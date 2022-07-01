Sri Lankan Mathews has COVID-19 during 1st cricket test

GALLE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan batsman Angelo Mathews has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been isolated from the rest of his teammates playing the first cricket test against Australia.

Sri Lanka Cricket said Friday, the third day of the test match, that Mathews was tested for the virus because he was feeling unwell.

Oshada Fernando has been named as a replacement for Mathews to play the remainder of the match, the board said.

Sri Lanka opted to bat first after winning the toss and made 212 runs in it first innings. In reply Australia scored 321 all out, taking a 109-run first innings lead.

