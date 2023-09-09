Sri Lanka notches 13th successive ODI win to beat Bangladesh in Asia Cup Super 4 game

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka brushed aside Bangladesh by 21 runs in its opening Asia Cup Super 4 game to notch its 13th successive win in a one-day international on Saturday.

Sadeera Samarawickrama made an aggressive 93 off 72 balls as Sri Lanka posted 257-9 after Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to field.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka then bowled a tight length and grabbed three top-order wickets before off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana braved pain in his bowling thumb, and got his carrom balls going in the death overs, as Bangladesh was bowled out for 236.

Towhid Hridoy scored a valiant 82 off 97 balls to take Bangladesh close to its target before he was lbw to Theekshana’s carrom ball in the 44th over, effectively sealing the game in Sri Lanka’s favor.

Sri Lanka’s 13th consecutive win is the second longest streak in men’s one-day internationals.

___

