Sri Lanka down to last day of petrol, new prime minister says

Peter Hoskins - Business reporter
·3 min read
Vehicles queue at a petrol station in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Monday.
Vehicles queue at a petrol station in Colombo

Sri Lanka's new prime minister says the country is down to its last day of petrol as it faces its worst economic crisis in more than 70 years.

In a televised address, Ranil Wickremesinghe said the nation urgently needs $75m (£60.8m) of foreign currency in the next few days to pay for essential imports.

He said the central bank will have to print money to pay government wages.

Mr Wickremesinghe also said state-owned Sri Lankan Airlines may be privatised.

The island nation's economy has been hit hard by the pandemic, rising energy prices, and populist tax cuts. A chronic shortage of foreign currency and soaring inflation had led to a severe shortage of medicines, fuel and other essentials.

In the capital Colombo, auto rickshaws, the most popular means of transport in the city, and other vehicles have been queuing at petrol stations.

"At the moment, we only have petrol stocks for a single day. The next couple of months will be the most difficult ones of our lives," said Mr Wickremesinghe, who was appointed prime minister on Thursday.

However, shipments of petrol and diesel using a credit line with India could provide fuel supplies in the next few days, he added.

Mr Wickremesinghe said the country's central bank would have to print money to help meet the government's wage bill and other commitments.

"Against my own wishes, I am compelled to permit printing money in order to pay state-sector employees and to pay for essential goods and services. However, we must remember that printing money leads to the depreciation of the rupee," he said.

He also proposed selling off Sri Lankan Airlines as part of efforts to stabilise the nation's finances. The carrier lost 45 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($129.5m; £105m) in the year ending March 2021.

In recent weeks, there have been large, sometimes violent, protests against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his family.

Last week, the president's elder brother Mahinda resigned as prime minister after government supporters clashed with protesters. Nine people died and more than 300 were wounded in the violence.

On Friday, Mr Wickremesinghe told the BBC, that the economic crisis is "going to get worse before it gets better".

In his first interview since taking office, he also pledged to ensure families would get three meals a day.

Appealing to the world for more financial help, he said "there won't be a hunger crisis, we will find food".

Banner saying &#39;Get in touch&#39;
Banner saying 'Get in touch'

Are you in Sri Lanka? How have you been affected by the issues in this story? haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Rick Carlisle on Luka Doncic: There will be multiple MVPs in his future

    Callie Caplan: Former Mavs coach Rick Carlisle on @1053thefan about Luka Doncic: "I don't have any question in my mind that there will be multiple MVPs in his future. There will be championships in his future. He has a real, great, natural sense for ...

  • Putin backs off hardline on Sweden, Finland NATO bids

    STORY: Vladimir Putin appeared to climb down on Monday from Russia's objections to Sweden and Finland joining NATO, saying Moscow had no issues with them entering the U.S.-led military alliance. PUTIN: "I want to inform you, dear colleagues, that Russia has no problem with those states, it hasn't. So, in this regard, expansion by the addition of those countries poses no direct threat for us. But the expansion of military infrastructure into this territory would certainly provoke our response. What that (response) will be - we will see what threats are created for us."The comments appeared to mark a major shift in rhetoric. Moscow for decades has cast NATO expansion as a direct threat to Russia's security, including citing it as a justification for the invasion of Ukraine itself. Russia's invasion has shaken up Europe's security architecture and forced Sweden and Finland to choose sides after staying out of NATO during the Cold War.Finland and Sweden now say they want the protection offered by NATO's treaty, under which an attack on any member is an attack on all.Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson made the announcement Monday. "Our 200-year-long standing policy of military non-alignment has served Sweden well but the issue at hand is whether military non-alignment will keep serving us well. And Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is not only illegal and indefensible, it also undermines the European security order that Sweden builds its security on."Swedish and Finnish officials have said Putin has only himself to blame for their decisions to join NATO.But the plans might be hitting a snag. NATO member Turkey said it would not approve either bid, with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan saying Monday that Sweden and Finland should not bother sending delegations to Ankara to persuade Turkey.Sweden and Finland need each of NATO's 30 members to approve their applications.

  • Hilaria Baldwin says paparazzo made lewd gesture at her in front of 8-year-old daughter: 'All this... for a photo'

    Hilaria Baldwin is speaking out after an extremely unpleasant encounter with a paparazzo. "The Living Clearly Method" author, who's pregnant with her seventh child with Alec Baldwin, used social media to detail the incident, which took place Sunday morning. She said that the photog took unauthorized photos of her and her 8-year-old daughter, Carmen, and made a "sexually inappropriate gesture" at Hilaria in front of the child.

  • Normal still "far away" in Shanghai despite prized 'zero COVID' status

    SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -Shanghai achieved on Tuesday the long-awaited milestone of three consecutive days with no new COVID-19 cases outside quarantine zones but most residents will have to put up with confinement for a while longer before resuming more normal life. For other cities in China that have been under lockdown, a third day with no new cases in the community usually means "zero COVID" status and the beginning of the lifting of restrictions. The commercial hub of 25 million set out on Monday its clearest timetable yet for exiting a lockdown now in its seventh week, but the plan was met with scepticism by many residents who have seen isolation extended time and again.

  • Sri Lanka proposes privatizing national airline amid crisis

    COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s new prime minister on Monday proposed privatizing the country’s loss-making national airline as part of reforms aimed at solving the country worst economic crisis in decades. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he plans to propose a special relief budget that will take the place of the development-oriented budget earlier approved for this year, He said in a special statement to the nation that it would channel all funds allocated for infrastructure deve

  • Crisis-hit Sri Lanka has enough petrol left for only one day, new leader warns

    Sri Lanka only has enough petrol stocks to last a single day, with the possibility of power outages lasting up to 15 hours a day, the country's new prime minister has warned.

  • Real estate market on P.E.I. shows only slight signs of cooling

    There are signs P.E.I.'s red-hot real estate market could be starting to cool — but that doesn't mean it's going to be any easier to break into the Island's competitive real estate market. Nationally, the market showed signs of cooling in March as both the number of homes sold and the average selling price declined compared to the previous month. But that's not the case on P.E.I. "The flattening hasn't necessarily hit us yet here," said James Marjerrison, the newly minted president of the P.E.I.

  • ATP to retain ranking points at LTA events with Wimbledon decision expected this week

    The ATP has declined to strip ranking points from LTA-run events this summer, with a similar decision expected on Wimbledon later this week.

  • Wynonna Judd Sings at Her Mother Naomi’s Public Memorial Service

    Moving tribute to Naomi Judd included appearances by Oprah Winfrey, Salma Hayek, Carly Pearce, and Brad Paisley

  • Official: China's economy reviving as anti-virus curbs ease

    China's factory and consumer activity fell even more than expected in April under anti-virus controls, official data showed Monday, but a Cabinet official said the economy is reviving as anti-virus curbs ease and its commercial capital of Shanghai reopens. The slump in the second-biggest economy fueled fears global manufacturing and trade might be disrupted after most business in Shanghai were shut down and its 25 million people confined to their homes starting in late March. Retail sales tumbled 11.1% from a year ago after shops, restaurants and other consumer outlets in Shanghai and other cities closed, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

  • Roughriders cancel practices as CFL work stoppage continues

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders became the fourth Canadian Football League team to cancel training-camp practices after the league and its players broke off negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement. The Montreal Alouettes, Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Toronto Argonauts canceled practices on Sunday, a day after negotiations halted, putting players on seven of the league's nine teams in a legal strike position. Players for the Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks won't be in a legal strike position until later this week under Alberta's labor laws.

  • Islanders hire longtime Trotz assistant Lambert as coach

    When the New York Islanders fired coach Barry Trotz, general manager Lou Lamoriello believed the team needed a new voice. The Islanders on Monday named Lane Lambert as Trotz's replacement, giving his longtime assistant his first head coaching job in the NHL. It took just a week from the decision to move on from Trotz with one year left on his contract for the team to conclude that Lambert was the right choice to succeed him.

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven

  • Canadian Ashley Lawrence scores twice in Paris Saint-Germain Coupe de France win

    DIJON, France — Canadian Ashley Lawrence scored twice Sunday as Paris Saint-Germain downed underdog Yzeure 8-0 to win the Coupe de France. Fellow Canadian Jordyn Huitema came on for the PSG women in the 63rd minute. PSG led 3-0 before the match was 10 minutes old. Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored three goals while Sara Dabritz added two and Paulina Dudek one at Stade Gaston Gerard. PSG, which also lifted the trophy in 2010 and 2018, defeated Dijon (0-0, 5-4 on penalties), Lyon (3-0), Montpellier (

  • Rugby player Elton Jantjies arrested after airplane incident

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa rugby player Elton Jantjies was charged Monday with malicious damage to property and contravening aviation laws after allegedly breaking a TV screen and swearing at fellow passengers and crew members on a flight home from a vacation in Turkey, prosecutors said. The World Cup winner was arrested Sunday when his flight landed at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. He was released on bail the same day and appeared in court on Monday. His case

  • Lone Lightning fan in Leafs crowd removes jersey right after Tampa wins Game 6

    Amid an endless sea of dejected Maple Leafs fans, this lonely Lightning supporter made a sound business decision.

  • 5 Facts about the women’s football club Olympique Lyonnais

    Get to know the strongest female club in the world ‘Olympique Lyonnais Féminin’.

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • Joy Drop: The power of the WNBA and playoff perseverance

    Hello! Hello! Friday is here, and we are all ready for a relaxing weekend. Except for the Leafs' fans who are all pumped up for Game 7 Saturday night (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 7 p.m. ET) in the series against reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Good luck to all the fans out there who are rooting for their NHL teams! I believe in never giving up and when we are in the playoffs, I think it is even more powerful. One such example is Talaya Crawford. I was so excited and happy to see

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T