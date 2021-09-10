SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 Result To Be Declared on 11 December

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday, 8 September, announced the update in its 'Status Report of Results'. According to the new update, result of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2020 (Tier-I) will be declared on 11 December 2021.

Earlier, the result was scheduled to be announced on 31 December 2021.

CGL 2020 Tier-1 computer based examination was conducted by SSC from 13 to 24 August 2021.

Earlier this month, SSC also released the tentative answer keys along with response sheet of the candidates. They were allowed to challenge the answer key till 7 September 2021. Final answer key is expected to be released on ssc.nic.in.

Here are the tentative dates of declaration of result of other SSC exams.

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2018 (Final Result): 30 September 2021

Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination 2020 (PET/ PST): 30 September 2021

Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination 2020 (Final Result): 31 October 2021

Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination-2020 (Final Result): 31 October 2021

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 (Tier-I): 30 November 2021

Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019 (Paper-II): 30 November 2021

