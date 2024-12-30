New Zealand beats Sri Lanka by 45 runs in 2nd T20 to take a 2-0 series lead

MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand (AP) — Sri Lanka again fell short in a tough run chase as New Zealand won the second Twenty20 international by 45 runs Monday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The tourists were edged by eight runs chasing 172-8 in the first match two days ago and again faltered late while chasing New Zealand's 186-5 on Monday. Sri Lanka was all out for 141 in 19.1 overs.

“It's really important to finish the game, no matter how it started,” Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka said.

“The way you finish is the most important thing. In the first game we were almost there to win and again we're disappointed.”

Once again, Jacob Duffy was New Zealand's key bowler, dismissing opener Pathum Nissanka for 37 and returning to remove Kusal Perera for 48 when both batters looked well placed to steer Sri Lanka to victory.

Nissanka made 96 in the first match in a 120-run opening partnership with Kusal Mendis before Duffy turned that match in New Zealand's favor when he took three wickets in four balls, including Mendis, to stifle the Sri Lanka chase.

He took 4-15 Monday to once again stand out as the difference between the teams.

After dismissing Nissanka, Duffy produced a superb yorker to remove Perera in the 16th over when Sri Lanka was 127-4 and still in with a good chance. He then removed Wanindu Hasaranga (1) and Maheesh Theekshana (0) in the space of three balls in the 18th over as the Sri Lanka tail again failed to fire.

Matt Henry took two wickets with consecutive balls in the 19th over before Zak Foulkes finished off the Sri Lanka innings with five balls remaining.

New Zealand depended on a century partnership between Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell to post a competitive total in the first match. It produced a more balanced batting effort Monday to reach a testing total on a tricky pitch which sometimes skidded, sometimes held up and provided a batting challenge.

A strong wind across the Bay Oval also made hitting to one side of the ground difficult and gave an edge to the bowlers.

Tim Robinson made 41 from 34 balls at the top of the New Zealand innings, hitting three fours and two sixes to impart early momentum while Rachin Ravindra failed again and was out for 1.

Mark Chapman made 42 from 29 balls batting at No. 3, then wicketkeeper Mitchell made a vital contribution with an unbeaten 41 from 19 balls at the death, including four fours and two sixes. His innings also separated the teams.

“It was good to contribute to a good score, one we were pretty happy with and to contribute to a win,” Hay said.

