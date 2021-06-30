SSC CGL Result Tier-3 Exam Result Released, Check Details Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE), 2019 (Tier-III) cut-off marks to appear in Document Verification/ Skill Test i.e. Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) and Data Entry Skill Test (DEST). SSC CGL Tier –III (descriptive paper) of CGLE 2019 was conducted on November 22, 2020.

Based on the result of the Tier-II test declared on February 19, 2021, a total of 43,896 candidates were shortlisted for evaluation of their Tier-III paper. The candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the cut-off marks by visiting the official website of the commission at https://ssc.nic.in/.

Candidates have been shortlisted for CPT and DEST on the basis of the aggregate performance in Tier-I, Tier-II, and Tier-III CGLE 2019 examination. If a candidate does not appear in Skill Test or fails to qualify for the Skill Test, he/ she will not be eligible for the posts where CPT/ DEST are mandatory, the commission said.

All those candidates who have cleared the cut-off, have been named in the results announced by the commission.

Steps to check the SSC CGL Tier-III results

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC – https://ssc.nic.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the result section on the top right side

Step 3: Now a new page will open

Step 4: Click on the result tab against the link provided to check the SSC CGL Tier-III result

Step 5: A PDF file will open

Step 6: You can search your name and roll number in it

Here is the direct link to check the results: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/LIST-1_29062021.pdf

The commission has said that marks of the qualified and non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the official website on July 9, 2021. The facility will remain available from July 9-31. Candidates have to log in by using their Registered ID and Password to check their marks.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here