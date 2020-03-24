SSL & FNKO INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Notifies Investors of Class Actions and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2020 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Sasol Limited (SSL)

Class Period: March 10, 2015 and January 13, 2020

Deadline: April 6, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/ssl

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sasol had conducted insufficient due diligence into, and failed to account for multiple issues with, the LCCP, as well as the true cost of the project; (2) construction and operation of the LCCP was consequently plagued by control weaknesses, delays, rising costs, and technical issues; (3) these issues were exacerbated by Sasol's top-level management, who engaged in improper and unethical behavior with respect to financial reporting for the LCCP and the project's oversight; (4) all the foregoing was reasonably likely to render the LCCP significantly more expensive than disclosed and negatively impact the Company's financial results; and (5) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Funko, Inc. (FNKO)

Class Period: October 31, 2019 - March 5, 2020

Deadline: May 11, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/fnko

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Funko was experiencing lower than expected sales; (2) as a result, Funko was reasonably likely to incur a writedown for slower moving inventory; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC





