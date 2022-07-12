Sri Lankan president flees the country amid economic crisis

·3 min read

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The president of Sri Lanka fled the country early Wednesday, days after protesters stormed his home and office and the official residence of his prime minister amid a three-month economic crisis that triggered severe shortages of food and fuel.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards left aboard a Sri Lankan Air Force plane bound for the city of Male, the capital of the Maldives, according to an immigration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

Rajapaksa had agreed to step down under pressure. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he would leave once a new government was in place.

Lawmakers agreed to elect a new president next week but struggled Tuesday to decide on the makeup of a new government to lift the bankrupt country out of economic and political collapse.

The promised resignations brought no end to the crisis, and protesters have vowed to occupy the official buildings until the top leaders are gone. For days, people have flocked to the presidential palace almost as if it were a tourist attraction — swimming in the pool, marveling at the paintings and lounging on the beds piled high with pillows. At one point, they also burned the prime minister's private home.

While lawmakers agreed late Monday to elect a new president from their ranks on July 20, they have not yet decided who will take over as prime minister and fill the Cabinet.

The new president will serve the remainder of Rajapaksa’s term, which ends in 2024 — and could potentially appoint a new prime minister, who would then have to be approved by Parliament.

The prime minister is to serve as president until a replacement is chosen — an arrangement that is sure to further anger protesters who want Wickremesinghe out immediately.

Corruption and mismanagement have left the island nation laden with debt and unable to pay for imports of basic necessities. The shortages have sown despair among the country's 22 million people. Sri Lankans are skipping meals and lining up for hours to try to buy scarce fuel.

Until the latest crisis deepened, the Sri Lankan economy had been expanding and growing a comfortable middle class.

The political impasse added fuel to the economic crisis since the absence of an alternative unity government threatened to delay a hoped-for bailout from the International Monetary Fund. The government must submit a plan on debt sustainability to the IMF in August before reaching an agreement.

In the meantime, the country is relying on aid from neighboring India and from China.

Asked whether China was in talks with Sri Lanka about possible loans, a Chinese Foreign Ministry official gave no indication whether such discussions were happening.

“China will continue to offer assistance as our capability allows for Sri Lanka’s social development and economic recovery,” said the spokesman, Wang Wenbin.

On Tuesday, Sri Lanka’s religious leaders urged protesters to leave the government buildings. The protesters have vowed to wait until both Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe are out of office.

After the storming of the government buildings, “it was clear there is a consensus in the country that the government leadership should change,” said Jehan Perera, executive director of the National Peace Council of Sri Lanka, a think tank.

Months of demonstrations have all but dismantled the Rajapaksa political dynasty, which has ruled Sri Lanka for most of the past two decades.

The protesters accuse the president and his relatives of siphoning money from government coffers for years and Rajapaksa’s administration of hastening the country’s collapse by mismanaging the economy. The family has denied the corruption allegations, but Rajakpaksa acknowledged some of his policies contributed to the meltdown.

The president had not been seen nor heard from since Saturday, though his office issued statements indicating that he continued to carry out his duties.

___

Associated Press Business Writer Joe McDonald in Beijing contributed to this report.

Krishan Francis, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • American Express stock edges lower after Morgan Stanley cuts rating

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi discusses American Express stock edging lower after Morgan Stanley cuts rating.

  • China auto sales rebound in June after weak first half

    BEIJING (AP) — China’s auto sales rose by a lackluster 3.4% over a year earlier in the first half of 2022 as anti-virus controls kept buyers away from dealerships, but demand in the industry’s biggest global market rebounded in June, an industry group reported Monday. Sales in January-June rose to 10.4 million, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. June sales jumped 41.2% over a year earlier to 2.2 million after controls that shut down Shanghai and other industrial cent

  • Twitter sues to force Musk to complete his $44B acquisition

    SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter sued Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday to force him to complete the $44 billion acquisition of the social media company. Musk and Twitter have been bracing for a legal fight since the billionaire said Friday he was backing off of his April agreement to buy the company. Twitter’s lawsuit opens with a sharply-worded accusation: “Musk refuses to honor his obligations to Twitter and its stockholders because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests.” “Having mou

  • Heinz out, Acrisure in as Steelers' stadium sponsor

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have run out of Heinz. The Steelers announced Monday that the organization has ended its longtime partnership with the formerly Pittsburgh-based food company, which had served as the title sponsor for the NFL franchise's home stadium on the city's North Shore since it opened in 2001. The 68,400-seat venue will be known as Acrisure Stadium after the Steelers reached a 15-year sponsorship agreement with the Michigan-based financial tech company.

  • Boeing deliveries reach highest monthly level since March 2019

    June's deliveries exceeded the 50 threshold for the first time since March 2019 and included 43 Boeing 737 MAX, which is recovering from a nearly two-year safety crisis, according to new company data. Boeing's shares rose more than 8% as it also confirmed that monthly MAX production had touched a target of 31 airplanes, while cautioning it had yet to be "stabilised" at that level as aerospace faces worldwide supply chain snags. Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu estimated that the average second-quarter MAX production rate was 28 per month.

  • London's Heathrow Airport caps daily passenger numbers

    LONDON (AP) — London's Heathrow Airport is capping daily passenger numbers for the summer and telling airlines to stop selling tickets as it steps up efforts to quell travel chaos caused by soaring travel demand and staff shortages. Britain's busiest airport said Tuesday that it's setting a limit of 100,000 passengers that it can handle each day through Sept. 11. The restriction is likely to result in more canceled flights even after airlines already slashed thousands of flights from their summe

  • What declining gas prices could mean for the Biden administration

    Yahoo Finance columnist Rick Newman details the impact declining gas prices may have on voters ahead of the midterm elections, in addition to inflation concerns.

  • Victoria's Secret cuts 160 management roles in reorganization

    Amy Hauk, who has been heading the company's PINK brand since 2018, will take on the additional role of chief executive of the Victoria's Secret division, the company said. Greg Unis has been named chief growth officer after leading the Victoria's Secret and PINK Beauty businesses since 2016. The company also appointed Christine Rupp as chief customer officer.

  • If Republicans didn’t throw Trump under the bus, why would Dems dump Biden? | Opinion

    Our story so far . . .

  • Moooving in: Cattle Make Themselves at Home on Houston Lawn

    A resident of Houston, Texas, was shocked when she opened her front door to find a small herd of cows grazing under the trees on her lawn on July 10, as record high temperatures hit the region.Rosalind Hobgood told Storyful that she was getting ready to take a nap when she saw a white cow pass her side window.As she walked over to open the front door, she saw three more cows walking around her lawn.“He turned my table over. Go! Go! Go somewhere! Bye!” she is heard yelling in footage recorded by her doorbell camera.The temperature reached 102 degrees Fahrenheit on July 10, and Hobgood said her neighbors sympathized with the cows and gave them water while they waited for police to arrive.Police eventually followed the herd through a park, according to local media.Storyful reached out to the Houston Police Department for comment but had not yet heard back at the time of writing. Credit: Rosalind Hobgood via Storyful

  • CRTC requests detailed explanation about service outage in letter to Rogers

    TORONTO — Canada's telecom regulator has ordered Rogers Communications Inc. to provide a detailed explanation for last week's widespread service outage that affected millions of Canadians and knocked out access to some health-care, law enforcement and banking services. The CRTC said Tuesday it has requested that Rogers respond by July 22 to detailed questions it sent the company, including on the 'why' and 'how' the outage occurred and what measures it is putting in place to prevent future outag

  • Tech CEO charged in killing of his roommate’s girlfriend 30 years ago, CA officials say

    The man was tried for the killing twice in the late 1990s.

  • Tech CEO Arrested in 1992 Mountain View Cold Case Slaying After DNA Breakthrough

    Mountain View Police DepartmentOn Sept. 5, 1992, computer engineer Laurie Houts, 25, was found fatally strangled in her car near a California garbage dump. Her boyfriend’s roommate was arrested in connection with the case, but two trials—and two hung juries—later, a judge dismissed the case. The roommate moved to the Netherlands soon afterward.Over the weekend, the roommate—now the chief executive of a small software company—was arrested as he landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport in N

  • Conference Board cuts economic growth forecast for 2022 and 2023

    OTTAWA — The Conference Board of Canada is cutting its estimate for economic growth for this year and next as central banks around the world hike interest rates in an effort to deal with soaring inflation. In its new two-year outlook, the think tank says it is not expecting an economic contraction in Canada, but the risks are creeping up. The Conference Board says it now expects Canadian economic growth will average 3.5 per cent this year followed by 2.6 per cent next year. That's down from its

  • FOREX-Euro teeters on brink of parity amid recession risks

    The euro hovered close to a 20-year low near parity to the dollar on Tuesday amid concerns that an energy crisis could tip Europe into recession, while the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to aggressively tighten policy to curb inflation. The Fed is expected to lift rates by 75 basis points for a second straight time at its July 26-27 meeting.

  • Air Canada and Emirates sign strategic partnership, plan code-share deal

    MONTREAL — Air Canada and Emirates have signed a strategic partnership agreement and plan to establish a code-share relationship later this year. The airlines say the deal will create more options for customers when travelling on their networks. They say the code-share deal will offer improved choices for Air Canada customers for travel to the United Arab Emirates and to destinations beyond Dubai. Emirates customers will see an improved travel experience when travelling to Toronto and other key

  • Rajapaksa to Finally Exit After Sri Lanka Protesters Storm House

    (Bloomberg) -- After months of persistent street protests over fuel shortages, surging prices and financial mismanagement, Sri Lankan leader Gotabaya Rajapaksa is finally on the verge of being ousted.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilTwitter Assembles Legal Team to Sue Musk Over Dropped TakeoverThe president fled on Saturday to an

  • Sri Lanka to get new president next week amid political and economic meltdown

    COLOMBO (Reuters) -Sri Lanka's parliament will elect a new president on July 20, its speaker said on Monday, after protesters stormed the residences of the current president and prime minister, who have both offered to quit amid an economic meltdown. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who had overseen a ruthless crushing of the Tamil Tigers insurgents as defence secretary, is set to resign on Wednesday. Parliament will reconvene on Friday and will vote to elect a new president five days later, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said in a statement.

  • 'Fear is setting in': Gas prices could fall further as recession looms

    In many cities, gas prices plunged over the Canada Day long weekend, with Ontario seeing the steepest declines.

  • Airport Staff Block Ex-FM Basil Rajapaksa From Leaving Sri Lanka

    (Bloomberg) -- Basil Rajapaksa, the former finance minister of Sri Lanka and brother of the outgoing President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, attempted to leave the country early Tuesday but was turned back by airport officials, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathStocks Swoon as Treasuries Sound Recession Alarm: Markets WrapBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency Thirt