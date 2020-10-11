SRH 23/1 in 5 Overs | SRH vs RR Live Score Updates of IPL 2020: Sanju Samson Takes Spectacular Catch to Remove Jonny Bairstow

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on each other in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) match number 26. Things have started to heat up in the IPL 2020 and teams are looking to secure their place for the playoffs. Both Sunrisers and Royals are in search of a victory to strengthen their place on the IPL 2020 points table. While SRH are on fifth spot, RR are on seventh place. Stay tuned for SRH vs RR Dream11 IPL 2020 match live score updates. SRH vs RR, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Sunrisers come into the match with a win against Kings XI Punjab and the David Warner-led side will be looking to continue their winning momentum. Royals, on the other hand, are winless in their last four outings. The Jaipur-based franchise desperately needs a win.

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Andrew Tye, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron, Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Ankit Rajpoot, Tom Curran, Shashank Singh, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Abdul Samad, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Sanjay Yadav, Prithvi Raj Yarra.