SSC JE recruitment 2020: Application process for junior engineer post ends today; apply at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission Junior Engineer (SSC JE) recruitment 2020 application deadline ends on Friday >(30 October). Candidates who have not yet registered, can enroll at ssc.nic.in.

The application process for SSC will be open till 11.30 pm on Friday. The online application of junior engineers (civil, mechanical, electrical and quantity surveying and contract) started on 2 October.

Online application fee can be paid by the candidates till 1 November up to 11.30 pm. Those who want to make the payment through bank challan can do so by 3 November.

Candidates will be required to upload the scanned coloured passport size photograph in JPEG format on their application form. The photo should not be more than three months old from the date of publication of SSC JE recruitment exam notification.

SSC will conduct paper-I exam in the computer-based test (CBT) mode between 23 and 25 March. Candidates who qualify the test will be called for paper-II.

The upper age limit is 30 years. For the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and Central Water Commission, the age limit is 32 years. Those applying should be of Indian nationality and should have degree in relevant stream of engineering. Those with three-year diploma with two years of work experience can also apply.

The Paper-I exam will be of 200 marks and candidates will get a total of two hours to answer the test. The paper will have multiple choice questions (MCQs) and will be set in English and Hindi. For each wrong answer, there is a negative marking of 0.25 marks.

Candidates shortlisted for the posts will get salary between Rs 35,400 and 1,12,400.

Steps to apply for SSC JE 2020 recruitment exam:

Step 1: Go to SSC's official website - ssc.nic.in. >Step 2: Check for the application form under the Latest Notification link >Step 3: Register providing required details including email ID and mobile number >Step 4: Go to the login page and enter your registration details >Step 5: Fill the application form and upload signature, photograph and relevant documents in the prescribed format >Step 6: Pay the application fee and press the submit button

