grav Au30) with a gravimetric finish. We employ a rigorous Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") program, which includes real-time assay quality monitoring through the regular insertion of blanks, duplicates, and certified reference material, as well as reviewing laboratory-provided QA/QC data.

Marigold mine also utilizes Paragon Geochemical Laboratories, a privately held corporation located in Sparks, Nevada.  Analytical procedures utilized are ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited and ISO 9001:2015 certified.  Samples were prepared under strictly controlled processes, and 30-gram aliquots fire assayed with lead collection. The analytical determinations were with aqua regia digestion and Inductively Coupled Plasma analysis (Au-OES30). Results greater than 8 g/t gold were fire assayed with gravimetric finish (Au-GR30). Quality control utilizes layers of embedded controls that are monitored during operations and used for final certification.

All drill samples in respect of the Seabee Gold Operation ("SGO") underground drilling program and some samples from the surface program were assayed by our onsite non-accredited assay laboratory, which is not independent from SSR Mining. Surface drilling samples not analyzed by our onsite assay laboratory were analyzed at TSL Laboratories Inc. ("TSL") in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, which also serves as the QAQC laboratory for our onsite lab. Duplicate check assays were conducted at site as well as at TSL, which is independent from SSR Mining. Results of the spot checks were consistent with those reported. Sampling interval was established by minimum or maximum sampling lengths and geological and/or structural criteria. SGO site lab typically prepares two hundred-gram samples that were pulverized until greater than 80 percent passed through a 150-mesh screen. Thirty-gram pulp samples were then analyzed for gold by fire assay with gravimetric finish (0.01 g/t gold detection limit). TSL prepares a minus150 mesh pulp (95% passing) weighing 250 grams from a minus 10 mesh coarse crush reject. Fire assay with Atomic Absorption finish was completed on a 30-gram aliquot to produce gold analytical results with a 0.005 g/t gold detection limit. Fire assay with gravimetric finish was prepared on those samples with greater than 3 g/t gold.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release relating to the Marigold mine has been reviewed and approved by James N. Carver, SME Registered Member and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 — Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Carver is our Exploration Manager at the Marigold mine. The scientific and technical data contained in this news release relating to the Seabee Gold Operation has been reviewed and approved by Jeffrey Kulas, P. Geo., a qualified person under NI 43-101. Mr. Kulas is our Manager Geology, Mining Operations at the Seabee Gold Operation. The scientific and technical data contained in this news release relating to the Puna Operations has been reviewed and approved by F. Carl Edmunds, P. Geo., a qualified person under NI 43-101. Mr. Edmunds is our Vice President, Exploration. The qualified persons have verified the information disclosed herein, including the sampling, preparation, security and analytical procedures underlying such information, and are not aware of any significant risks and uncertainties that could be expected to affect the reliability or confidence in the information discussed herein.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with three operations, including the Marigold gold mine in Nevada, U.S., the Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada and Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina. We also have two feasibility stage projects and a portfolio of exploration properties in North and South America. We are committed to delivering safe production through relentless emphasis on Operational Excellence. We are also focused on growing production and Mineral Reserves through the exploration and acquisition of assets for accretive growth, while maintaining financial strength.

For further information contact:
W. John DeCooman, Jr.
Senior Vice President, Business Development and Strategy
SSR Mining Inc.
Vancouver, BC
Toll free: +1 (888) 338-0046
All others: +1 (604) 689-3846
E-Mail: invest@ssrmining.com

To receive SSR Mining's news releases by e-mail, please register using the SSR Mining website at www.ssrmining.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements") concerning the anticipated developments in our operations in future periods, and other events or conditions that may occur or exist in the future. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements.

Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words or phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "projects," "estimates," "assumes," "intends," "strategy," "goals," "objectives," "potential," or variations thereof, or stating that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things: our ability to discover and increase Mineral Resources at the Marigold mine and the Seabee Gold Operation, including (a) increasing Mineral Resources at Trenton Canyon and Valmy at year-end 2020 and (b) increasing Mineral Resources at Santoy Gap HW and Santoy 9A at year-end 2020; expected timing for our exploration program at the Trenton Canyon property in the second quarter of 2020; our expected drill programs at each of the Marigold mine and the Seabee Gold Operation; estimated mine life, including anticipated extension of the mine life of the Marigold mine and the Seabee Gold Operation; estimated project economics; the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our mining operations and exploration programs, including the suspension of operations at the Seabee Gold Operation and Puna Operations and the implementation of a safe restart plan at the Seabee Gold Operation; the timing, focus and results of our exploration and development programs, including our ability to achieve certain exploration objectives depending on the duration of the suspension at the Seabee Gold Operation; the Marigold mine continuing to operate with limited impact from COVID-19, including exploration activities at the Marigold mine continuing as planned; future production of gold, silver and other metals; estimated production rates for gold, silver and other metals produced by us; ongoing or future development plans and capital replacement, improvement or remediation programs; and our plans and expectations for our properties and operations.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation, the following: uncertainty of production, development plans and cost estimates for the Marigold mine, the Seabee Gold Operation, Puna Operations and our projects, including as a result of COVID-19; the duration of the suspension of operations at the Seabee Gold Operation and Puna Operations, and the development and implementation of plans to resume operations; disruptions to our supply chain, customers and workforce due to the COVID-19 outbreak; the responses of the relevant governments to the COVID-19 outbreak not being sufficient to contain the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak; an economic recession or downturn as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak that materially adversely affects our operations or liquidity position; our ability to replace Mineral Reserves; commodity price fluctuations; political or economic instability and unexpected regulatory changes; currency fluctuations; the possibility of future losses; general economic conditions; counterparty and market risks related to the sale of our concentrates and metals; uncertainty in the accuracy of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources estimates and in our ability to extract mineralization profitably; differences in U.S. and Canadian practices for reporting Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources; lack of suitable infrastructure or damage to existing infrastructure; future development risks, including start-up delays and cost overruns; our ability to obtain adequate financing for further exploration and development programs and opportunities; uncertainty in acquiring additional commercially mineable mineral rights; delays in obtaining or failure to obtain governmental permits, or non-compliance with our permits; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel and management; the impact of governmental regulations, including health, safety and environmental regulations, including increased costs and restrictions on operations due to compliance with such regulations; unpredictable risks and hazards related to the development and operation of a mine or mineral property that are beyond our control; reclamation and closure requirements for our mineral properties; potential labour unrest, including labour actions by our unionized employees at Puna Operations; indigenous peoples' title claims and rights to consultation and accommodation may affect our existing operations as well as development projects and future acquisitions; certain transportation risks that could have a negative impact on our ability to operate; assessments by taxation authorities in multiple jurisdictions; recoverability of value added tax and Puna credits balance and significant delays in the collection process in Argentina; claims and legal proceedings, including adverse rulings in litigation against us and/or our directors or officers; compliance with anti-corruption laws and internal controls, and increased regulatory compliance costs; complying with emerging climate change regulations and the impact of climate change; fully realizing our interest in deferred consideration received in connection with recent divestitures; fully realizing the value of our shareholdings in our marketable securities, due to changes in price, liquidity or disposal cost of such marketable securities; uncertainties related to title to our mineral properties and the ability to obtain surface rights; the sufficiency of our insurance coverage; civil disobedience in the countries where our mineral properties are located; operational safety and security risks; actions required to be taken by us under human rights law; competition in the mining industry for mineral properties; our ability to complete and successfully integrate an announced acquisition; reputation loss resulting in decreased investor confidence; increased challenges in developing and maintaining community relations and an impediment to our overall ability to advance our projects; risks normally associated with the conduct of joint ventures; an event of default under our 2013 convertible notes or our 2019 convertible notes may significantly reduce our liquidity and adversely affect our business; failure to meet covenants under our senior secured revolving credit facility; information systems security threats; conflicts of interest that could arise from certain of our directors' and officers' involvement with other natural resource companies; other risks related to our common shares; and those other various risks and uncertainties identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Information Form filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 40-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements are based on what our management currently considers to be reasonable assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions based on the information currently available to it. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: our ability to carry on our exploration and development activities; our ability to meet our obligations under our property agreements; the timing and results of drilling programs; the discovery of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves on our mineral properties; the timely receipt of required approvals and permits, including those approvals and permits required for successful project permitting, construction and operation of our projects; the price of the minerals we produce; the costs of operating and exploration expenditures; our ability to operate in a safe, efficient and effective manner; our ability to obtain financing as and when required and on reasonable terms; our ability to continue operating the Marigold mine and the Seabee Gold Operation; dilution and mining recovery assumptions; the success of mining, processing, exploration and development activities; the accuracy of geological, mining and metallurgical estimates; no significant unanticipated operational or technical difficulties; maintaining good relations with the communities surrounding the Marigold mine and the Seabee Gold Operation; no significant events or changes relating to regulatory, environmental, health and safety matters; certain tax matters; and no significant and continuing adverse changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets (including commodity prices, foreign exchange rates and inflation rates). You are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. We cannot assure you that actual events, performance or results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Our forward-looking statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof and we do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors

This news release includes Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources classification terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada and the Mineral Reserves and the Mineral Resources estimates are made in accordance with NI 43-101. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. These standards differ significantly from the requirements of the SEC set out in SEC Industry Guide 7. Consequently, Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources information included in this news release is not comparable to similar information that would generally be disclosed by domestic U.S. reporting companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC. Under SEC standards, mineralization may not be classified as a "reserve" unless the determination has been made that the mineralization could be economically produced or extracted at the time the reserve determination is made. In addition, the SEC's disclosure standards normally do not permit the inclusion of information concerning "Measured Mineral Resources," "Indicated Mineral Resources" or "Inferred Mineral Resources" or other descriptions of the amount of mineralization in mineral deposits that do not constitute "reserves" by U.S. standards in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors should understand that "Inferred Mineral Resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. Moreover, the requirements of NI 43-101 for identification of "reserves" are also not the same as those of the SEC, and reserves reported by us in compliance with NI 43-101 may not qualify as "reserves" under SEC standards. Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssr-mining-provides-exploration-update-301059931.html

SOURCE SSR Mining Inc.


Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2020/14/c5795.html

What to Read Next

Back