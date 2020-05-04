SSQ Insurance sponsors mental well-being program Stronger Minds by BEACON

QUEBEC CITY, May 4, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - As Mental Health Week kicks off, SSQ Insurance is pleased to announce its contribution to the Stronger Minds by BEACON program as a way to support the mental well-being of Canadians. SSQ Insurance is now a proud sponsor of this free digital program, created to help during the pandemic through resources provided by a team of clinical psychologists.

SSQ insurance - MindBeacon Group (CNW Group/SSQ Insurance)

Always committed to supporting its customers and the community, particularly during a period that is highly stressful for many, SSQ Insurance is lending its support as a sponsor of this program created to help with the specific emotional well-being concerns faced by the population. Launched at the beginning of April, this initiative has already provided valuable support to many people turning to the program for help coping with social isolation, stress, financial insecurity or the need to be resilient for the sake of their loved ones.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"We are already a BEACON partner, offering its digital cognitive behavioural therapy services. And now SSQ Insurance has decided to join forces with the Stronger Minds program and contribute to the development of this innovative tool, which meets a real need in society, given the new reality we are currently facing. The support of sponsors like SSQ Insurance allows BEACON to continue offering its program free of charge to the entire population, to promote it while contributing to its broader use," said Éric Trudel, Senior Vice-President of Strategy and Product Management at SSQ Insurance.

"We are very happy to have the support of SSQ Insurance and be able to continue developing this program to respond to the mental health needs of all Canadians and help them get through these difficult times. Canadians are in this together and we are here with them, and for them," said Sam Duboc, Chair and CEO of MindBeacon Group.

Story continues

Information about the Stronger Minds program is available at mindbeacon.com/strongerminds.

To help cope with worry, stress and fear, a number of resources are available to SSQ Insurance's clientele during these difficult times. More information is available at ssq.ca/psychological-assistance.

About SSQ Insurance

Founded in 1944, SSQ Insurance is a mutualist company that puts community at the heart of insurance. With $13 billion in assets under management, SSQ Insurance is one of the largest insurers in the Canadian industry. Working for a community of over three million customers, SSQ Insurance employs 2,000 people. Leader in group insurance, the company also sets itself apart through its expertise in individual life and health insurance, general insurance and the investment sector. For more information, go to ssq.ca.

About MindBeacon Group

The MindBeacon Group of companies is dedicated to helping Canadians improve their mental well-being to live their best lives. MindBeacon provides evidence-based therapy that is affordable and easy-to-access through BEACON™, the guided digital therapy service (iCBT) which has helped thousands of Canadians struggling with depression, anxiety, insomnia and posttraumatic stress injury (PTSI/PTSD). MindBeacon provides in-person and video therapy through CBT Associates, a leading psychology clinic network.

SOURCE SSQ Insurance





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2020/04/c5985.html