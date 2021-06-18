SSR Case: Siddharth Pithani Gets 15-Day Interim Bail for Wedding

A special court in Mumbai rejected the bail application by Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate and friend Siddharth Pithani. He was, however, granted interim bail for 15 days in the case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, to attend his wedding.

The interim bail was granted after the execution of a PR Bond and cash bail of Rs 50000, and he was directed to not tamper with any evidence or influence any witnesses during the time, reported Bar and Bench.

Siddharth has been directed to report back to the Mumbai NDPS Court on 2 July, and also attend the Narcotics Control Bureau office during the interim bail period.

Siddharth Pithani was arrested by the NCB on 28 May and sent to 5 days of NCB custody. He was then sent to 14-day judicial custody on 4 June, as reported by ANI. Siddharth had earlier filed a bail application on the grounds that he was getting married 26 June.

Special Public Prosecutor Sethna for the NCB argued that "possibility of influencing such persons and/or tampering of evidence by the Applicant cannot be ruled out".

The Court granted the interim bail on the condition that the breach of any of the set conditions would forfeit the bail.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on 14 June last year in his flat in Mumbai. The NCB later arrested his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik as part of the ongoing drug case. Both Rea and Showik were released on bail.

(With inputs from Bar and Bench)

