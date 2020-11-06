RCB 7/1 in 1.2 Over I SRH vs RCB Live Score Updates IPL 2020 Eliminator: Virat Kohli Dismissed For Cheap, Jason Holder Strikes Early

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Eliminator in the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 6, 2020 (Friday). Both teams are searching to advance in the competition as the loser gets knocked out while the winner of this clash will face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2. SRH vs RCB Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Eliminator.

Sunrisers Hyderabad secured their place in the playoffs on the last day by defeating now finalists Mumbai Indians. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore despite a defeat in their last league game managed to secure a place in the knockout stage due to a higher net run rate. David Warner’s team finished in third place while Virat Kohli’s men took the final playoff spot. MI vs DC Stat Highlights IPL 2020 Qualifier 1.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have been one of the most consistent teams in recent IPL history and will be looking to take a step towards the final for the first time since 2018. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore made it to the knockout stage for the first time since 2016 and would hope of making it to the summit clash.

Abu Dhabi has been one of the high-scoring grounds and toss plays an important role at the venue. In the last five matches at the stadium, teams chasing have won all the games as the dew factor has played an important role.

Both teams have won one game against each other during their meeting earlier in the season with David Warner’s team recording a victory in the most recent fixture. Sunrisers Hyderabad have momentum on their side but RCB have enough quality to make it into the further stage of the competition.