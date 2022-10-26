SSI Schedule: Supplemental Security Income Payments for November 2022

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments will be back on a normal schedule in November 2022 after two straight months of outliers. SSI benefits are usually paid on the 1st of the month unless the date falls on a weekend, in which case payments will be issued the Friday before, according to the Social Security Administration.

This year, you’ll get your November 2022 payment on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

No SSI payment was issued in October 2022, and two were issued in September. Because of a quirk in the payment schedule, SSI beneficiaries get two SSI payments in April, September and December, while no payments are deposited in January, May and October.

SSI benefits are provided to Social Security recipients whose normal Social Security checks aren’t enough to cover basic living expenses. The program is overseen by the Social Security Administration and provides monthly payments to adults and children with a disability or blindness who have income and resources below specific financial limits. SSI payments are also made to people 65 and older without disabilities who meet the financial qualifications.

Some states and U.S. territories supplement the federal SSI benefit with additional payments. The exact amount you receive varies based on your income, living arrangements and other factors. The maximum SSI amount changes based on an annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) — tied to inflation — that applies to Social Security benefits.

SSI beneficiaries can look forward to a much higher monthly payment in 2023 thanks an 8.7% COLA recently announced by the SSA — the biggest hike in more than 40 years. The monthly maximum federal SSI amounts for 2023 are $914 for an eligible individual, $1,371 for an eligible individual with an eligible spouse, and $458 for an essential person.

An SSI essential person is someone who lives with an SSI beneficiary and provides essential care, according to Benefits.com. This could be a child taking care of a parent or a live-in caretaker. There are strict requirements around the definition of an essential person, so make sure you meet those requirements before applying for SSI benefits.

