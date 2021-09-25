SSC MTS Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Hall Ticket On Official Wesbite sscer.org

New Delhi, September 25: The SSC MTS Admit Card 2021 has been released on the official website by the Central Region (CR) of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates can access and download the hall ticket on the official website -ssccr.org. According to the official SSC schedule, the MTS Exam Paper 1 will be held from October 5 - November 2, 2021. Candidates, who applied for the multi-tasking (non-technical) staff (MTS) examination 2020, can download their Admit Card online through candidate login on the official website.

Also Read | OSSC BSSO 2017 Mains Admit Card Released At ossc.gov.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket

The SSC MTS examination will consist of a Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) and a Descriptive Paper (Paper-II). As per details available, Paper-I will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions. The questions will be set both in English & Hindi for Part-II, III & IV. Candidates can click here for the direct link to download the SSC MTS Admit Card.

SSC MTS Admit card 2021: How to Download

Also Read | SSC CHSL Result 2018 For Typing Test Declared by Staff Selection Commission; Candidates Can Check Results Online on ssc.nic.in

Candidates have to visit the official SSC Central Zone website-- ssccr.org On the homepage, click on 'Status/download admit card for multi-tasking (non-technical) staff examination 2020' Now click on 'Check status/download admit card' and then click on proceed A new page will open. Enter the details and click on the search button SSC MTS Admit Card 2020 will appear in front of the candidates. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference

The candidates should note that there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. There shall be no provision for re-evaluation/ re-checking of the scores. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained.