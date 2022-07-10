Inside the presidential palace now full of Sri Lankans

Anbarasan Ethirajan - BBC News, Colombo
·3 min read
People pose inside the presidential residence in Colombo
People have been posing for photos inside the presidential residence

Rashmi Kavindhya says she never dreamt of stepping inside the Sri Lankan president's official residence in Colombo in her lifetime.

A day after massive crowds forced their way into one of the most protected buildings in the country, thousands of people like Ms Kavindhya have thronged to see the sprawling compound.

It is an imposing piece of colonial-type architecture that contains several verandas, meeting rooms and living areas, a swimming pool and a huge lawn. Saturday's dramatic events forced President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee.

"Look at the opulence and richness of this place," said Ms Kavindhya, who came with her four children to the president's residence. "We live in a village and our house is small. This palace belongs to the people and was built with people's money,"

Thousands of men, women and children were attempting to enter the compound and some of the protest organisers were controlling the crowd. Sri Lankan police and special troops just stood in a corner and watched the proceedings quietly.

As people wandered from room to room, everyone wanted to capture the moment by taking selfies, in front of teakwood desks and paintings, and in living room areas.

Broken chairs, broken glass from windows and pots were strewn around some parts of the buildings, a reminder of the chaos and the confusion soon after crowds forced their way into the compound.

Damage inside the residence
Damage inside the residence

"It's a dream come true for me to see a palace like this," said AL Premawardene who works in an children's amusement park in the town of Ganeamulla.

"We are waiting in long queues for kerosene, gas and food, but the Rajapaksas were leading a different life."

Protest leaders have already said they will not leave the official residences of President Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe until they finally leave office.

People enter the presidential residence
People enter the presidential residence

Despite the danger of a stampede as crowds surged forward to see the building, heavily armed troops and special police officers stood back while volunteers from the protest movement controlled the visitors.

The swimming pool attracted much attention. Families were standing around admiring the pool filled with brown water. Onlookers clapped and shouted when a young man jumped into the water where protesters had been filmed swimming on Saturday.

"I feel sad," said Nirosha Sudarshini Hutchinson, who was visiting the compound with her two teenage daughters.

"A man who was elected president in democratic way had to leave in such a shameful way. We are now ashamed of voting for him. People want them to return the money they stole from the country."

One of the most popular places appeared to be a four-poster bed where a group of young men lounged. The island nation's main languages, Sinhala and Tamil, along with English could be heard along the corridors. The excitement among the visitors was evident.

Outside the mansion, on the manicured sprawling lawn, hundreds of people - Buddhists, Hindus and Christians - were milling around. A family was very casually having their picnic on the green lawn, where they would have never been allowed to sit 24 hours ago.

Sri Lankans feel their months-long protest finally has led to the removal of their country's leaders, who they blame for the economic meltdown. A glimpse of the lifestyle of their leaders makes them even angrier.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Sri Lankan president to resign amid protests -official

    STORY: After a dramatic storming of his official residence by swarms of angry protesters, Sri Lanka’s president said he will step down on July 13, according to the country’s parliamentary speaker.The impending departure of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa comes after video footage showed protesters swimming in his pool, jumping on a four-poster bed, even emptying a chest of drawers.And Sri Lankans frustrated by the country’s economic struggles didn’t stop there – protesters also set fire to the Prime Minister’s private home, his office said. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is also willing to resign, according to his office, to make way for an all-party government.The dramatic escalation of events came after months of largely peaceful protests over a dire economic crisis on the Indian Ocean island nation of 22 million people….with many wishing the country’s leaders had left sooner.“Because had they gone earlier there wouldn't have been any destruction… and it's time that we got all our stolen money back to this country. And also the air conditions are running in that presidential palace while people don't have electricity in their homes."Sri Lanka is buckling under a severe foreign exchange shortage that has limited essential imports of fuel, food and medicine, plunging it into the worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948.Soaring inflation reached a record 54.6% in June and is expected to hit 70% in the coming months.Sources told Reuters at least 39 people, including two police officers, were injured and hospitalized during the protests.There were no immediate reports of injuries in the blaze at the prime minister’s house.Neither the prime minister nor the president were in their residences when the buildings were attacked.The country’s parliamentary speaker said in a letter to President Rajapaksa that several decisions had been made at the meeting of party leaders - including the president and the prime minister resigning as soon as possible and parliament being called within seven days to select an acting president.

  • Sri Lankan president, PM agree to resign as protesters storm leaders' residences

    Sri Lanka's president and prime minister have agreed to resign amid chaotic protests with citizens storming both officials' homes over the country's severe economic crisis.

  • Sri Lanka president, PM to resign after tumultuous protests

    Sri Lanka’s president and prime minister agreed to resign Saturday after the country’s most chaotic day in months of political turmoil, with protesters storming both officials’ homes and setting fire to one of the buildings in a rage over the nation's severe economic crisis. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he will leave office once a new government is in place, and hours later the speaker of Parliament said President Gotabaya Rajapaksa would step down Wednesday. Thousands of protesters entered the capital, Colombo, and swarmed into Rajapaksa’s fortified residence.

  • Sri Lankans take selfies and use the gym as they roam around ransacked presidential palace after night of unrest

    Sri Lankans are roaming through the ransacked presidential palace a day after it was stormed by thousands of people angry at the country's worst economic crisis in decades. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe both announced they were going to step down in the face of the protests. Thousands have been milling in and around the presidential palace with their families, and streams of people with young children and food hampers queuing to go into the president's house.

  • Chinese bank depositors face police in angry protest

    A large crowd of angry Chinese bank depositors faced off with police Sunday, some roughed up as they were taken away, in a case that has drawn attention because of earlier attempts to use a COVID-19 tracking app to prevent them from mobilizing. Video taken by a protester shows plainclothes security teams being pelted with water bottles and other objects as they charge the crowd. Later videos posted on social media show individual protesters being shoved forward and down stairs by security teams dressed in plain white or black T-shirts.

  • I was a fur character at Disney World. Here are 5 things guests should never do to them.

    I spent four months as a character performer at the Disney World parks, and I witnessed a lot of bad and uncomfortable behavior from tourists.

  • Rogers CEO apologizes for outage, says it came after network maintenance update

    The fallout from a massive network outage at Rogers Communications that shut down mobile and internet services across much of Canada continued to come into focus on Saturday, even as the company restored most services and began offering an explanation as to what happened. The widespread disruption, which got underway early Friday morning, paralyzed communications across sectors including health-care, law enforcement and the financial industry. Many 911 services couldn't receive incoming calls, s

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • Jake Middleton relishing NHL tenure after going last overall

    Jake Middleton has signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $7.35 million and the 26-year-old, who was the last overall pick in the 2014 draft, is relishing his secure NHL future.

  • Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

    MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli

  • L.A. Kings add Canadian Olympian Manon Rheaume to front-office staff

    LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Kings have hired former star goaltender Manon Rheaume to a front-office position, furthering the recent trend of women landing high-profile jobs with NHL teams. The Kings said in a release Thursday that Rheaume will join the team as a hockey operations adviser with a focus on prospect development. She will report to the Kings' director of player personnel, Nelson Emerson. Rheaume, who will be based in Michigan, will also be involved with "designated assignments with

  • Predators agree to 8-year extension with Filip Forsberg

    Filip Forsberg is sticking around in Nashville.

  • Ottawa Senators acquire high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat from Chicago for picks

    MONTREAL — Pierre Dorion saw a familiar face at dinner. Less than 24 hours later, the Senators general manager added a big piece to his young, skilled roster. Ottawa acquired winger Alex DeBrincat from the Chicago Blackhawks for three draft picks Thursday, including the No. 7 selection at the 2022 NHL draft. Chicago also gets the 39th pick this year and a third-round selection in 2024. Dorion and Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson were at the same restaurant Wednesday night in Montreal. The pair had di

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Moore homers off Gurriel's glove, Mariners beat Toronto 8-3

    SEATTLE (AP) — Dylan Moore homered — with an assist from left-fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. — and Marco Gonzales gave up two earned runs and pitched into the seventh inning, leading the Seattle Mariners to an 8-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night. Cal Raleigh and Eugenio Suarez also homered and drove in three runs for Seattle. But, Moore’s unusual home run was the highlight. Moore hit a deep fly to the warning track in the second inning. Gurriel tracked it down, but as he made a run

  • The importance of Mike Grier's monumental hiring as Sharks GM

    Mike Grier’s hiring as the new general manager of the San Jose Sharks is a giant step forward for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the sport of hockey.

  • Two-time Open champion Norman unwanted guest at St Andrews

    NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Greg Norman once talked about playing in the British Open next week. Now he doesn't even get to attend the dinner at St. Andrews for past champions. Norman, who won the Open at Turnberry in 1986 and at Royal St. George's in 1993, would have been eligible for the four-hole “Celebration of Champions” exhibition that takes place only at St. Andrews, along with the Champions' Dinner. The R&A said Saturday it contacted Norman to tell him “we decided not to invite him to

  • Van Aert wins 8th stage of Tour, Pogačar extends lead

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Belgian rider Wout van Aert won the eighth stage of the Tour de France on Saturday in Switzerland and two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar slightly increased his overall lead. Van Aert, who won the fourth stage and wore the yellow jersey for three days, edged Michael Matthews in the sprint to the line on the summit finish. Pogačar was third, with the Slovenian rider picking up more valuable bonus seconds, at the end of the hilly 186-kilometer (116-mile) route fr

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan