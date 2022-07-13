Sri Lanka: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees the country on military jet

Tessa Wong in Colombo & Matt Murphy - BBC News
·5 min read
Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Glasgow, UK in 2021
Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled Sri Lanka ahead of his expected resignation as president

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled Sri Lanka on a military jet, amid mass protests over the island's economic crisis.

The country's air force confirmed the 73-year-old flew to the Maldives with his wife and two security officials.

In his absence, he has appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as acting president.

Mr Rajapaksa's departure ends a family dynasty that has dominated Sri Lanka's politics for the past two decades.

The president had been in hiding after crowds stormed his residence on Saturday, and had pledged to resign on Wednesday 13 July.

A source told the BBC that Mr Rajapaksa will not remain in the Maldives and intends to travel on to a third country.

His brother, former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa, has also left Sri Lanka and is said to be heading to the US.

As Sri Lankans awoke to the news, thousands of people took to the streets of the capital, Colombo. Many gathered at Galle Face Green, the city's main protest site. Some listened to fiery speeches at a makeshift stage set up for ordinary people to take the mic.

Punctuated by cries of "Victory to the struggle", the rallying cry of the protest movement, speakers railed against a government and the leaders they feel have failed them.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, has declared a state of emergency across the country and a curfew has been imposed in the western province, a spokesperson in his office said.

Police have fired tear gas to disperse a group of protesters who were walking near the prime minister's office and towards parliament.

Some demonstrators were furious about Mr Rajapaksa's departure, seeing a lack of accountability.

"We don't like it. We want to keep him. We want our money back! And we want to put all the Rajapaksas in an open prison where they can do farm work," said protester GP Nimal.

But 23-year-old university student Reshani Samarakoon told the BBC that the former president's exile offered "hope that in the future we can eventually become a developed country, economically and socially".

A demonstrator in Colombo
One of the demonstrators in Colombo delivers a speech to the crowd

Sri Lankans blame President Rajapaksa's administration for their worst economic crisis in decades.

For months they have been struggling with daily power cuts and shortages of basics like fuel, food and medicines.

The leader, who enjoys immunity from prosecution while he is president, is believed to have wanted to flee abroad before stepping down to avoid the possibility of arrest by the new administration.

Sri Lanka: The basics

  • Sri Lanka is an island nation off southern India: It won independence from British rule in 1948. Three ethnic groups - Sinhalese, Tamil and Muslim - make up 99% of the country's 22 million population.

  • One family of brothers has dominated for years: Mahinda Rajapaksa became a hero among the majority Sinhalese in 2009 when his government defeated Tamil separatist rebels after years of bitter and bloody civil war. His brother Gotabaya, who was defence secretary at the time, is the current president but says he is standing down.

  • Presidential powers: The president is the head of state, government and the military in Sri Lanka but does share a lot of executive responsibilities with the prime minister, who heads up the ruling party in parliament.

  • Now an economic crisis has led to fury on the streets: Soaring inflation has meant some foods, medication and fuel are in short supply, there are rolling blackouts and ordinary people have taken to the streets in anger with many blaming the Rajapaksa family and their government for the situation.

A remarkable win for protesters

Anbarasan Ethirajan, BBC News, Colombo

What a fall from grace for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa - for so long such a major figure in Sri Lanka.

Few expected that matters would ultimately go this way.

As the former defence chief he oversaw the military operations in the controversial war against the Tamil Tiger rebels that ended in 2009. He is accused of human rights abuses during the war and also targeting those who dissented, but he has always denied those accusations.

The Rajapaksa family has dominated Sri Lankan politics for two decades, and with strong backing from the Sinhala Buddhist majority, Gotabaya became president in 2019.

His departure is a remarkable victory for the protesters who came to the streets to express their anger against the mismanagement of the economy and the escalating cost of living.

The president's departure threatens a potential power vacuum in Sri Lanka, which needs a functioning government to help start digging it out of financial ruin.

Politicians from other parties have been talking about forming a new unity government but there is no sign they are near agreement yet. It's also not clear if the public would accept what they come up with.

Under the constitution, it's the prime minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, who should act in the president's stead if the latter resigns. The prime minister is considered the president's deputy in parliament.

However, Mr Wickremesinghe is also deeply unpopular. Protesters set fire to his private residence on Saturday - he and his family were not inside - and he said he would resign to make way for a unity government, but gave no date.

That leaves the parliament's speaker as the next most likely to step in as caretaker president, constitutional experts say. But Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena is an ally of the Rajapaksas, and it is unclear whether the public would accept his authority.

Whoever does become acting president has 30 days to hold an election for a new president from among members of parliament. The winner of that vote could then see out the remainder of Mr Rajapaksa's term until late 2024.

On Monday, the main opposition leader Sajith Premadasa told the BBC he would be tilting for the presidency. But he also lacks public support and there is deep public suspicion of politicians in general.

The protest movement which has brought Sri Lanka to the brink of change also does not have an obvious contender for the country's leadership.

Additional reporting by the BBC's Frances Mao, Yaroslav Lukov and Simon Fraser.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Putin is likely to completely cut off Russian gas supply to Europe, French minister says

    Already scrambling to find alternative energy sources, European leaders are bracing for Putin to totally cut the continent off from Russian gas.

  • President flees Sri Lanka amid crisis as ire turns toward PM

    COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka's president fled the country early Wednesday, slipping away only hours before he promised to step down under pressure from protesters angry over economic chaos that has triggered severe shortages of food and fuel. But the crisis that has gripped the island nation for months was far from over: Thousands of protesters demanding that the prime minster also resign rallied outside his office and some stormed the compound, as they have other official buildings in re

  • Twitter sues Elon Musk over $44bn takeover deal

    The social media firm is trying to force Elon Musk to buy it after he walked away from the deal.

  • Trump ramps up feud with Elon Musk, claiming he could have made Musk drop to his knees and beg for help when he was president

    Trump's posts slamming Musk and his companies came after Musk tweeted that it was time for the former president to "sail into the sunset."

  • A brief history of the rise, fall of Sri Lanka's president

    Before he fled Sri Lanka on Wednesday amid a crushing economic crisis, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was the last of six members of the country's most influential family still clinging to power. Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards flew to the city of Male, the capital of the Maldives, according to an immigration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation. Protesters also stormed the residence of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who has said he will leave once a new government is in place.

  • Putin to meet with Iran, day after US warned Tehran may provide Moscow with drones: Live Ukraine updates

    Putin announced he will visit Iran next week after the White House warned Iran could provide Russia with drones to continue its attack on Ukraine.

  • White House counsel Pat Cipollone 'set a new land speed record' when he rushed over to break up a meeting with Trump, Michael Flynn, and former Overstock CEO, Sidney Powell said

    "I don't think any of these people were providing the president with good advice," Cipollone said. "I didn't understand how they had gotten in."

  • Donald Trump Attempted To Contact January 6th Committee Witness Last Week; Phone Call Reported To Justice Department; Liz Cheney Says At Hearing: “We Will Take Any Effort To Influence Witness Testimony Very Seriously”

    UPDATE: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that former President Donald Trump tried to reach out to a January 6th Committee witness, who has not yet been heard from at the hearings, and that the incident has been reported to the Justice Department. “We will take any effort to influence witness testimony very seriously,” Cheney said […]

  • Sri Lankan president flees the country amid economic crisis

    The president of Sri Lanka fled the country early Wednesday, slipping away in the middle of the night only hours before he was to step down amid a devastating economic crisis that has triggered severe shortages of food and fuel. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards left aboard a Sri Lankan Air Force plane bound for the city of Male, the capital of the Maldives, according to an immigration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation. Rajapaksa had agreed to resign under pressure.

  • Brazil says it is close to a deal to buy cheap Russian fuel as the Ukraine war sends energy prices spiraling worldwide

    As the EU and US blocked Russian oil imports, countries like China and India have been snapping up cheap Russian energy.

  • The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4 Has Been a Total Train Wreck

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/DisneyEncores aren’t easy, as Marvel is learning the hard way during its post-Avengers: Endgame Phase 4. Sure, the box office receipts continue to be strong: this past weekend, Thor: Love and Thunder netted $143 million at the domestic box office (and $302 million globally), good for the third-best debut of the year behind Jurassic World Dominion and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Yet the reactions are less encouraging; th

  • Texas outlets publish disturbing Uvalde surveillance video ahead of public release

    Two Texas news outlets have published disturbing surveillance video from inside Robb Elementary School during the May 24 mass shooting, as Uvalde officials and families debate the sensitive footage's release. Austin ABC affiliate KVUE and the Austin American-Statesman both released an edited portion of the never-before-seen footage on Tuesday, ahead of the planned release of the video by state lawmakers. "Both media outlets have elected to release that footage Tuesday to provide transparency to the community, showing what happened as officials waited to enter that classroom," KVUE stated in its article on the footage, which shows the gunman walking into the school building and officers responding three minutes later.

  • Elon Musk Tears Into Trump, Tells Him to ‘Hang Up His Hat’

    GettyElon Musk fired back at Donald Trump on Monday night in a series of scathing tweets, urging the former president to give up his ambitions of a political comeback.Musk’s comments came after Trump ripped into the Tesla CEO at his Saturday rally in Anchorage, Alaska.“I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset,” Musk wrote on Twitter late Monday evening. “Dems should also call off the attack—don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to reg

  • Rogers outage: Millions to get credits over internet and mobile blackout

    The disruption - which lasted for over 15 hours - affected transport, banking and emergency services.

  • Russian Politicians Want To ‘Take Back’ Alaska, Which Seems Unwise

    Russia’s defeat in Alaska would be as humiliating as its attack on Ukraine, occurring in only a fraction the time.

  • Saudi Arabia's powerful prince unbowed by Western uproar

    U.S. President Joe Biden, who has accused the prince of ordering Khashoggi's murder and said Saudi Arabia should be made a pariah, will visit the oil-producing kingdom on Friday hoping for a respite from soaring global petroleum prices. He follows in the footsteps of European leaders who condemned the 2018 killing of Khashoggi by a Saudi hit squad in Istanbul but accept they cannot ignore the global energy giant and its de facto ruler. Only 36 years old and nominally still waiting to inherit power from his elderly father King Salman, the prince has already stamped his mark on the kingdom and the Middle East.

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch