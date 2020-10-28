SRK on Why His Friends Always Pay When They Go Out For Dinner

In a Twitter chat with fans, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about why his friends always end up paying whenever they go out for dinner. When asked by a user as to whether SRK pays the bill or they split it, the actor replied, "Not related to being famous or not but they pay....I don’t carry money".

Shah Rukh, whose birthday is around the corner (2 November), was quick to remind fans not to assemble outside his house given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. When a fan asked, "Birthday plans sir ? Police won’t allow us to gather outside your Mannat, our Jannat", SRK reminded everyone, "Please I recommend nobody should collect in crowds. My birthday or wherever! Iss baar ka pyaar...thodha door se yaar".

Ever since Zero, fans have been eagerly waiting for Shah Rukh Khan's next film. In the #AskSRK session, Khan vaguely hinted at an upcoming project. “Will start shoot, then post production then cinemas to normalise…will take about a year I reckon,” he replied to a user.

A bizarre question that came SRK's way was whether he is planning to sell Mannat. "Bhai Mannat bikti nahi sar jhuka kar maangi jaati hai....yaad rakhoge toh life mein kuch paa sakogay", came the reply.

Shah Rukh had recently gone to Dubai to cheer for his IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders.

