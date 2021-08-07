SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Exam 2019 Answer Key Released

The Quint
·2 min read

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday, 6 August, released the Tentative Answer Key along with Candidates’ Response Sheets for recruitment of SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination (Paper-II), 2019.

Candidates who appeared in the exam for any of the above mentioned posts can check the answer key and response sheet on SSC's official website: ssc.nic.in.

If candidates have any doubt regarding the answer key, then can challenge it on the website till 6 PM, 9 August 2021.

"Representations in respect of the Tentative Answer Key(s), if any, may be submitted online from 06.08.2021 (06:00 PM) to 09.08.2021 (06:00 PM) on payment of Rs 100 per Question/ Answer challenged. Representations received after 06:00 PM on 09.08.2021 will not be entertained under any circumstances," reads the official notice.

Also Read: SSC CGL, JE, MTS, Steno Exams 2021 Schedule Released: Check Dates

How to Download SSC SI 2019 Answer Key

  • Visit SSC's official website: ssc.nic.in

  • Click on "Uploading of Tentative Answer Key(s) along with Candidates' Response Sheet(s) - Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination (Paper-II), 2019"

  • You will be directed to a PDF

  • Click on "Link for Candidates’ Response Sheet, Tentative Answer Keys and Submission of representation"

  • You will be directed to a new web page

  • Click on submit

  • Click on 'Click here'

  • Login using your roll number and password

  • Answer key and response sheet link will be visible on your screen

  • Download and save it

Also Read: SSC CGL Tier-1 Exam 2020 Admit Card Released: Here's How to Download It

SSC on 6 August also released the exam dates of CGL 2019 skill test, JE 2020 Paper-2, MTS 2020 paper-1, and Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Exam 2019 skill test.

Candidates who have registered for the above mentioned exam can check the schedule on SSC's official website.

. Read more on Jobs by The Quint.'Hutments Cleared in Noida, Dwellers Left Without Ration, Belongings for a Week'SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Exam 2019 Answer Key Released . Read more on Jobs by The Quint.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories