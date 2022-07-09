Sri Lanka president to resign, hours after protesters storm his official residence

Krishan Francis
·5 min read

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — The speaker of Sri Lanka's Parliament says President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has agreed to resign as of Wednesday.

Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said in a televised statement Saturday that he informed Rajapaksa of a decision taken at a meeting of Parliamentary party leaders requesting he leave office, and he agreed.

However, Rajapaksa will remain as president until Wednesday to ensure a smooth transfer of power, Abeywardena added.

The announcement came hours after protesters stormed the president's official residence to vent their anger over the country's severe economic crisis.

Protesters also broke into the prime minister's private residence and set it on fire fire hours after he said he would resign when a new government is formed, in the biggest day of angry demonstrations that also saw crowds storming the president's home and office.

More: Sri Lanka is in crisis, and Sri Lankan Americans are standing in solidarity

Protesters participate in an antigovernmental demonstration outside the President's office in Colombo on July 9, 2022.
Protesters participate in an antigovernmental demonstration outside the President's office in Colombo on July 9, 2022.

Protesters storm prime minister's home in Colombo

The office of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said the protesters forced their way into his Colombo home in the evening. It wasn't immediately clear if he was inside at the time.

Wickremesinghe announced earlier that he would resign in response to calls by political leaders for him and President Rajapaksa to quit, after tens of thousands of people trooped to the capital to vent their fury over the nation's economic and political crisis.

"Today in this country we have a fuel crisis, a food shortage, we have the head of the World Food Program coming here and we have several matters to discuss with the IMF. Therefore, if this government leaves there should be another government," Wickremesinghe said.

But he made it clear he will not step down before a new government is formed, angering crowds that moved near his home to demand his immediate departure.

Wickremesinghe said he suggested to the president to have an all-party government, but didn't say anything about Rajapaksa's whereabouts. Opposition parties in Parliament were discussing the formation of a new government.

Rajapaksa appointed Wickremesinghe as prime minister in May in the hope that the career politician would use his diplomacy and contacts to resuscitate a collapsed economy. But people's patience wore thin as shortages of fuel, medicine and cooking gas only increased and oil reserves ran dry.

Many protesters accuse Wickremesinghe of trying to save Rajapaksa when he came under pressure to resign and every other member of his powerful political dynasty quit the Cabinet.

Privately-owned Sirasa Television reported that at least six of their staff members including four reporters were hospitalized after they were beaten by police while covering the protest near Wickremesinghe's home.

Protesters storm in at the Sri Lankan president's official residence, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Saturday, July, 9, 2022. Protesters have broken into the Sri Lankan prime minister's private residence and set it on fire, hours after he said he would resign when a new government is formed over a worsening economic crisis. It was the biggest day of demonstrations that also saw crowds storming the president's home and office.
Protesters storm in at the Sri Lankan president's official residence, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Saturday, July, 9, 2022. Protesters have broken into the Sri Lankan prime minister's private residence and set it on fire, hours after he said he would resign when a new government is formed over a worsening economic crisis. It was the biggest day of demonstrations that also saw crowds storming the president's home and office.

Sri Lanka Medical Council, the country's top professional body, warned that the country's hospitals were running with minimum resources and will not be able to handle any mass casualties from the unrest.

The association said that the president, prime minister and the government would be held responsible if people died or were maimed. It urged the leaders to heed the cry of the people, resign and hand over the reins to an all-party government.

Police had imposed a curfew in Colombo and several other main urban areas on Friday night but withdrew it Saturday morning amid objections by lawyers and opposition politicians who called it illegal.

Protesters break into president's official residence

The crowds earlier Saturday broke into Rajapaksa fortified residence. Footage showed people in a jubilant mood taking a dip in the garden pool of the residence. Some lay on beds, others made tea and drank, and made "statements" from the conference room that Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe must immediately quit.

It was not clear if Rajapaksa was inside his residence when it was stormed. A government spokesman, Mohan Samaranayake, said he had no information about his movements.

At the president's seaside office, security personnel tried to stop demonstrators who pushed through fences to run across the lawns and inside the colonial-era building.

At least 34 people including two police officers were wounded in scuffles as protesters tried to enter the residence. Two of the injured are in critical condition while others sustained minor injuries, said an official at the Colombo National Hospital who spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Thousands of protesters entered the capital from the suburbs after police lifted an overnight curfew. With fuel supplies scarce, many crowded onto buses and trains to come to the city to protest, while others made their way on bicycles and on foot.

Protest and religious leaders called on Rajapaksa to step down, saying he has lost the people's mandate.

"His claim that he was voted in by the Sinhala Buddhists is not valid now," said Ven. Omalpe Sobitha, a prominent Buddhist leader. He urged Parliament to convene immediately to select an interim president but said that Wickremesinghe did not enjoy the people's support.

U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung on Friday asked people to protest peacefully and called for the military and police "to grant peaceful protesters the space and security to do so."

"Chaos & force will not fix the economy or bring the political stability that Sri Lankans need right now," Chung said in a tweet.

Sri Lanka's economy in state of collapse, fuels protests

Sri Lanka's economy is in a state of collapse, relying on aid from India and other countries as its leaders try to negotiate a bailout with the International Monetary Fund.

The economic meltdown has led to severe shortages of essential items, leaving people struggling to buy food, fuel and other necessities.

The turmoil has led to months of protests, which have nearly dismantled the Rajapaksa political dynasty that has ruled Sri Lanka for most of the past two decades.

The president's older brother resigned as prime minister in May after violent protests saw him seek safety at a naval base. Much of the public ire has been pointed at the Rajapaksa family, with protesters blaming them for dragging Sri Lanka into chaos with poor management and allegations of corruption.

Last month, Wickremesinghe said the country's economy has collapsed. He said that the negotiations with the IMF have been complex because Sri Lanka was now a bankrupt state.

In April, Sri Lanka announced it is suspending repaying foreign loans due to a foreign currency shortage. Its total foreign debt amounts to $51 billion of which it must repay $28 billion by the end of 2027.

Associated Press writers Bharatha Mallawarachi in Colombo, Sri Lanka, and Krutika Pathi in New Delhi contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign hours after protests

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fire at Utah Tire Plant Sends Smoke Over Interstate 15

    A tire plant caught fire near Interstate 15 in Millard County, Utah, on Friday, July 8, the same day two wildfires prompted evacuations in the area.“There is another structure fire burning west of Fillmore at the Tire Plant which is producing heavy black smoke. This is separate from the #HalfwayHillFire and the #DryCreekFire,” Utah fire officials tweeted.Crews were continuing to battle the wildfires on Saturday, they said.A red-flag warning was in effect in the area until 9pm Saturday. Credit: Matt Champion via Storyful

  • Tour De France Cyclist Breaks Neck After High-Speed Crash With Fans

    Daniel Oss will be immobilized for several weeks and has dropped out of this year's race.

  • Joseph Goulet, D-Day veteran, dies on Fourth of July at 99

    Joseph Raymond Goulet, a veteran who landed on Omaha Beach in Normandy, France on D-Day, has died. The New Hampshire resident died on July 4. Born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, to parents who emigrated from Canada, Goulet voluntarily enlisted in the U.S. Army during World War II, according to an obituary.

  • Replacement theories, hunting RINOs: How GOP candidates, lawmakers push 'dangerous' language

    During the 2022 midterm cycle, GOP candidates have aired some 2,700 ads pushing racist tropes. Experts say the ads are effective despite the chilling content.

  • Ukrainian governor: Russia raising 'true hell' in the east

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces are managing to “raise true hell” in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland despite reports claiming they were taking an operational pause, a regional governor said Saturday, while another Ukrainian official urged people in Russian-occupied southern areas to evacuate quickly “by all possible means" ahead of a Ukrainian counteroffensive. Deadly Russian shelling was reported in Ukraine’s east and south. The governor of the eastern region of Luhansk, Serhyi Haida

  • 13 of the best affordable & flattering one-piece swimsuits you can shop in Canada

    You won't believe how chic a $23 swimsuit can be.

  • INSIGHT-How Boris Johnson helped Ukraine with its weapons shopping

    Ninety minutes after resigning as British prime minister on Thursday, Boris Johnson called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. "You're a hero, Volodymyr," he said, according to an aide who listened to the call. In the months since Russia invaded Ukraine, Britain has become an important go-between for Zelenskiy, officials in Britain and the United States told Reuters.

  • Former NFL QB Jake Plummer is now a mushroom farmer in Colorado

    The former Cardinals and Broncos QB believes mushrooms are a better treatment choice than traditional medicine.

  • The Jan. 6 insurrection showed that performance crime is becoming increasingly popular

    Performance crime is the act of filming while engaging in criminal activity. During the Jan. 6 capitol riots, insurrectionists uploaded performance crime videos and photos, incriminating themselves.

  • Rogers outage shows need for Plan B when wireless, internet services fail, analysts say

    You didn't have to be a Rogers customer to feel the sense of dread when waking up to the news of a widespread wireless and internet outage Friday morning. The day, for millions of Canadians, was already off to a bad start. At a Starbucks in Toronto, there was no quick tap of a debit card to get your caffeine fix on the run, as the disruption affected online payment systems across the country. Commuters in Vancouver were advised they may not be able to pay transit fares with debit cards. Cafes an

  • Why the Raptors should leverage their future for Kevin Durant

    Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • The importance of Mike Grier's monumental hiring as Sharks GM

    Mike Grier’s hiring as the new general manager of the San Jose Sharks is a giant step forward for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the sport of hockey.

  • Argonauts miss late convert, lose 23-22 to unbeaten Blue Bombers

    TORONTO — Although Boris Bede missed a routine convert that would have tied the game and forced overtime, his Toronto Argonauts teammates blamed themselves for their heartbreaking loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. "A whole lot more points were missed than just on missed kicks," Argonauts quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson said Monday night after his team slipped to 1-2 in the standings. With 25 seconds left in regulation, Bede missed a convert attempt that would have tied the game as the Argos

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • De Grasse hopeful he'll be back in top form at the world championships post-COVID

    TORONTO — A month before the world track and field championships, Canada's fastest man was winded just walking up the stairs in his home in Jacksonville, Fla. Andre De Grasse recently returned to full practices after his second bout of COVID-19 interrupted a season that was finally looking up. He said he suffered symptoms such as shortness of breath. The timing was frustrating, coming just as he was finding his form after an early-season foot injury. "I was sleeping on the second floor, so I had

  • Vancouver Canucks take Swedish right-winger Jonathan Lekkerimaki in NHL draft

    MONTREAL — Jonathan Lekkerimaki has spent the past four years idolizing Vancouver Canucks star centre Elias Pettersson. Now he's poised to be his favourite player's teammate. The Canucks chose Lekkerimaki with the 15th overall pick in the NHL entry draft Thursday. "It's amazing," said the Swedish right-winger. "I can't describe it." The native of Tullinge said he's been a fan of Pettersson, a fellow Swede, since he cracked the Canucks' lineup in 2019. While he's had discussions with Vancouver, h

  • Jake Middleton relishing NHL tenure after going last overall

    Jake Middleton has signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $7.35 million and the 26-year-old, who was the last overall pick in the 2014 draft, is relishing his secure NHL future.

  • Maple Leafs trade Petr Mrazek to Blackhawks in salary dump

    MONTREAL — Getting out from under Petr Mrazek's albatross contract wound up costing Kyle Dubas just over a dozen spots at the NHL draft. The Toronto Maple Leafs general manager traded the under-performing goaltender and the 25th pick to the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday for the 38th selection. The move gives the team more salary cap flexibility to address its unsettled crease and closed the book on a free-agent signing that fell flat. Toronto inked Mrazek to a three-year, US$11.4-mil

  • Predators agree to 8-year extension with Filip Forsberg

    Filip Forsberg is sticking around in Nashville.