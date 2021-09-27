SRH vs RR Head to Head record in IPL 2021: All You Need to Know

The bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be taking on Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021 contest on Monday, September 27 at the Dubai International Stadium. The Monday game is of utmost importance for the Royals while there’s nothing left in the competition for Hyderabad now.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have delivered the worst performance of their entire IPL career in the 2021 edition. The team has won just one out of their nine league matches. Unsurprisingly, the Kane Williamson-led side is out from the playoff race and can now only spoil the game for other teams.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are expected to give it their all to win the upcoming games. The team needs to win almost all their coming league matches to confirm a playoff berth. Currently, Sanju Samson & Co. are sitting at second-last place with four victories and five losses.

As far as the past records are concerned, both Hyderabad and Rajasthan are going neck-to-neck. The two teams have featured in a total of 14 games against each other so far and have won seven each.

Their most recent match saw Rajasthan defeating Hyderabad by 56 runs during the India leg of IPL 2021. Jos Buttler was the wrecker-in-chief for the Men in Pink as he slammed his maiden IPL century in the match.

SRH vs RR telecast and live-streaming

The Star Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League. All the T20 Championship matches will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

SRH vs RR Probable XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kedhar Jadhav, Jason Holder, David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Mahipal Lomror, Tabraiz Shamsi, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman

