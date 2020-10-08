SSC releases revised exam schedule for CGL, JE, stenographer and other exams at ssc.nic.in

The StaffSelection Commission (SSC) has released the revised schedule for various recruitment examinations on its official website. Examinees eyeing to appear in the combined graduate level (CGL), Selection Posts Phase VIII, junior engineer (JE) or Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' recruitment examinations should look at the revised dates.

Candidates who have applied for the exams can check the details on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

While announcing the new dates of various examinations, the commission also said in the official notice that there will be "no change in the schedule of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, (CHSLE)-2019 Tier-I to be held from 12.10.2020 to 26.10.2020".

The revised calendar stated that the SSC Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Paper-1 examination 2019 will be conducted on 11 December. On the other hand, the SSCSelection Post/ Phase- VIII2020 exam will be held on 14 December. Both of these are for candidates who have opted for the examination centre in Bihar.

For the rest of the candidates, the SSC Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Paper-1 examination 2019 will be held earlier, to take place from 27 to 30 October. The SSCSelection Post/ Phase- VIII2020 exam will be conducted from 6 to 10 November.

The Junior Engineer Paper-2 examination 2019 will be held on 21 March, 2021 and the commission will be conducting the SSC Combined Graduate Level Tier-2 Examination 2019 from 15 to 18 November, 2020. Lastly, the Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination, 2019 is going to be conducted from 24 to 30 December this year.

The SSC is going to take extra steps to ensure that every applicant is able to sit for the SSC exams.

The commission will be keeping separate or isolated sitting arrangements for candidates who have high temperature or cough. This will ensure that the maximum number of candidates appear in the computer-based exam and all health precautions are taken.

Also See: SSC JE recruitment 2020: Applications open for posts of junior engineer; apply at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL Tier 3 2018 exam results for 11,271 vacancies released; check ssc.nic.in to view scores

SSC CHSL Tier-I 2019 exam: Application status for eastern region released on sscer.org; tests start 12 October

Read more on India by Firstpost.