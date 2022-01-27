Srinarayanathas Foundation Announces $2MM+ Commitment to Serve Underrepresented Communities in Canada and Around the World

Foundation focused on the eight pillars of wellness required to improve outcomes for Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour in a Bigger and Bolder Canada

MARKHAM, ON, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, on the 70th birthday of its founding patron Navaratnam Srinarayanathas, the multi-generational Srinarayanathas Foundation announces a significant commitment of $2MM+ to support underrepresented communities in Canada starting with a commitment of $300,000 over three years to the Century Initiative .

Inspired by its own immigrant roots, the Srinarayanathas Foundation is uniquely taking a culturally responsive approach to giving back by prioritising all eight pillars of wellness – physical, social, emotional, occupational, financial, spiritual, intellectual, and environmental – often overlooked when thinking about the experiences of Black, Indigenous and People of Colour in Canada and vulnerable populations around the world – and the profound holistic actions required to transform their lived realities.

"The last few years presented abundant challenges to many of us and further highlighted the socioeconomic disparities faced by those amongst us who are often underrepresented. We are committed to promoting widespread awareness of all our foundation stands for and actively working to improve outcomes for underrepresented communities while doing our part to build a bigger and bolder Canada that will be an even more inclusive, prosperous, and influential nation. We are specifically supporting civic engagement, education, healthcare, and creative arts with an intentional focus on communities of colour here at home and vulnerable populations around the world," said Muraly Srinarayanathas, Chair, Srinarayanathas Foundation.



"As a leading organization working toward the goal of a bigger, bolder Canada by 2100, Century Initiative congratulates the Srinarayanathas Foundation. Today's announcement adds another strong voice to the call for a plan to help secure Canada's social and economic future. Working together we have a unique opportunity to seize this moment, imagine new possibilities, make the investments and implement the changes needed for a more prosperous and influential Canada," said Lisa Lalande, Chief Executive Office, Century Initiative.

The Srinarayanathas family has supported numerous organisations working towards transformative outcomes, including:

The Holland Bloorview Foundation and the Ajax Pickering Hospital Foundation, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Urban Alliance on Race Relations to seed the inaugural cohort of Filipino and Tamil Youth Fellowships at Toronto's City Council.

Sponsoring the first place prize for Convergence.Tech's Digital Inclusion Challenge embracing quality digital education for all.

The Endowed Chair in Tamil Studies at the University of Toronto Scarborough, the first of its kind in Canada.

The comdu.it Impact Foundation focused on making sustainable impact by empowering marginalised communities in Sri Lanka.

The SAAAC Autism Centre that provides culturally responsive autism practices and accessible programming.

Make Ripples, a women-led collective focused on addressing inequality with an ethos that encourages the individual to take practical and conscious actions in their daily lives, workplaces, and communities.

ABOUT THE SRINARAYANATHAS FOUNDATION

The Srinarayanathas Foundation is a charitable foundation with a hundred-year legacy of philanthropic giving that provides holistic, sustainable support to organisations focused on improving outcomes for underrepresented communities. We do this by focusing on the eight pillars of wellness – physical, social, emotional, occupational, financial, spiritual, intellectual, and environmental – often overlooked when thinking about the socioeconomic realities of communities of colour in a bigger and bolder Canada and the lived experiences of vulnerable populations around the world. To maximise transformational and transgenerational impact, the foundation is committed to helping individuals and communities by making philanthropic investments in civic engagement, healthcare, education, and the creative arts.

