SRK Lauds Indonesian Version of ‘Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main’

On Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan conducted #AskSRK on Twitter. It is a kind of Twitter interaction where SRK answers questions from his fans and followers.

During this interaction, a Twitter user shared a video of two Indonesian content creators recreating the song 'Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main' from the cult classic Bollywood film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

The user tweeted, "Indonesian YouTube content creator (Vina Fan) remakes one of the iconic song from the most iconic Bollywood movie ever "Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main"

Take a look at the video:

Indonesian YouTube content creator (Vina Fan) remakes one of the iconic song from the most iconic Bollywood movie ever "Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main #AskSRK pic.twitter.com/Vf833SNorP — Suciiiiiii (@callmesuci_) October 27, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan ended up responding to the tweet. He wrote, "How sweet is this thank you" in response to the video.

How sweet is this thank you https://t.co/TXgwElb8YE — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

Social media users also lauded the content creators too!

View photos

View photos

View photos

Shah Rukh Khan's #AskSRK sessions are a popular event in the Twitterverse where he often gives witty and cheeky responses to the questions asked. For example, when asked by a user as to whether SRK pays the bill or they split it, the actor replied, "Not related to being famous or not but they pay....I don’t carry money".

Also Read: We Turned Shah Rukh Khan’s #AskSRK Session Into Relatable Memes

. Read more on Social Buzz by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouColors Apologises for Jaan's 'Marathi' Remark in Bigg Boss Episode . Read more on Social Buzz by The Quint.