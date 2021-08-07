SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Exam 2019 Answer Key Released

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday, 6 August, released the Tentative Answer Key along with Candidates’ Response Sheets for recruitment of SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination (Paper-II), 2019.

Candidates who appeared in the exam for any of the above mentioned posts can check the answer key and response sheet on SSC's official website: ssc.nic.in.

If candidates have any doubt regarding the answer key, then can challenge it on the website till 6 PM, 9 August 2021.

"Representations in respect of the Tentative Answer Key(s), if any, may be submitted online from 06.08.2021 (06:00 PM) to 09.08.2021 (06:00 PM) on payment of Rs 100 per Question/ Answer challenged. Representations received after 06:00 PM on 09.08.2021 will not be entertained under any circumstances," reads the official notice.

Also Read: SSC CGL, JE, MTS, Steno Exams 2021 Schedule Released: Check Dates

How to Download SSC SI 2019 Answer Key

Visit SSC's official website: ssc.nic.in

Click on "Uploading of Tentative Answer Key(s) along with Candidates' Response Sheet(s) - Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination (Paper-II), 2019"

You will be directed to a PDF

Click on "Link for Candidates’ Response Sheet, Tentative Answer Keys and Submission of representation"

You will be directed to a new web page

Click on submit

Click on 'Click here'

Login using your roll number and password

Answer key and response sheet link will be visible on your screen

Download and save it

Also Read: SSC CGL Tier-1 Exam 2020 Admit Card Released: Here's How to Download It

SSC on 6 August also released the exam dates of CGL 2019 skill test, JE 2020 Paper-2, MTS 2020 paper-1, and Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Exam 2019 skill test.

Candidates who have registered for the above mentioned exam can check the schedule on SSC's official website.

. Read more on Jobs by The Quint.'Hutments Cleared in Noida, Dwellers Left Without Ration, Belongings for a Week'SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Exam 2019 Answer Key Released . Read more on Jobs by The Quint.