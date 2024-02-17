SRVC FW24 Celebrates the Everyday Corporate Commute

Commutes to work are at best dull and at worst grim, but SRVC is on a mission to change that. It's Fall/Winter 2024 show case dubbed "Human Resource" is all about celebrating the function and purpose of commuting and, crucially, about adding comfortability and confidence along the way. Bringing societal voyeurism to the forefront, Ricky Wesley Harriott challenges us to look up from our phones in route to the office and to get inspired by the world around us.

He shared with us backstage: "When we go to work we want to feel our most together, we want to feel our most secure and powerful. I want to create garments that make women feel like, whatever they're doing, they are the most important person in the room. Not to appease others, but for themselves."

Read on for our review of the SRVC FW24 show

Who: The show was attended by local legends including Clara Amfo, Susie Lau, Talia Goddess and Tallulah Christie as well as creative director, Natasha Zinko.

Where: Around the corner from Russell Square, show guests were invited to their seats inside London's classic red buses. Confused and curious, we waited to see where the models would arrive from, quickly learning the bus' walkway would soon turn into a runway.

See: In terms of tailoring, gender blurring was an important element of the silhouettes. Harriot tells us: "We wanted to strike this really cool balance between masculinity and femininity, which allows the wearer to be the central focus because we're not always making such strong proposals of what a woman should be, or what a man should be. Those choices are left up to an individual irregardless of gender and give that power back to the consumer."

Touch: Knitwear remained a staple for the brand this season with an emphasis on layering and adaptability including adjustable buckles, button-up dresses, perpetually rolled up sleeves and sleek slits in skirts.

Hear: The show was accompanied by a playlist set to the tune of commuting including Fergie's London Bridge and Dolly Parton's 9 to 5.

Taste: We've said it once and we'll say it again, SRVC's one-toe socks are here to stay and arrive in perfect time for the rise of sultry knitwear dressing.