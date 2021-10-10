SS Rajamouli Turns 48: Ajay Devgn Wishes the Filmmaker With an Unseen Picture From the Sets of RRR!
The ace filmmaker, SS Rajamouli celebrates his 48th birthday today (October 10). On this very special day, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn wished the director by sharing an unseen picture from the sees of RRR movie. The click sees Ajay and Rajamouli having conservation. "Its a memorable experience working & learning from you," a part of Devgn's post read.
Ajay Devgn Wishes SS Rajamouli:
Very many happy returns of the day Rajamouli Garu🙏🏼. Its a memorable experience working & learning from you.@ssrajamouli @RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/iBtsK6HeKu
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 10, 2021
