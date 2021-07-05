SRMJEEE 2021 phase 2 results likely to be declared today; check srmist.edu.in for details

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) is expected to declare the results of the SRM Joint Educational Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE) 2021 phase 2 today, on 5 July. Students can visit the official website - srmist.edu.in - to download the results.

The SRMJEEE 2021 was conducted between 29 June and 1 July. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the exam was conducted in the remote proctored mode.

Steps to follow to check SRMJEEE 2021 phase 2 results:

Step 1: Visit the website - srmist.edu.in >Step 2: On the homepage, click on the option 'Admission India' >Step 3: A new page will open. Find the link for SRMJEEE 2021 phase 2 result. Click on it >Step 4: Enter your login details and click on submit >Step 5: Your SRMJEEE 2021 phase 2 results will be displayed. Download it >Step 6: Take a print out of the result and keep it for future reference

SRMJEEE is conducted for admissions in BTech programmes offered in SRM IST Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram and NCR), SRM University in Sonepat, Haryana and SRM University in Andhra Pradesh. The exams can also be given by NRIs, PIOs and OCIs along with Indian students.

The phase 1 of SRMJEEE 2021 was conducted in remote proctored mode on 23 May and 24 May. The results of this exam were declared on 28 May.

After the declaration of the results, candidates will be invited for online counselling. Admissions for the BTEch courses will start once the counselling of the successful candidates gets completed.

