SSENSE's summer sale just got even better: These are the best designer deals to shop at up to 60% off

Blogger Lois Opoku is seen wearing blue dress Tibi, Chanel sandals, Fendi mini bag and Proenza Schouler bag. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

As the weeks and months at home continue, you may be feeling the urge to indulge in some much-needed retail therapy.

While it can be difficult to spend hundreds (and sometimes thousands) of dollars on designer fashion, a major sale event is the ideal time to splurge. Whether you’ve had your eye on a cult classic bag or the latest streetwear drop, SSENSE is making it even easier to find those coveted pieces at a more affordable price.

Right now, the Montreal-based luxury retailer has upped their summer sale to now include discounts up to 60 per cent off. Included in the sale you’ll find deals on a huge selection of spring and summer apparel for men and women, along with shoes, handbags, and accessories, but sizes are selling fast so you’ll have to act quickly if you’re looking to snag your favourites.

Ahead, find 12 of the best deals that are still available to shop now at SSENSE and thank us later for the tips.

MSGM Navy Tie-Dye Jacket. Image via SSENSE.

Switch up your regular old denim jacket for this ocean-inspired tie-dye version instead.

SHOP IT: SSENSE, $254 (originally $635)

Off-White Black Wavy Logo Pouch. Image via SSENSE.

When all you need are a few cards with you, this graphic pouch offers plenty of space for the essentials.

SHOP IT: SSENSE, $392 (originally $870)

Giuseppe Zanotti White Carlito Flat Sandals. Image via SSENSE.

This high-fashion take on utilitarian summer sandals is a fun way to switch up your footwear this season.

SHOP IT: SSENSE, $335 (originally $780)

Thom Browne Grey Rib Pencil Skirt. Image via SSENSE.

Featuring a subtle ribbon detail at the hem, this pencil skirt can easily be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.

SHOP IT: SSENSE, $372 (originally $930)

Helmut Lang Pink Essential Mini Dress. Image via SSENSE.

Turn heads in this vibrant body-con t-shirt dress, whether you’re relaxing at home or enjoying a day outdoors.

SHOP IT: SSENSE, $176 (originally $430)

Alexander Wang Pink Mini Wangloc 'Thank You' Shopper Tote. Image via SSENSE.

This bedazzled riff on New York’s bodega bags has become an instant fan favourite, and you can score it now for half price.

SHOP IT: SSENSE, $1,178 (originally $2,560)

Nicholas Kirkwood Black Suede Miri Pumps. Image via SSENSE.

A hidden pearl accent dresses up this otherwise simple pair of suede pumps for a truly special pair of heels.

SHOP IT: SSENSE, $441 (originally $980)

Citizens of Humanity Blue Dezi Bootcut Jeans. Image via SSENSE.

Give your skinny jeans a break this season and try out a fresh silhouette like this pair of distressed bootcut jeans.

SHOP IT: SSENSE, $212 (originally $470)

Heron Preston Orange Tie-Dye 'Style' T-Shirt. Image via SSENSE.

Bring a touch of athleisure to your looks with this oversized mock-neck tee done in shades of orange for a unique tie-dye effect.

SHOP IT: SSENSE, $162 (originally $395)

Jacquemus Beige 'Le Chapeau Bomba' Hat. Image via SSENSE.

Perfect for lounging by the lake, the pool or the beach, this jumbo sunhat is a fashionable way to protect yourself from UV rays.

SHOP IT: SSENSE, $369 (originally $550)

Isabel Marant Grey Denvee Tall Boots. Image via SSENSE.

These knee-high Western-inspired boots are sure to get plenty of wear throughout the year, and can just as easily be paired with a sundress as jeans and a sweater come fall.

SHOP IT: SSENSE, $522 (originally $1,135)

Chloé Navy Aby Chain Bag. Image via SSENSE.

If you’re looking to invest in a bag that can be used everyday as well as for special occasions, this navy and gold Chloé is hard to beat.

SHOP IT: SSENSE, $1,251 (originally $2,405)

