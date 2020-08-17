SSC Constable 2018 medical admit card released, exams from 24 August; check details on ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the dates for the Detailed Medical Examination (DME) for the posts of constables in CAPFs, NIA and SSF and Rifleman in Assam Rifles, 2018.

The commission will conduct the exam from 24 August till 10 September. A total of 1,724 candidates will be appearing for the medical tests. SSC in its notification said that the e-admit card for shortlisted candidates can be downloaded from the CRPF official website - crpf.gov.in.

Candidates have been asked to download the admit card and carry it along with them to their respective examination centre, failing which they will not be allowed to write the exam. Those who will be taking the medical test will have to wear face masks and have the Aarogya Setu app downloaded on their mobile phone.

All the candidates have been asked to carry sanitizers, maintain social distance with a minimum distance of 2 metres between two people. The body temperature of all the candidates will be checked at the entry gate and only those with normal temperature will be allowed to appear for the exam.

The commission has asked candidates suffering from fever or having symptoms of COVID-19, under quarantine period or coming from containment zones to contact on helpline numbers before reporting at Recruitment Centre for further directions. The helpline numbers are 011- 26160255, 26160256, 26160259 and 26160260.

Also See: HSSC Clerk 2019 results declared: 4,800 candidates qualify; document scrutiny begins at hssc.gov.in

Read more on India by Firstpost.