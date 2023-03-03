SSH Group First Half 2023 Earnings: AU$0.01 loss per share (vs AU$0.048 loss in 1H 2022)

SSH Group (ASX:SSH) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: AU$22.8m (down 56% from 1H 2022).

  • Net loss: AU$847.1k (loss narrowed by 58% from 1H 2022).

  • AU$0.01 loss per share (improved from AU$0.048 loss in 1H 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

SSH Group shares are up 15% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before we wrap up, we've discovered 6 warning signs for SSH Group (3 are significant!) that you should be aware of.

    (Reuters) -Toronto-Dominion Bank's quarterly profit beat estimates on Thursday, as robust growth in personal loans in Canada and the United States overshadowed weakness in its wealth management and insurance unit. The results from Canada's second-largest bank round up a mixed quarter for lenders in the country, as they received a boost from the Bank of Canada's interest rate hikes but had to raise provisions for potential bad loans. "We currently expect net interest margin to moderate for the remainder of fiscal 2023," TD Chief Financial Officer Kelvin Tran said on an earnings call.