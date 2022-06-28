Sri Lanka petrol: Why is the country in an economic crisis?

Ayeshea Perera - BBC News
·4 min read
A man waiting for fuel in Colombo, Sri Lanka
A man waiting for fuel in Colombo, Sri Lanka

A ban on sales of petrol and diesel for private vehicles has been introduced in Sri Lanka.

The South Asian nation is facing an economic crisis, with shortages of essentials like food and medicine also a problem.

Why have fuel sales been suspended?

Sri Lanka doesn't have enough foreign currency to pay for imports, including petrol and diesel.

So, it is halting sales of fuel to ordinary people until 10 July. It's thought to be the first country to do so since the 1970s.

At the weekend, officials said it had less than a week's worth of fuel left for essential services like buses, trains and medical vehicles.

Schools have closed and the country's 22 million residents have been asked to work from home.

How else have people been affected?

Shortages of food and fuel have caused prices to soar. Inflation is now running at 30%.

There have been power cuts, and the lack of medicines has brought the health system to the verge of collapse.

Protests have spread across the island in recent months.

Graph showing rising consumer prices in Sri Lanka since December 2021
Graph showing rising consumer prices in Sri Lanka since December 2021

Why is Sri Lanka's economy in crisis?

Sri Lanka's foreign currency reserves have virtually run dry.

In May it failed to make a payment on its foreign debt, for the first time in its history.

The government blames the Covid pandemic, which affected Sri Lanka's tourist trade - one of its biggest foreign currency earners. It also says tourists have been frightened off by a series of deadly bomb attacks on churches in 2019.

However, many experts say economic mismanagement is to blame.

At the end of its civil war in 2009, Sri Lanka chose to focus more on providing goods to the domestic market, instead of trying to break into foreign ones. So income from exports remained low, while the bill for imports kept growing.

Sri Lanka now imports $3bn (£2.3bn) more than it exports every year, and that is why it has run out of foreign currency.

Vegetable prices in the Nugegoda retail vegetable market near Colombo, Sri Lanka. December 16, 2021
The cost of living has skyrocketed in Sri Lanka, with food costing up to 30% more than a year earlier

At the end of 2019, Sri Lanka had $7.6bn (£5.8bn) in foreign currency reserves.

By March 2020 this had fallen to $1.93bn (£1.5bn) and recently the government said it had just $50m (£40.5m) left.

The government also has also racked up huge debts with countries including China, to fund what critics have called unnecessary infrastructure projects.

Much of the popular anger for the economic crisis has been directed at President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother, Mahinda, who he appointed to be prime minister, but dismissed in May.

President Rajapaksa has been criticised for big tax cuts he introduced in 2019. Finance Minister Ali Sabry has said these lost the government income of more than $1.4bn (£1.13bn) a year.

When Sri Lanka's foreign currency shortages became a serious problem in early 2021, the government tried to limit them by banning imports of chemical fertiliser.

It told farmers to use locally sourced organic fertilisers instead.

This led to widespread crop failure. Sri Lanka had to supplement its food stocks from abroad, which made its foreign currency shortage even worse.

An IMF report in March this year said the fertiliser ban (reversed in November 2021) also hurt tea and rubber exports, leading to "potentially substantial" losses.

A farmer carries harvested paddy on his head at a field in Kalutara on the outskirts of Colombo on February 24, 2021.
The switch to organic fertilisers resulted in widespread crop failure, exacerbating foreign currency shortages

Does the government have a plan to solve the crisis?

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has said the government is now so short of funds that it will be printing money to pay employees' salaries.

He warns this will lead to further price hikes, with inflation rising to 40%.

He also says state-owned Sri Lankan Airlines could be privatised.

How much foreign debt must Sri Lanka repay?

Sri Lanka's government has racked up $51bn (£39bn) in foreign debt.

This year, it will be required to pay $7bn (£5.4bn) to service these debts, with similar amounts for years to come. The government is seeking emergency bridging loans of $3bn from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) so it can pay.

The IMF has said the government must raise interest rates and taxes as a condition of any loan.

The World Bank has agreed to lend Sri Lanka $600m.

India has committed $1.9bn and may lend an additional $1.5bn for imports.

The G7 group of leading industrial countries - Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, UK and the US - have said they will provide help to Sri Lanka in securing debt relief.

Sri Lanka owes $6.5bn to China and the two are in talks on how to restructure the debt.

