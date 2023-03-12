Sri Lanka leads NZ by 132 at lunch on day 4, 1st test

·2 min read

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — Sri Lanka leads New Zealand by 132 runs with six second innings wickets in hand at lunch Sunday on the fourth day of the first cricket test.

At the break Sri Lanka was 150-4 with Angelo Mathews 54 not out and Dinesh Chandimal 27.

Sri Lanka began the day at 83-3, effectively 65-3 because New Zealand held an 18 run lead on the first innings after an improbable late comeback, led by century-maker Daryl Mitchell.

Seamer Blair Tickner continued New Zealand’s rally by taking three wickets before stumps on Saturday. Openers Oshada Fernando and Dimuth Karunaratne and first drop Kusal Mendis, who made 87 in the first innings, all were out cheaply.

Mathews was 20 not out overnight and had just been joined by nightwatchman Prabath Jayasuriya.

Tickner claimed his fourth wicket when Jayasuriya was out early on the fourth day. He dangled his bat at a ball from Tickner which was short and wide of off stump and was caught by wicketkeeper Tom Blundell off a thin outside edge.

Mathews was joined by Chandimal and the pair worked together to negotiate more than an hour until lunch.

The pace of play was slow throughout the first session but necessarily so as Sri Lanka worked to build a first innings lead which might challenge New Zealand on the last day.

Mathews added only 34 to his overnight score but in doing so posted his 39th half-century in tests from 139 balls, reaching the mark with a top-edged four from Mitchell’s bowling. His partnership with Chandimal was worth 55 runs at lunch.

Batting was still a difficult enterprise on a Hagley Oval pitch which provided occasionally unpredictable bounce. When the ball was banged in it also jagged around at times. And just before lunch spinner Michael Bracewell showed that occasional deliveries might bounce and turn.

New Zealand is effectively a bowler short as Neil Wagner, who turned an ankle late on the third day, is not expected to bowl.

___

    BOSTON (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers escaped a scare when NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid limped off the ice late in Thursday night's 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins, minutes after Darnell Nurse scored the tiebreaking goal with 4:49 remaining. McDavid struggled to the bench after a knee-on-knee collision with teammate Derek Ryan. But the two-time NHL MVP returned to help the Oilers hold on when Boston pulled goalie Jeremy Swayman for an extra skater in the final minutes. Boston led 2-0 after one,